This East Coast Escape Is A Cozy Peninsula Town In Virginia With Fun Shops, Local Eats, And Laid-Back Vibes

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From the Shenandoah Mountains to ocean views, Virginia offers a true diversity of landscape. One of the state's most picturesque destinations is the Eastern Shore. This remote part of the state — situated on the Delmarva Peninsula — is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Chesapeake Bay to the west, making for all-around water views. Its location also means it's far less crowded than mainland draws like Virginia Beach, about 65 miles away. There are dozens of little towns along the 70-mile stretch of land. Exmore sits at the center, a true escape with laid-back vibes.

Now home to just 1,500 people, Exmore is colloquially known as "the shore's hometown." Since the railroad first came here in the late 1800s, it's been one of the region's most active commercial centers. Dozens of small businesses still call the community home, and you'll even find some buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places dating all the way back to the late 1800s.

Although Exmore doesn't directly border the beach, it won't take you long to get there: Silver Beach on Chesapeake Bay is about 15 minutes away, and Cape Charles, Virginia's best-kept secret full of beachside boutiques, is half an hour down the coast. Overall, Exmore is the ideal home base if you're planning a quiet Eastern Shore vacation.