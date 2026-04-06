Tucked Between Rockford And Peoria Is A Charming Illinois City With A Unique Museum, Tasty Eats, And River Views

Running along the Illinois River is the quaint city Peru, Illinois. Full of historic charm, an eclectic museum dedicated to the city's past, and top-rated eats, this small city, incorporated in 1838, is a charming day trip or easy weekend getaway. Located a little over an hour from both Rockford and Peoria, where you'll find the "world's most beautiful drive," Peru is also home to river views and plenty of access to nature. Right within town, at Baker Lake Park, you'll find a 1-mile walking path winding around the water. Peru is also one of the endpoints of the Illinois and Michigan Canal Trail, which meanders for over 60 miles and is ideal for either biking or walking along river scenery.

Peru is also a great base for exploring some of Illinois' most-loved state parks. Just 15 minutes from town, you'll find Matthiessen State Park, a surreal Illinois gem with canyons and waterfalls. Rated a 4.8 on Google, the nearly 2,000-acre green space offers 5 miles of well-marked hiking trails, alongside skiing, horseback riding, and mountain biking trails, as well as opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and more.

Also close to town is Starved Rock State Park, a destination-worthy wildflower wonderland, and one of the country's most popular state parks, where you'll find more Illinois River views, cascades, and unique rock formations along its 13 miles of trails. Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Peru is Peru's top-rated hotel, with a 4.4 Google rating. The 3-star accommodation offers features like an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. Peru's closest airport is about an hour away, at Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal, which offers a handful of flights from other domestic locations.