The Newest State Park In Kansas Adds Camping To Its Crystal Clear Lake And Miles Of Scenic Trails

In 2023, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill establishing Lehigh Portland State Park as a state park in Kansas. Near Iola in southeast Kansas, this 360-acre park is centered around a clear 138-acre lake. It has miles of fun trails that take you into a variety of ecosystems, including along towering limestone cliffs above the water and through the forest. It's been a day trip destination for years, and it's set to become an overnight one with RV camping opening for the summer of 2026.

The park has quite the history. It's on the site of the Iola Portland Cement Plant, which opened in 1900 and was, for a time, the largest cement plant in the U.S. A cement plant operated here until 1970, and the spring-fed lake at the heart of the park was once the quarry. The lake is particularly clear because the quarry was dug deep enough that it hit the water table, so the water that fills from the bottom is naturally filtered. For one of the best perspectives of the water, there's a picnic spot on the east side, on the cliffs. The water is so clear, you might even be able to see fish swimming dozens of feet below you.

The 14+ miles of trails here predate the park itself by nearly 10 years, and it's a mixture of singletrack and wider, gravel trails open for hiking and mountain biking. With the layout of the trail system, you can mix and match trails, depending on how far you want to go and what you want to see. There's also a small BMX park where you can hone your skills.