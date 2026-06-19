Just Outside Boston, This East Coast Town Is A Peaceful Gem For Lake Fun, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats
The East Coast is full of visible history: cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings, and plaques retelling important on-site events. These experiences are plentiful in Boston, but for those who prefer towns over big cities, consider Saugus, Massachusetts. This Essex County town is about half an hour from Boston by car or forty minutes by commuter rail and bus.
Saugus was settled in 1629. The 11-square-mile town has a population of just under 30,000 people. Residents describe it as a safe area with a peaceful, small-town vibe and a "close community feeling" that's conveniently close to Boston. Along with historic buildings and a thriving restaurant scene, visitors can enjoy the outdoors at this location, described as a hidden gem.
You can see centuries of history in Saugus. Nowhere is this more apparent than at Saugus Iron Works, a National Historic Site on the banks of the Saugus River. It's the first sustained iron works in Colonial America, operating from 1646 to 1670. Today, visitors can explore the 12-acre site, which includes working waterwheels, a museum, a 17th-century home, and reconstructed buildings. "Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site is an absolute treasure. It's amazing to have such an important piece of American history located right in our own backyard," writes one Google reviewer.
Saugus historic buildings and tasty eats
As you explore Saugus, you'll likely see other historic buildings around town, including the Boardman House, constructed in 1692 and now a National Historic Landmark. It's one of the oldest homes in Massachusetts still standing. There are 19th-century buildings that are now residential homes, giving the town plenty of historic charm. Saugus is also about half-hour drive from several other historic Massachusetts towns, including Burlington, "Boston's best neighbor," and Danvers, a quaint town with Salem ties.
Don't forget to check out Saugus' local restaurants. On TripAdvisor, the top-rated eatery is Iron Town Diner, beloved for its all-day breakfast, old-fashioned design with cozy booths, and custom coffee mugs. One TripAdvisor reviewer praises the "delicious food with large portions, great variety, and reasonable prices." For a different kind of experience, turn to Kowloon Restaurant, a pan-Asian restaurant that's been open since 1950. Its kitschy decor, large size, and wide variety of dishes have made it a local landmark. "Kowloon is one of the last icons to grace" Route 1 in Massachusetts, wrote one Eater writer in a lengthy ode to the restaurant.
Lake fun in Saugus
Outdoor enthusiasts will want to head to Breakheart Reservation, a scenic state park. The 652-acre park includes two lakes: Pearce Lake and Silver Lake. Pearce Lake has a swimming beach that's popular with kids in the summer, and Silver Lake is a hot fishing site. Depending on the time of year, the park also offers opportunities for hiking, bicycling, cross-country skiing, and horseback riding. One Google reviewer calls it a "beautiful place to relax and enjoy nature," adding, "The lake is really nice, and the area is peaceful with great views."
There's another large lake in Saugus outside of the state park: Prankers Pond. It was used as a mill site from the 1770s to the early 1900s, and today, it's a spot to fish, hike, picnic, or just enjoy the outdoors. The Town of Saugus website labels it as a "hidden gem."
Saugus is also home to Rumney Marsh Reservation, a 600-acre salt marsh that provides opportunities for fishing, boating, bird-watching, and hiking. Birders report spotting clapper rails, white-faced ibises, bank swallows, and other species. "I always see such unique wildlife. That's what I love the most, especially the birds," writes one Google reviewer.