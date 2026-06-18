The 'Oasis On The Plains' Is A Kansas State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Refreshing Waters

Kansas state parks are surprisingly diverse in terms of landscapes. You can admire the rugged outcroppings at Kanopolis State Park or wander the lush forests of Crawford State Park. But if you prefer shortgrass prairie views, head toward southwest Kansas, and you'll find yourself in the "Oasis on the Plains." Situated near the Oklahoma border is Meade State Park, where you can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. The state park comprises a total of 803 acres, nearly half of which is a wildlife area, and 80 acres is Mead Lake. As one visitor described it, "This is a delightful gem of a state park out in the middle of nowhere."

Established in 1927, Meade State Park was within the bounds of the larger Turkey Track Ranch before it became a designated public land. Efforts were made to plant thousands of trees, construct a lake, and build the road to the park. Since then, locals and visitors have been coming to the state park to relax by the water, set their fishing rod, and go for a serene paddle along the lake. Splashing around in the refreshing water is a must, with one visitor saying it's the "perfect [spot] to hop in and beat the heat." Meanwhile, cooler mornings are best spent meandering the easy trails. Whether you loop around Meade Lake or discover nearby forests on foot or on a bike, the paths cater to all skill levels.

If a few hours by the lake isn't enough, consider extending your stay by spending the night at the park. With several campgrounds dotting the area, you'll find a spot that suits your needs. Meade State Park is located just an hour away from Dodge City and slightly farther from Garden City. Once you arrive, you'll find plenty of ways to enjoy Meade State Park's laid-back atmosphere.