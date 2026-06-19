8 Breathtaking Virginia Wineries That Feel Straight Out Of Napa Valley
A visit to Virginia's breathtaking wine country could have you feeling like you've been whisked away to California's Napa Valley instead — a region that has long been recognized for its exceptional wines. However, what you may not realize is that Virginia has a long history in the American wine scene. It's taken the state over 400 years to perfect the art of vinification, beginning in Jamestown, with vineyards tended by some of the country's earliest settlers. Today, there are more than 300 Virginia wineries across 10 regions and 8 distinctive AVAs. To help narrow it down, we've identified which Virginia wineries most closely emulate those in beautiful Napa Valley.
The Blue Ridge Mountains, which help create the ideal climate for wine grapes in Virginia, much like Napa Valley's Vaca and Mayacamas Mountains do in California, ensure breathtaking views from almost every winery in the area. In fact, you're likely to feel like you've landed in the heart of Napa Valley. Spread throughout the countryside, these eight Virginia wineries resemble those found in Napa Valley because, not only do they offer stunning scenery, but also palate-pleasing wines and a laid-back yet upscale atmosphere.
North Mountain Vineyard & Winery
Welcoming guests year-round, North Mountain Vineyard & Winery in Maurertown is a scenic, rural location where guests come for a relaxing escape to sit and sip wine crafted from estate-grown grapes. The cozy tasting room at North Mountain is a nice setting for a tasting tour, but the Great Room is spacious, with a fireplace and ample room to enjoy a flight or a bottle of wine. For the best views, visitors may prefer to stroll around North Mountain Vineyard & Winery's lawns, taking in the flowers, mountains, and grapevines that make up the landscape — which is quite reminiscent of Napa Valley.
Veramar Vineyard
Whether it's relaxation, connection, or simply award-winning wines you're after, Veramar Vineyards in Shenandoah Valley's Berryville is surrounded by rolling mountains and owned by people with a passion for crafting wines that are "more than just a drink." Veramar Vineyard provides an escape to a place where breathtaking views enhance the relaxing atmosphere. At Veramar Vineyards, a quaint patio provides seating for guests who want to spend time soaking in the Napa-like scenery and ambience. A light fare menu offers small plates you can enjoy with your wine, allowing you to spend more time enjoying this peaceful setting.
Capstone Vineyards
The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to many beautiful wineries you can visit for exceptional sips, but some stand out from the crowd. Capstone Vineyards in Linden, for instance, has a Napa Valley feel because of its seemingly never-ending mountain views, but its bold wine flavors give the vineyard its own unique appeal. A welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff help make Capstone Vineyards more than just a place to try Virginia wine. It's a place where people are passionate about growing high-quality grapes and serving wine to all who visit. The guided tasting tour gives you a chance to sample more than one Capstone Vineyards wine while you're here.
Arterra Wines
Like the debate about whether California's Napa Valley or Sonoma County makes the ultimate wine getaway, people often wonder which Virginia wine tour offers an escape that most feels like Napa Valley. And situated among 75 acres of trees and vineyards, Arterra Wines in Delaplane fits the bill. Outdoor seating under the trees can immediately put you at ease as you enjoy a flight of red, white, or sweet wines made from 100% Virginia-grown grapes. Like HALL Winery in Napa Valley, which offers outdoor art installations for guests to view, Arterra also highlights exterior sculptures.
Cave Ridge Vineyard
Shenandoah County is nestled among Virginia's beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and is making a name for itself in the world of winemaking. One winery of note in the county is the family-owned and operated Cave Ridge Vineyard. This Mount Jackson winery grows its high-quality grapes on-site in deep, rocky soil that is perfect for bringing out the flavors of its award-winning wines. Take your glass and stroll through the lovely vineyard, or make yourself comfortable on the patio and order a wine flight so you can try some new blends while enjoying the remarkable scenery — which features sprawling mountains that evoke a Napa-esque vibe.
Muse Vineyards
Perched on a hill with a large deck overlooking the vineyard, the Muse Vineyards tasting room in Woodstock offers spectacular views to go with your hand-crafted wine. From inside the tasting room, you can gaze out at the vineyard and the surrounding countryside through large windows that provide great views. But a seat on the deck or the patio below the deck lets you enjoy fresh air while you sip. Make sure to take a walk around the property so you can explore the vineyard and discover the swinging bridge hidden among the trails, similar to Chateau Montelena in Napa, which has a bridge that leads to its Chinese garden.
Chester Gap Cellars
If your Virginia wine tour takes you near Front Royal, stop by Chester Gap Cellars for breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and full-bodied red and white wines. Find a place to sit on the open-air patio, in the tasting room, or on the lawn with a glass of chardonnay or merlot to sip while you look out at the expansive 40-mile views of lush hills, vineyards, and forests. The property's 1-mile loop hiking trail takes you past a flowing waterfall, which makes a lovely place for a photo op or to simply relax with the sounds of nature around you.
868 Estate Vineyards
Spanning 120 acres in Hillsboro, 868 Estate Vineyards is an award-winning winery that took home the 2020 Virginia Governor's Cup. The delicious red and white wines aren't the only thing attracting visitors to 868 Estate Vineyards, though, as the vineyard's welcoming atmosphere and spectacular mountain views are a few of its other alluring features. Outdoor seating and live music events encourage guests to unwind and spend time sipping wine at this breathtaking Virginia winery. The elegant setting and availability of light fare make 868 Estate Vineyards a destination that feels just like Napa Valley.