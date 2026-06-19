Just Outside Boston, This East Coast Town Is A Peaceful Gem For Lake Fun, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats

The East Coast is full of visible history: cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings, and plaques retelling important on-site events. These experiences are plentiful in Boston, but for those who prefer towns over big cities, consider Saugus, Massachusetts. This Essex County town is about half an hour from Boston by car or forty minutes by commuter rail and bus.

Saugus was settled in 1629. The 11-square-mile town has a population of just under 30,000 people. Residents describe it as a safe area with a peaceful, small-town vibe and a "close community feeling" that's conveniently close to Boston. Along with historic buildings and a thriving restaurant scene, visitors can enjoy the outdoors at this location, described as a hidden gem.

You can see centuries of history in Saugus. Nowhere is this more apparent than at Saugus Iron Works, a National Historic Site on the banks of the Saugus River. It's the first sustained iron works in Colonial America, operating from 1646 to 1670. Today, visitors can explore the 12-acre site, which includes working waterwheels, a museum, a 17th-century home, and reconstructed buildings. "Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site is an absolute treasure. It's amazing to have such an important piece of American history located right in our own backyard," writes one Google reviewer.