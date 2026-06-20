Between Rockford And Peoria Is An Illinois River City With Charming Downtown Restaurants And Nearby State Parks

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Illinois, with its Great Lakes and towering skyscrapers, is often overlooked as a vacation destination. Of course, there's Chicago, but you'll also find cities like Peoria, ranked among the country's best places to live, and Rockford, nicknamed the City of Gardens. Nestled between the two is Spring Valley, a charming little town certainly worth visiting in itself.

Spring Valley — about 80 miles due south of Rockford on I-39 — began as a coal mining community in the 1880s, and families flocked to the region seeking employment. The population here has stayed small well into the 21st century, and now hovers around 5,400 people. As a result, much of the historic town looks much as it might have a century ago: Attractive brick buildings, home to welcoming small businesses, sit at the intersection of North Spalding and East St. Paul Streets, and community parades march downtown on major holidays. Instead of horses, however, you're far more likely to spot a pick-up truck parked outside the local bakery.

Spring Valley said goodbye to the coal mining industry in 1947 when the last mine closed, and today, according to former resident and real estate agent Beth Coleman-Weger, per Homes.com, "It's primarily a fishing community. They have a lot of tournaments — some on the national level and some that are more local, a boat club, and a Walleye Run 5K." Overall, whether you're hoping to catch a few walleye or simply wander through a historic downtown, make sure to add Spring Valley to your list of Illinois' most charming villages with serene vibes.