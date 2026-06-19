The Newest State Park In Kansas Adds Camping To Its Crystal Clear Lake And Miles Of Scenic Trails
In 2023, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill establishing Lehigh Portland State Park as a state park in Kansas. Near Iola in southeast Kansas, this 360-acre park is centered around a clear 138-acre lake. It has miles of fun trails that take you into a variety of ecosystems, including along towering limestone cliffs above the water and through the forest. It's been a day trip destination for years, and it's set to become an overnight one with RV camping opening for the summer of 2026.
The park has quite the history. It's on the site of the Iola Portland Cement Plant, which opened in 1900 and was, for a time, the largest cement plant in the U.S. A cement plant operated here until 1970, and the spring-fed lake at the heart of the park was once the quarry. The lake is particularly clear because the quarry was dug deep enough that it hit the water table, so the water that fills from the bottom is naturally filtered. For one of the best perspectives of the water, there's a picnic spot on the east side, on the cliffs. The water is so clear, you might even be able to see fish swimming dozens of feet below you.
The 14+ miles of trails here predate the park itself by nearly 10 years, and it's a mixture of singletrack and wider, gravel trails open for hiking and mountain biking. With the layout of the trail system, you can mix and match trails, depending on how far you want to go and what you want to see. There's also a small BMX park where you can hone your skills.
Trails at Lehigh Portland State Park and the option to go caving
At some point during your exploration of Lehigh Portland State Park, you'll likely use the Backbone Trail. This wide gravel travel runs for about 1.2 miles between the park's east and west entrances. Many of the singletrack trails throughout the park have connections with the Backbone Trail.
To the east of the lakeside trails, you'll find the Cave Trails section of the park. It features several miles of singletrack trails with lots of switchbacks and some rocky sections through the woods. The 2.1-mile Cave Trail South section is particularly fun as it takes you past John Brown's Cave. The name of the cave reportedly might come from the abolitionist John Brown, who famously led the raid at one of the most important towns in America, Harpers Ferry, Virginia. It's thought that Brown used this cave as a part of his work with the Underground Railroad. While there isn't direct evidence to prove that he ever used or even knew of this exact cave, the cave has borne this name for over 100 years.
The cave is nearly 300 feet long, and you can go all the way in. Before you do, make sure you have these safety musts: multiple light sources, a buddy, and a helmet. Keep in mind that you will get wet; the stream that runs intermittently through the cave is particularly high after rainfall. Even if you don't go all the way in, if you're out on the trail on a hot day, just walking into the mouth of the cave makes for a welcome respite since the temperature drops noticeably just a few steps in.
Camping and future plans for Lehigh Portland State Park and what's nearby
When Lehigh Portland State Park became an official state park, plans were put in place to add a visitor center and camping to what was already a popular trail destination. The groundbreaking ceremony for the visitor center was in March 2025, and visitors in summer 2026 will be able to spend the night here with the opening of the RV park and a bathhouse. Future plans for the park include a swimming beach and cabins.
The park is about a 10-minute drive from downtown Iola, the small Kansas city with America's biggest town square. You will need a car to get to Lehigh Portland and around the area. The park is just under a 2-hour drive south from Kansas City and about the same distance from Wichita. Its relatively central location makes it a great Midwest road trip destination, and if you're flying in, both of these cities have airports. While you're in this part of Kansas, the tiny town of Humboldt has become a tourist hotspot with its restaurants and recreation. It's about a 15-minute drive south from Lehigh Portland State Park.
If you're really up for a road trip, on the other side of Kansas, you can find another of the Sunflower State's state parks: Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park is an uncrowded alternative to Badlands National Park. It's about six hours away from Lehigh Portland.