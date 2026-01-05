The 14 Best Mountain Airbnbs In The Western United States And Canada
The Western regions of the United States and Canada are vast and offer a variety of options for a mountain adventure. Of course, the Rocky Mountains are the largest and most prominent when it comes to impressive ranges to visit, but other popular choices include the snowy Cascade Range of the Pacific Northwest and the desert allure of the Colorado Plateau. These majestic mountain ranges are home to diverse ecosystems and sprawling national parks, including a few famous names: Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Glacier National Parks. States like Colorado and Idaho are known for their big skies and scenic views, not to mention the exciting skiing and snowboarding in places like Washington state, Montana, and Oregon.
Airbnb has some highly rated venues that range from whole houses to wee cabins. Given the rugged natural state of the American and Canadian West, the best Airbnbs in this area are dominated by log cabins and mountain chalets, with an après-ski type condo and even a yurt thrown into the mix.
Virtually all of these locations require independent transportation, and only a few are near airports or urban amenities. This includes even gas stations or drugstores, and even if you have television and electricity, it doesn't always mean WiFi, especially on the even more remote Canadian locales.
Mountain View Cabin, Daniel, Wyoming
Travelers looking for a scenic view, complete with the snow-capped mountains, should try the Mountain View Cabin in Wyoming. The spacious front patio opens up to a vista that includes four of Wyoming's numerous mountain ranges, and guests can drive to Bridger-Teton National Forest in around half an hour.
The cabin has a simple exterior, which is based on the design of a rustic lean-to style cabin. The interior has two bedrooms and fits four people, and is complete with modern amenities like a fully equipped kitchen, an indoor fireplace, and a backyard complete with a barbecue and outdoor seating. Several of the five-star reviews mention the breathtaking patio scenery, local wildlife, cleanliness, and cozy feeling. That includes modern perks like a fireplace, TV with a DVD player, and a Bluetooth sound system, along with activities for the kids with some family-friendly books and toys.
The center of Daniel, a nearby city, is 17 miles away, and there's ample space for your truck, camper van, or RV trailer to park. Prepare to unplug, however, as WiFi is not available, adding to the peaceful atmosphere.
Modern Riverfront A-Frame, Gold Bar, Washington
This newly remodeled, riverfront A-frame home includes a hot tub and sauna, which guests can enjoy while viewing the nearby Index Mountain peaks and the Skykomish River. It's perfect for those who prefer a close-up view of the mountains, nestled in the temperate rainforest by a gurgling stream.
The guests rave about how well-equipped the location is, especially the kitchen. The location has one bedroom, and the host recommends two guests per visit. Tiffany, a former guest, says there is "everything in the house you need to cook to make you feel like home." Although the hosts warn that access might be difficult in winter, virtually no reviews mention having any trouble.
Nearby Index was one of the cities that had an explosion of activity and wealth during the Gold Rush days, and there's also the town of Monroe to explore. Both destinations have amenities like restaurants and shopping mixed in with seasonal activities and community events in the surrounding Snohomish County.
Main Floor of Historic Home, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Up to four guests at this Airbnb can enjoy the entire main floor of a historic home in Colorado Springs, which has an impressive view of the mountains and is a short walk away from a unique nature preserve, the Garden of the Gods. This national park features geological rock formations that originated in the Pleistocene Ice Age. For some urban flavor, Old Colorado City is only a five-minute drive away, and downtown Colorado Springs is a mere 10 minutes.
Visitors have access to the main floor of a newly renovated, historic home, which includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Family-friendly perks include a crib and board games. Indoor diversions include a 65-inch HDTV with a variety of streaming services and a gaming console.
Plenty of travelers mention the unique design and homey details in their five-star reviews, along with the convenience of nearby attractions and points of interest. Host Jeff has put his own personal spin on the interior decor, which also catches the eye of a few discerning travelers.
Bear Park Cabin, Idaho Springs, Colorado
Bear Park Cabin is a great choice for a summer or winter destination, and guests can spend their vacation exploring the surrounding spruce forest and nearby alpine meadows instead of walking through a winter wonderland. There's a lot of space in this two-story cabin for as many as six people, which includes a full kitchen with an adjacent dining area, a living room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, and one and half bathrooms (one with a tub and shower).
The ample outdoor space even has a playground for younger visitors when they get tired of the books, toys, and board games. Venture outside and explore pathways through the woods and creative forest decor. Past guest Sarah describes it has having "all of the cute outdoor things, like the lights, pathways, nomes, and little houses."
Many of the five-star ratings are from families that not only enjoyed the amenities on the property, like the ample supply of snacks and a well-stocked pantry. It's the kind of space where you can spend your whole vacation, but there's a lot to do in Idaho Springs when it's time to go exploring. Train rides, brewery tours, and whitewater rafting are just a few examples.
Log Cabin in Mount Currie, British Columbia, Canada
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park and the surrounding Lillooet Range of the Coast Mountains is a wild place, so be prepared for a winter getaway for cold-weather lovers when you travel to this quaint log cabin in Mount Currie, British Columbia. Recommended for peaceful retreats, either as a place to work or to make memories with a few close friends, this location has all the glory of Canada's epic scenery literally in the backyard. It's also the closest rental to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park.
The five-star ratings mention the comfort and cleanliness of the property, along with the perks like a sauna and seasonal plunge pool. Four people can sleep comfortably here, with two in the queen-size bed in the loft and two more in the pull-out sofa in the living room. Stay cozy by the indoor wood stove and cuddle up with your best friend, since this is a dog-friendly rental.
The area near Joffre Creek is confusing when it comes to basic information like street and road names, so pay close attention to the host's directions. The ski paradise of Whistler is 45 minutes away, which is close enough for those who want to visit this tourist hotspot for outdoor recreation and shopping, but also far enough away to avoid if you're looking for peace and quiet.
Tranquil Desert Adobe Home, Kanab, Utah
Mountain vacations don't have to be about snowy peaks — you can also enjoy the red rocks and brilliant scenery in the mountainous, high desert regions of the American West. This tranquil, desert adobe home is officially named Quiet Shelters Adobe Retreat, and is designed as a peaceful oasis with an artistic twist on the traditional type of home found in these arid regions. Guests echo this sentiment, citing the tranquil surroundings as one of the best features. Several reviews also cite the outdoor space as equally beautiful, and the close proximity of the various desert hiking trails is another favorite point.
This is a single-floor bungalow with one bedroom, equipped with a queen-size bed, making this more of a solitary retreat or something intimate for two. In keeping with the self-care aesthetic, a yoga mat is one of the features provided, along with easy access for guests who might have mobility issues.
The location is secluded but only minutes away from amenities in Kanab, and the neighbors are quiet and friendly. The city is small, but vibrant and artistic, and filled with reminders of the historic area, including its reputation as being a well-known filming location for Hollywood Westerns, and many abandoned movie sets have become popular tourist attractions.
Stylish Mountain Suite, Canmore, Canada
Check out the Canadian Rockies at this stylish mountain suite located in the Solara Resort in Canmore, a city in Kananaskis Country, in the foothills. You can fit as many as six here, thanks to the queen-size pull-out sofa in the living room, making this a great location for larger groups and families. Other outstanding features include a gourmet kitchen with a wine fridge and a workspace equipped with WiFi.
Renters of the suite are considered to be guests of the Solara Resort and have access to all of the pertinent amenities on the site, including the workout room, indoor pool, and hot tub. The size of the property is one of the main reasons for the numerous five-star reviews, with others citing the impressive view and the convenience of the great outdoors.
Located west of Calgary, and easily accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway after one hour and a half of driving, Canmore is known for its history, food, and shopping choices, with plenty of options for outdoor recreation any time of year. People visit this region for the art galleries, wellness programs, and special community events.
Pinery Cabin on the Sandy River, Mount Hood, Oregon
Set in the thick of a lush forest, almost 45 miles east of Portland, the Pinery Cabin on the Sandy River in Mount Hood Village is a romantic cabin getaway. It's steps away from the beginning of the Sandy River Trail System, located on the far side of the river, and is equally great for both mountain biking and cross-country skiing, depending on when you decide to visit.
Many guest reviews mention the peace and seclusion, along with the cozy, rustic design that fits perfectly in this forested setting. Past guest Kelly describes the cabin as "magical," "relaxing," and "cozy, romantic, and immersed in nature." There's one king-size bed in the bedroom and two double beds in the living room, and the space can accommodate four guests.
The Villages of Mt. Hood are a collection of small towns along Highway 26, and when guests need a break from hiking or skiing, they can explore the farms, wineries, and unique eateries throughout the area. Local restaurants offer vegan food, Indian-Pakistani cuisine, and a pizzeria specializing in the Italian thin-crust variety.
Apres Ski Condo, Golden, British Columbia, Canada
If you're looking for cute, cozy "aprés ski" vibes, then, naturally, this Apres Ski Condo is perfect for you. Although the term literally means "after ski," it refers to almost any location or activity where the skiers and snowboarders relax after a day on the slopes. This tradition varies around the world, and it can be a gathering at the local bar for hot beverages, meeting at the outdoor sauna or hot tub, or, in this case, returning to a cozy modern condo.
The whole suite has two bedrooms, plus a pull-out couch in the living room, and can accommodate six guests in total. The various five-star reviews cite the homey and welcoming space, the design and decor, and the fully-equipped kitchen as their favorite features.
The city of Golden is in British Columbia and is notorious for its dramatic location set against Canada's Rocky Mountains. This top-floor condo has a stunning view of the mountains on all sides, and there are no fewer than six Canadian national parks in the area, including the famous Yoho, Banff, and Glacier National Parks.
Cozy Montana Cabin, Bozeman, Montana
Only a short drive from the airport, this cozy Montana cabin comes with a sauna and hot tub to complement the impressive vista of the nearby Bridger Mountains. The cabin is intended for two guests, with one bedroom equipped with a queen-size bed, and the hot tub is private but the sauna is shared. The visitors who gave this Airbnb a five-star review love the surroundings, charm, and comfort, along with the convenience of nearby attractions. Past guest William commented it has "the best mountain sunrises and gorgeous snowshoe hikes."
Yellowstone National Park and the town of Big Sky are about an hour away (give or take) by car, so guests are free to explore the vast outdoor spaces of Montana while enjoying the modern conveniences of nearby Bozeman. In the summer, ask about taking bear spray on your hikes, because this is serious wilderness. In the winter, ask the hosts to borrow the snowshoes and follow the short trail that's also a part of the property.
Entire Cabin, Ashford, Washington
Within the breathtaking wilderness of Mount Rainier, this large two-story cabin is surrounded by 5 acres of surrounding property, which includes a sauna, fire pit, and barbecue, along with a pine forest and a mountain range. Bring a few friends for a comfortable mountain vacation in this ample forest space that includes 3,000 square feet of interior space alone, which comfortably houses eight people and has diversions and activities for all of them.
Guests mention the hot tub, badminton net, and sauna as some of the best features in their five-star reviews, with equally high marks from those here for a quiet working holiday, a self-care retreat, or for families and groups of friends. Past guest Rob specifically mentions an important detail: "The large water heater that allowed use of multiple bathrooms at the same time, which is convenient for a larger group."
Mount Rainier National Park is only a mile away and offers a myriad of choices for day hikes, with 260 miles of trails leading through pristine alpine meadows and river valleys. Visitors are asked to stay on the trails and be aware of the fragility of the surrounding ecosystem.
Alpine Vista Chalet, Jefferson, Colorado
More than 1,200 square feet of interior space on 3 acres of alpine forest, this Alpine Vista Chalet is inspired by European ideas regarding house and home. It's designed with the Danish art of coziness in mind, also known as "hygge." That means heavy blankets, a fireplace, and a private sauna, along with a sense of warmth and camaraderie.
Comfort and company are priorities here, with a space intended to accommodate as many as four people with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This log cabin also includes ample outdoor space, complete with a propane barbecue and outdoor seating, and the chandelier is made of real moose antlers.
It takes an hour and a half to drive here from Denver, and it's a 50-minute drive to Breckenridge, putting this cabin deep in the Southern Rockies. A few of the five-star reviews mention the wildlife, which includes elk and moose, and the tranquility of the location, in addition to the well-stocked kitchen and ample supply of firewood.
Mountain Yurt, Emigrant, Montana
From the outside, this Mountain Yurt with the basic steel roof doesn't look like much, but that's part of its charm. Even though it's small and rustic on the outside, this is a luxurious modern design with an interior big enough to accommodate six people.
This basic structure is packed to the brim with fun features and unique perks, like an outdoor hot tub and a fast internet connection. The consistent five-star ratings mention the view, both of the big, starry sky and the mountains, and everyone seems to appreciate the cozy living space that includes a loft with an additional sleeping area.
It's only half an hour to drive to Yellowstone National Park from here, and it's a scenic drive through the aptly named Paradise Valley to the park's northern entrance. Guests can stay away from the madding crowd and relax in the hot tub with a view of the mountains, or explore the other sights and sounds of nearby Emigrant. The town is named for Emigrant Peak, a dominant feature of the skyline at an altitude of 10,960 feet.
Tower in the Trees, Sandy, Oregon
If you're keen on a stellar 360-degree view and don't mind climbing a few extra stairs, then don't miss a stay in the Tower in the Trees rental. The lean-to design is simple, but the interior is modern, even luxurious, and includes custom bunk beds and a living room with a pull-out sofa that accommodates four people.
From this 56-foot-high elevated home, guests can see the peak of Mount Hood, one of the area's most famous and distinctive landmarks. It's just shy of 8 miles from downtown Sandy, for those times when you need supplies, amenities, or a change of scenery. The closest international airport is in Portland, which is about 45 minutes away, an easy drive to a stunning but remote location.
It's not a surprise that almost all of the five-star reviews mention the overall design of the Tower, along with the impressive view from the patio, as the location's best features. Superhost Alecia also gets a few glowing mentions for her hospitality and close attention to detail.
Methodology
Airbnb is the main source of information for this list, both for the locations themselves and the reviews. Every property has a 5.0 or 4.9 rating on Airbnb and has earned the title of "Guest Favorite," putting it in the top 1% of all properties listed on the site.
The ratings are the primary basis for our choices, but other important considerations are the accessibility of the property, its proximity to basic amenities, and some of the best mountain towns and scenic beauty of the Western U.S. and Canada. We also consider how well it represents the culture, aesthetic, and lifestyle of the region. This is a huge geographic area, and we've tried to find locations that represent most of it.
The Airbnb website has strict policies when it comes to leaving reviews, and both the host and guest are prompted to leave a rating along with a comment upon check-out. These ratings are posted when both parties have either completed their review or after 14 days have elapsed, whichever comes first.