Illinois' Laidback City On The Mississippi River Is A Scenic Day Trip From St. Louis With Historic Charm

The state of Illinois, known by many monikers including "The Heart of America," is more than a crossroads between the eastern and western U.S. About 65 miles south of St.Louis, along the banks of the storied Mississippi, lies Randolph County, a region that earned the motto "Where Illinois Began". Its seat is the city of Chester, founded in the early 19th century, and a witness to prehistoric hunters, French explorers, the Revolutionary War, and the famous Popeye. For those in St. Louis, experiencing Chester's quaint charm and deep history is just a scenic day trip away.

Chester is a small city with a population verging on 7,000 residents. Although it was founded primarily as a trading center and ferry town, human life in the area dates back to around 8,000 B.C., as evidenced by ancient artifacts found at the neighboring Modoc Rock Shelter. The city is rich with sites to explore, such as a beautifully preserved covered bridge, the Popeye Museum, and St. Nicholas Landmark, a commercial building built in 1830 that currently houses a trendy brewery.

To visit Chester from St. Louis, drive down the Illinois Route 3 and you'll reach the city in just under 90 minutes. You can meander through the laidback streets while on the lookout for numerous statues of "Popeye" characters scattered throughout, an homage to the cartoon's creator and Chester native Elzie (E.C.) Segar. Take in views of the Historic Chester Iron Bridge and the mighty Mississippi below, or check out the Cohen Memorial Home, which is said to have left an impression on Mark Twain during his steamboat travels in and around Chester.