This East Coast Escape Is A Cozy Peninsula Town In Virginia With Fun Shops, Local Eats, And Laid-Back Vibes
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From the Shenandoah Mountains to ocean views, Virginia offers a true diversity of landscape. One of the state's most picturesque destinations is the Eastern Shore. This remote part of the state — situated on the Delmarva Peninsula — is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Chesapeake Bay to the west, making for all-around water views. Its location also means it's far less crowded than mainland draws like Virginia Beach, about 65 miles away. There are dozens of little towns along the 70-mile stretch of land. Exmore sits at the center, a true escape with laid-back vibes.
Now home to just 1,500 people, Exmore is colloquially known as "the shore's hometown." Since the railroad first came here in the late 1800s, it's been one of the region's most active commercial centers. Dozens of small businesses still call the community home, and you'll even find some buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places dating all the way back to the late 1800s.
Although Exmore doesn't directly border the beach, it won't take you long to get there: Silver Beach on Chesapeake Bay is about 15 minutes away, and Cape Charles, Virginia's best-kept secret full of beachside boutiques, is half an hour down the coast. Overall, Exmore is the ideal home base if you're planning a quiet Eastern Shore vacation.
Exploring Main Street in Exmore
Many of Exmore's businesses are concentrated along Main Street, where you'll find a selection of gift and antique shops and restaurants. Start off your day at Exmore Diner, which dates back to the early 1950s. The diner still looks much the same as it did back then, with its Art Deco exterior, classic counter service, booths, and menus packed with breakfast, seafood, and pasta options alike. "Don't drive by this place! Great food! (The Bay scallops were exceptional!) Great service! Unique ambiance," writes one customer on Google Maps, where the diner has accumulated over 1,200 reviews averaging 4.5 stars. Other dining options in town include Mama Judith's for Mexican cuisine and Mugs Bakery for coffee and sweet treats.
Just up the street from Mugs, The Sea Witch is fully stocked with crystals, incense, and fashion accessories, making it an ideal place to pick up a gift for the aspiring mystic in your life. Next door, you'll find Exmore Antique Emporium for household trinkets and historic furniture to bring back as an Eastern Shore souvenir. Walking along Main Street also means catching glimpses of history: There's the John W. Chandler House, a Queen Anne-style gem that dates all the way back to the 1880s, the Estelle Freeman House, constructed in the 1920s, and plenty more commercial buildings with decades' worth of stories. More shopping and dining options are available in surrounding small towns like Wachapreague, a lesser-known coastal Virginia village full of charm and unspoiled wetlands.
Exploring the outdoors on Virginia's Eastern Shore
The Eastern Shore is a haven for fishermen, hikers, and beachgoers alike. Not far from downtown Exmore, you'll have access to Morley's Wharf, where you can launch boats into Occohannock Creek, which connects to the Chesapeake Bay, or cast a line from the fishing pier. Willis Wharf is even closer to town and has a free public boat ramp for exploring the protected Atlantic-side waters inside Hog Island.
If you're looking to spend a day exploring the scenery on foot, Brownsville Preserve and its 3-mile-long walking trail are just 10 minutes away from Exmore. The former farm, which dates back hundreds of years, is now a go-to for wildlife viewing. There are bald eagles, foxes, deer, and much more to see. If you're still looking for more outdoor fun, you can always check out this kayak tour through Virginia's Chesapeake Bay that ends at a coastal winery — it's not too far away from Exmore.
Out-of-state travelers can access Exmore via Norfolk International, rent a car, and then drive the 60-odd miles via the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. There are plenty of places to stay in the area, too, including vacation rentals on sites like VRBO, chain hotels, and bed and breakfasts like The Inn at Onancock, a bit farther outside of town.