This Rural City In Oregon Is A West Coast Gem With Cool Weather, Local Dining, And Mountain Views
Oregon is chock full of travel-worthy destinations across its cities, 363 miles of coastline, and towns scattered throughout its rugged landscapes. The southern half of the state is particularly known for outdoor adventure, scenic waterways, mild weather, and wine regions. Among the small locales in southern Oregon is the West Coast gem of Myrtle Point, where ideal weather, scenic vistas, and the local dining scene attract visitors.
Myrtle Point, with a population of approximately 2,400 residents, is located in Coos County and considered remote due to its location and terrain. The town lies in the Coquille River Valley in the foothills of the Coast Range mountains, just 15 miles from the Pacific Ocean. It was named for the large numbers of myrtle trees that live along the shores of the Coquille River. Myrtle Point was once a village for the Coquille Native Americans before being settled in the mid-19th century. From there, it grew into a timber-focused agricultural and railroad hub.
To get a feel for Myrtle Point's past, you can embark on a self-guided 1.2-mile heritage walking tour of historic homes and other buildings with an online map and guide provided by Coquille Valley. One stop you'll want to make from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the Coos County Logging Museum, built in 1910 in a unique dome-shaped building. The free admission site highlights the logging history of the past and features a collection of logging equipment. If you're making the trek to Myrtle Point, you'll want a car to explore this pastoral wonderland with mountain views.
Dine on delicious delights in Myrtle Point, Oregon
For local eats, Myrtle Point's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor is Railroad Cafe. Reviewers cite high-quality food and service as reasons for return visits. Open for breakfast and lunch, the menu consists of comfort food in a casual, diner-like setting with indoor and outdoor seating. One review shares, "We stop every single time at the Railroad Cafe. The service is excellent and the food is awesome. We love the place and highly recommend it." Huffman's Spruce Street Bar and Grill is rated second by Tripadvisor and has a 4.5 Google rating; diners have noted that it is a small-town gem. Serving lunch and dinner, the menu features sandwiches, burgers, salads, and pizza along with full bar selections and beer on draft. A Google reviewer stated, "Love this place, the food is amazing, the beer is great and the service is great."
La Herradura Restaurant rounds out the city's top three rated eateries on Tripadvisor and is noted for its authentic Mexican dishes. Open for lunch and dinner, the menu includes fajitas, taco salads, enchiladas, and dessert options such as flan and deep-fried ice cream. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "The best place for Mexican food in the County. Friendly people and a great atmosphere. I highly recommend it." For a jolt of java, Coastal Coffee and Myrtle Perk are two highly rated local options for both service and quality of coffee and non-coffee beverages, such as chai and smoothies.
Myrtle Point is an ideal stopover between the Interstate 5 corridor and the majestic Oregon Coast towns, such as the underrated artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches of Coos Bay and Bandon, the "quintessential beach town" and perfect getaway with dramatic coastal views and a cozy downtown, both approximately 25 miles away.
Enjoy some cool weather and mountain views in Myrtle Point, Oregon
Outdoor life is a major draw to Myrtle Point, and the picturesque views from the valley, riverfront, and surrounding forested hillsides and mountains are prevalent while exploring. The 1,411-foot-high Anderson Mountain is 9.3 miles away in Bridge. Given the dense forest terrain, the best access is on a curvy road, which is most suitable for four-wheeled drive vehicles. The 810-foot-high Lampa Mountain is 11 miles away and accessible by car. On a clear day, you might be able to spy Coos County's highest peak, the 4,319-foot-high Mount Bolivar, which sits 47 miles away from Myrtle Point. You can access the summit along a 1.4-mile one-way trail with vistas looking into the Wild Rogue Wilderness.
With its distinctive setting at 92 feet above sea level, Myrtle Point's weather tends on the moderate side, escaping the severe coastal storms to its west and the excessive heat of the valleys to its east. Standard highest temperatures in January are 55 degrees and 73 degrees in July and August. The wet season is late fall to spring, aligning with the norms of the Pacific Northwest coastline, with an ideal travel period from June to mid-October.
If you're flying to Oregon, Myrtle Point is 30 miles away from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. It's also two hours from Eugene Airport. If you land there, you can drive along Interstate 5 through Roseburg, Oregon's lesser-known spot for waterfall views and wine without crowds, 57 miles from Myrtle Point.