Between Rockford And Peoria Is An Illinois River City With Charming Downtown Restaurants And Nearby State Parks
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Illinois, with its Great Lakes and towering skyscrapers, is often overlooked as a vacation destination. Of course, there's Chicago, but you'll also find cities like Peoria, ranked among the country's best places to live, and Rockford, nicknamed the City of Gardens. Nestled between the two is Spring Valley, a charming little town certainly worth visiting in itself.
Spring Valley — about 80 miles due south of Rockford on I-39 — began as a coal mining community in the 1880s, and families flocked to the region seeking employment. The population here has stayed small well into the 21st century, and now hovers around 5,400 people. As a result, much of the historic town looks much as it might have a century ago: Attractive brick buildings, home to welcoming small businesses, sit at the intersection of North Spalding and East St. Paul Streets, and community parades march downtown on major holidays. Instead of horses, however, you're far more likely to spot a pick-up truck parked outside the local bakery.
Spring Valley said goodbye to the coal mining industry in 1947 when the last mine closed, and today, according to former resident and real estate agent Beth Coleman-Weger, per Homes.com, "It's primarily a fishing community. They have a lot of tournaments — some on the national level and some that are more local, a boat club, and a Walleye Run 5K." Overall, whether you're hoping to catch a few walleye or simply wander through a historic downtown, make sure to add Spring Valley to your list of Illinois' most charming villages with serene vibes.
Where to grab a bite to eat in Spring Valley
Despite its relatively small size, Spring Valley has an impressive restaurant scene. The majority of eateries are located downtown, within a few blocks of the public library. Established in 1914, Verucchi's Ristorante has curated a menu of classic Italian-American comforts, with dishes like vodka shrimp pasta and lasagna. "A must-visit for foodies. Although we don't live in the area, we always make an effort to eat here with friends," writes one former customer on Tripadvisor, going on to recommend the chicken parmesan and bowtie pasta with mushrooms and white sauce.
Not far away, pan-Latin American dishes are made fresh at Pupuseria El Encanto. "Quality food. Great portion sizes! You can tell it's made with love, and the service is amazing," reads one review on Google. Along Saint Paul Street, there are dozens of other options, from wine bars to bakeries, cafes, casual taco joints, and a classic American diner — a satisfying restaurant crawl all in less than half a mile.
If you prefer shopping for souvenirs over taste-testing pupusas and pizzas, swing into Valley Treasures on Saint Paul Street, which is housed in what was once the Valley Bar & Grill. Here, you'll find a range of vintage collectibles. Towards the end of the St. Paul Street thoroughfare, you'll find Spring Valley Historical Museum, where you view memorabilia from the town's olden days, along with black-and-white photos of what the streets once looked like. The museum also organizes classic car shows and drive-in movie nights for locals.
Fishing tournaments and ziplines in public parks
Local parks — including Coal Miners Park, once home to one of the area's major mines — are often frequented by recreational fishermen in Spring Valley. The town also kicks off the Masters Walleye Circuit each March, with experienced anglers trying their luck in the Illinois River, which borders the town. Across the banks, boat owners dock at the Spring Valley Boat Club, which has been serving the community since the 1940s. With its deep lagoon launch site, Barto Landing is another popular spot in Spring Valley for fishing walleye and other perch, as well as pike and smallmouth bass.
Meanwhile, you'll find hiking trails, disc golf, paintball, a zipline, and even a seasonal skating rink at Echo Bluff Park, just west of town. Like several other public parks in the area, it was once the site of a small mining community. "Love this place," reads one review of the park on Google. "My kids looked forward to going to camp here every summer. Every winter, they go ice skating here."
If you're planning to stop for the night in the area (rather than heading on to Rockford or Peoria), you'll have several vacation rentals on sites like Vrbo from which to choose, most running between $150 and $300 per night, depending of course on the time of year. Or find hotel options in nearby towns like Peru, another charming Illinois city with a unique museum, tasty eats, and river views.