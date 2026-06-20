Between Seattle And Vancouver Is Washington's Island Gateway City With A Charming Downtown
Washington is celebrated across the Pacific Northwest for its nature, and one of its most prized treasures is certainly its coastline. From the Canadian border down to Oregon, there is no shortage of stunning forests, bays, and islands that extend along the Evergreen State's coast. Among the small communities that draw visitors from neighboring Seattle and Vancouver, the charming gateway city of Stanwood stands out for its island access and walkable downtown.
Stanwood sits only an hour's drive north of Seattle via Interstate 5, and roughly two hours south of Vancouver, Canada. It is also a stop on the 460-mile Amtrak Cascades route, and tickets are available from both Seattle and Vancouver. Its location between the scenic Skagit Bay and Port Susan makes it an excellent launching ground for exploring the surrounding coastal beauty, as well as neighboring Camano Island. Aptly called the "gateway to Camano Island" by Discover Snohomish County, Stanwood offers visitors a colorful palette of verdant hills, dramatic coastlines, and views of the Cascade Mountains to the east.
The city is much more than a bedroom community, too. With a charming downtown serving as a hub both for Stanwood residents and Camano Islanders, you will find coffee shops, antique boutiques, and art galleries. In true PNW tradition, you will even find Stanwood's own independent brewery, SAAL Brewing Co., housed in a former firefighter's building. The city's social calendar is always active as well, hosting a farmers market, a handblown glass treasure hunt, and an annual birding festival.
Stanwood's historic downtown oozes with charm
Stanwood came into existence in 1866, with only a settler's trading post to mark it on a map. First known as Centerville, it was renamed by its new postmaster, D.O Pearson, after his wife's maiden name. Pearson's home still stands, now as a museum, open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. As the city grew, it became a local hub for agriculture, dairy farming, and lumber.
Downtown Stanwood is easily walkable, with the main 271st Street stretching just over a mile. Meanwhile, 270th Street preserves its beautiful, century-old brick road, with charming antique stores like Antique Mall. Across the street sits the family-run Urban Trends Boutique, full of fun decor and fashion wear. Running June through September, Fridays are farmers market days, and an excellent way to spend an afternoon between 2 p.m and 6 p.m. Just over a 30-minute drive away is the underrated Snohomish, known for its walkable downtown and a wealth of antiques.
For lodging with an international twist, Kayak Point Park Yurt Village is just a 15-minute drive from downtown and offers the opportunity to stay in an authentic Mongolian yurt, a traditional circular nomad tent, equipped with all the modern-day conveniences. Highly rated cabins, farm stays, and tiny homes are also available nearby on Airbnb. If you're looking for karaoke, good bar fare, and to mingle closer with the locals (and maybe a ghost), the landmark Stanwood Hotel and Saloon is the place to be, situated in the heart of the city.
Stanwood opens its gates to Camano Island
As a gateway to Camano Island, beloved for its scenic beaches, lavender fields, and a thriving art scene, Stanwood is connected to Camano by the Camano Gateway Bridge – no ferry crossing required. Also known as Easy Island, it calls upon any weary visitor escaping the chaos of larger cities to slow down and to enjoy both nature and art in one. The Matzke Sculpture Park offers exactly that blend of experiences. Spanning a whole 10 acres shaded by giant cedars, you can stroll through its sculpture park, which has over 150 works on display. The gallery itself houses works from artists across the United States and Japan.
Your visit to Stanwood and Camano Island wouldn't be complete without a hike along the Salish Sea shores. With numerous parks, hiking trails, and beaches, your excursion may even be rewarded with a surprise, as these waters are feeding grounds for orcas and gray whales during their seasonal migrations. Stanwood is only one of many local gateway cities to Pacific coastal beauty, and if you're touring the region, head up to nearby Anacortes next, admired for its museums, festivals, and whale watching.