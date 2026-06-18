The 'Oasis On The Plains' Is A Kansas State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Refreshing Waters
Kansas state parks are surprisingly diverse in terms of landscapes. You can admire the rugged outcroppings at Kanopolis State Park or wander the lush forests of Crawford State Park. But if you prefer shortgrass prairie views, head toward southwest Kansas, and you'll find yourself in the "Oasis on the Plains." Situated near the Oklahoma border is Meade State Park, where you can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. The state park comprises a total of 803 acres, nearly half of which is a wildlife area, and 80 acres is Mead Lake. As one visitor described it, "This is a delightful gem of a state park out in the middle of nowhere."
Established in 1927, Meade State Park was within the bounds of the larger Turkey Track Ranch before it became a designated public land. Efforts were made to plant thousands of trees, construct a lake, and build the road to the park. Since then, locals and visitors have been coming to the state park to relax by the water, set their fishing rod, and go for a serene paddle along the lake. Splashing around in the refreshing water is a must, with one visitor saying it's the "perfect [spot] to hop in and beat the heat." Meanwhile, cooler mornings are best spent meandering the easy trails. Whether you loop around Meade Lake or discover nearby forests on foot or on a bike, the paths cater to all skill levels.
If a few hours by the lake isn't enough, consider extending your stay by spending the night at the park. With several campgrounds dotting the area, you'll find a spot that suits your needs. Meade State Park is located just an hour away from Dodge City and slightly farther from Garden City. Once you arrive, you'll find plenty of ways to enjoy Meade State Park's laid-back atmosphere.
Enjoy camping at Meade State Park
Camping is one of the best ways to experience Meade State Park's peaceful lakeside setting. There are multiple campgrounds available — both primitive and electric — with a total of 96 sites. There are both reservable and first-come, first-served sites. Note that during select holiday periods, campsites are subject to a minimum stay requirement of three or four nights.
Those interested in a rustic experience can stay at one of the 54 primitive sites around the shoreline. There are also 42 spots that offer electric and water hookups. Some of the campgrounds provide ADA-accessible features, while the electric hookups come with 20/30, or 50-amp service. Campers have access to essentials such as water, restrooms, and shower facilities — campsites have picnic areas and fire rings, too. Most of the campgrounds are equipped with playgrounds, ideal for people traveling with kids. As for RV campers, you'll find the dump station at the northern camping area. A happy visitor said that they were "pleased to see just about every campsite shaded with large trees."
There are a few picnic shelters concentrated mostly on the eastern lakeshore with waterfront vistas. If you're staying at one of the southwest campsites, you're only steps away from the swimming area. Meanwhile, those who set up camp on the eastern shore have easy access to the boat ramp and pier, making it perfect for angling excursions. While the campgrounds are pet-friendly, your furry friends must be leashed at all times and can't join you at the beach. For more camping and outdoor adventure, consider driving to El Dorado State Park, which is the largest in Kansas. Or, visit Kanopolis State Park for scenic trails through canyons and sandstone bluffs.
Embrace hiking and waterfront fun at Meade State Park
Before you hit the lake beach, explore some of Meade State Park's hiking trails to get acquainted with your surroundings. Start with a short but scenic hike along the Stumpy Arroyo Trail. Although only 0.6 miles, the loop takes you on a lovely walk through forest and prairie scenery — bikers also share this trail. Another effortless hike is the CCC Loop. Stretching for 1.9 miles, this trail is a great way to view wildlife, with previous hikers spotting turkey and white-tailed deer. Other creatures in the area include armadillos, porcupine, and bobcats. Bring your binoculars, too, for some birdwatching. You'll encounter species like northern pintails, woodpeckers, and Canada geese.
To cool down, head to the southwest shore to lounge on the beach or go for a swim. The water is shallow enough to wade in and feels "very refreshing" on a hot day, according to a previous visitor. The 80-acre Meade Lake offers angling opportunities as well — check out the eastern shore to cast a line from the pier. The lake is stocked with bluegill, largemouth bass, trout, and crappie. You might also catch flathead and channel catfish.
Another option is fishing from a boat (as long as you operate at a no-wake speed) — the boat ramp is situated by the fishing pier. While you can't jet or water ski, kayaking and paddleboarding provide a calmer experience. Aside from hiking and waterfront fun, Meade State Park is open for hunting rabbit, dove, deer, and more. With so many outdoor recreation opportunities, it's easy to see why visitors return year after year. After your trip to the "Oasis on the Plains," make your way to Garden City, the "Heartbeat of the High Plains," for more family fun.