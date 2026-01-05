The 14 Best Mountain Airbnbs In The Western United States And Canada

The Western regions of the United States and Canada are vast and offer a variety of options for a mountain adventure. Of course, the Rocky Mountains are the largest and most prominent when it comes to impressive ranges to visit, but other popular choices include the snowy Cascade Range of the Pacific Northwest and the desert allure of the Colorado Plateau. These majestic mountain ranges are home to diverse ecosystems and sprawling national parks, including a few famous names: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Glacier National Parks. States like Colorado and Idaho are known for their big skies and scenic views, not to mention the exciting skiing and snowboarding in places like Washington state, Montana, and Oregon.

Airbnb has some highly rated venues that range from whole houses to wee cabins. Given the rugged natural state of the American and Canadian West, the best Airbnbs in this area are dominated by log cabins and mountain chalets, with an après-ski type condo and even a yurt thrown into the mix.

Virtually all of these locations require independent transportation, and only a few are near airports or urban amenities. This includes even gas stations or drugstores, and even if you have television and electricity, it doesn't always mean WiFi, especially on the even more remote Canadian locales.