This Rural City In Oregon Is A West Coast Gem With Cool Weather, Local Dining, And Mountain Views

Oregon is chock full of travel-worthy destinations across its cities, 363 miles of coastline, and towns scattered throughout its rugged landscapes. The southern half of the state is particularly known for outdoor adventure, scenic waterways, mild weather, and wine regions. Among the small locales in southern Oregon is the West Coast gem of Myrtle Point, where ideal weather, scenic vistas, and the local dining scene attract visitors.

Myrtle Point, with a population of approximately 2,400 residents, is located in Coos County and considered remote due to its location and terrain. The town lies in the Coquille River Valley in the foothills of the Coast Range mountains, just 15 miles from the Pacific Ocean. It was named for the large numbers of myrtle trees that live along the shores of the Coquille River. Myrtle Point was once a village for the Coquille Native Americans before being settled in the mid-19th century. From there, it grew into a timber-focused agricultural and railroad hub.

To get a feel for Myrtle Point's past, you can embark on a self-guided 1.2-mile heritage walking tour of historic homes and other buildings with an online map and guide provided by Coquille Valley. One stop you'll want to make from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the Coos County Logging Museum, built in 1910 in a unique dome-shaped building. The free admission site highlights the logging history of the past and features a collection of logging equipment. If you're making the trek to Myrtle Point, you'll want a car to explore this pastoral wonderland with mountain views.