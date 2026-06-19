In The Cascade Mountain Foothills Is Oregon's Scenic City With Shops, Local Eats, And Outdoor Adventures

The stunning scenery across Oregon's diverse landscapes attracts millions of annual visitors to the Beaver State. As the ninth-largest U.S. state at 98,000 square miles, there's a lot of terrain to explore, especially when it comes to mountains. Oregon is home to more than 4,700 named mountain ranges. The largest of these is the 17,000 square miles of the Cascade Mountain Range. One of the Cascades' scenic foothill cities is Sandy, boasting a historic downtown with tasty treats and shopping, as well as great outdoor recreation all around.

Sandy, with a population of 13,402 residents, according to World Population Review, is known as the "Gateway to Mt. Hood." Hood is the highest peak in Oregon at 11,239 feet high, and the crown jewel of the highly volcanic Cascades, making for majestic vistas around Sandy. The city's namesake is the nearby Sandy River, which is fed by melt of the Sandy Glacier, and flows 56 miles from Mount Hood to the Columbia River Gorge. Sandy began as a pioneer town in the mid-1800s, bringing nearly 50,000 emigrants to the area toward the end of the famous 2,250-mile-long Oregon Trail. It's historically recognized as the site of the 80-mile-long Barlow Road portion of the trail, created in 1846, and known as a notoriously difficult stretch for wagons along the route.

A great way to first experience Sandy is to start with a historical walking tour through the sites of the town's past, starting with the Sandy Area Historical Museum. A downloadable brochure and guide to 14 significant buildings is available on the city's website. When you venture to Sandy, which is approximately 25 miles from Portland International Airport and Oregon's largest city, you'll find a scenic small town brimming with history, local businesses, and an abundance of outdoor adventure.