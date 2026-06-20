Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Island Gateway City With A Charming Downtown

Washington is celebrated across the Pacific Northwest for its nature, and one of its most prized treasures is certainly its coastline. From the Canadian border down to Oregon, there is no shortage of stunning forests, bays, and islands that extend along the Evergreen State's coast. Among the small communities that draw visitors from neighboring Seattle and Vancouver, the charming gateway city of Stanwood stands out for its island access and walkable downtown.

Stanwood sits only an hour's drive north of Seattle via Interstate 5, and roughly two hours south of Vancouver, Canada. It is also a stop on the 460-mile Amtrak Cascades route, and tickets are available from both Seattle and Vancouver. Its location between the scenic Skagit Bay and Port Susan makes it an excellent launching ground for exploring the surrounding coastal beauty, as well as neighboring Camano Island. Aptly called the "gateway to Camano Island" by Discover Snohomish County, Stanwood offers visitors a colorful palette of verdant hills, dramatic coastlines, and views of the Cascade Mountains to the east.

The city is much more than a bedroom community, too. With a charming downtown serving as a hub both for Stanwood residents and Camano Islanders, you will find coffee shops, antique boutiques, and art galleries. In true PNW tradition, you will even find Stanwood's own independent brewery, SAAL Brewing Co., housed in a former firefighter's building. The city's social calendar is always active as well, hosting a farmers market, a handblown glass treasure hunt, and an annual birding festival.