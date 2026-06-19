8 Breathtaking Virginia Wineries That Feel Straight Out Of Napa Valley

A visit to Virginia's breathtaking wine country could have you feeling like you've been whisked away to California's Napa Valley instead — a region that has long been recognized for its exceptional wines. However, what you may not realize is that Virginia has a long history in the American wine scene. It's taken the state over 400 years to perfect the art of vinification, beginning in Jamestown, with vineyards tended by some of the country's earliest settlers. Today, there are more than 300 Virginia wineries across 10 regions and 8 distinctive AVAs. To help narrow it down, we've identified which Virginia wineries most closely emulate those in beautiful Napa Valley.

The Blue Ridge Mountains, which help create the ideal climate for wine grapes in Virginia, much like Napa Valley's Vaca and Mayacamas Mountains do in California, ensure breathtaking views from almost every winery in the area. In fact, you're likely to feel like you've landed in the heart of Napa Valley. Spread throughout the countryside, these eight Virginia wineries resemble those found in Napa Valley because, not only do they offer stunning scenery, but also palate-pleasing wines and a laid-back yet upscale atmosphere.