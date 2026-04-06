Tucked Between Rockford And Peoria Is A Charming Illinois City With A Unique Museum, Tasty Eats, And River Views
Running along the Illinois River is the quaint city Peru, Illinois. Full of historic charm, an eclectic museum dedicated to the city's past, and top-rated eats, this small city, incorporated in 1838, is a charming day trip or easy weekend getaway. Located a little over an hour from both Rockford and Peoria, where you'll find the "world's most beautiful drive," Peru is also home to river views and plenty of access to nature. Right within town, at Baker Lake Park, you'll find a 1-mile walking path winding around the water. Peru is also one of the endpoints of the Illinois and Michigan Canal Trail, which meanders for over 60 miles and is ideal for either biking or walking along river scenery.
Peru is also a great base for exploring some of Illinois' most-loved state parks. Just 15 minutes from town, you'll find Matthiessen State Park, a surreal Illinois gem with canyons and waterfalls. Rated a 4.8 on Google, the nearly 2,000-acre green space offers 5 miles of well-marked hiking trails, alongside skiing, horseback riding, and mountain biking trails, as well as opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and more.
Also close to town is Starved Rock State Park, a destination-worthy wildflower wonderland, and one of the country's most popular state parks, where you'll find more Illinois River views, cascades, and unique rock formations along its 13 miles of trails. Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Peru is Peru's top-rated hotel, with a 4.4 Google rating. The 3-star accommodation offers features like an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. Peru's closest airport is about an hour away, at Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal, which offers a handful of flights from other domestic locations.
What to do in Peru
While in Peru, don't miss visiting one of America's most unique museums, the Westclox Museum, which is dedicated to the legacy of the Western Clock Company (also known as Westclox). The clock business was first established in Peru in 1885. At one time, the company was the world's biggest key-wound clock manufacturer — and we even have it to thank for popularizing the snooze function on alarm clocks.
Among its collection, you'll find numerous photographs, antiques, tools, and even editions of the vintage Tick Talk Magazine, a monthly employee newsletter. Of course, you'll also see lots of clocks, watches, and more, produced over roughly a century. The museum opens for limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and admission is free. Apart from the museum, the historic factory has also become home to a new legacy in Peru – Star Union Spirits, Peru's first licensed distillery in over a century. The company got its start in 2016 and features a tasting room, with distillery tours offered on Saturdays through private reservations.
Tasty eats in Peru
One of Peru's top eateries can be found right across the street from the waterfront. Riverfront Bar and Grill, a 4.6-star-rated restaurant on Google with 500 reviews, offers an array of comforting bar food, like wings, smash burgers, and sandwiches, plus dishes like fried chicken and pasta at dinnertime. The family-run spot offers a fun atmosphere, with gaming machines, televisions, a sand volleyball court, and live music.
At Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, which has a 4.4 rating on Google with over 1,600 reviews, you'll find dishes like tableside guacamole, tomatillo-sauce-topped enchiladas, and fajitas. The family-run restaurant has been operating since 2003. For more top-rated eats, Stone Jug Barbeque has garnered a 4.7 Google rating for its dry-rub and applewood smoked meats. Inspired by Memphis-style barbecue, the family-run restaurant offers a range of sandwiches and platters featuring meats like beef brisket and pulled pork.
If you're craving farm-to-table dining, head to the Thyme Craft Kitchen, which has 4.8 stars on Google. "The restaurant felt lively and welcoming, filled with natural light and the smell of fresh herbs," said travel blogger Duffel Bag Spouse, who enjoyed the birria tacos. At the time of writing, you'll also find dishes like house-made gnocchi with blue oyster mushroom and chorizo and elk steak with braised collard greens on the dinner menu.