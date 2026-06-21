These 2 US Gems Were Named Among The World's Most Beautiful Airports In 2026
When you have a long layover, you likely hope that the airport has plenty of outlets to charge your phone, comfy seating so you can relax, and tasty and affordable restaurants so you can enjoy a meal. If you also value the architecture and design, turn to ratings from Prix Versailles when planning your next flight.
Prix Versailles is a series of prestigious international architectural and design awards. Along with recognizing beautiful museums, hotels, and restaurants, they recognize beautifully designed airports. The 12th annual edition of the awards was just released, and the 2026 list includes two surprising U.S. airports. The awards recognize "extraordinary, distinctive architecture," and the airports "resolve the apparent conflict between the increasing frequency of travel and the need for speed," says Jerome Gouadain, secretary general of the Prix Versailles, via the Observer-Reporter.
The airport category includes just seven airports around the world. Award-winners include Techo International Airport in Cambodia, which features a canopy-style roof designed to mimic trees by architecture firm Foster and Partners, and Navi Mumbai International Airport in India, which includes a lotus-inspired design crafted by renowned architect Zaha Hadid Architects. And then there are two American airports: Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania and San Diego Airport Terminal One in California.
The award-winning desings at the Pittsburgh International and San Diego airports
People who haven't traveled to Pittsburgh International Airport lately might question its inclusion, but it's well-earned. The terminal opened in November 2025 and is creatively designed, as befits the artistic city of Pittsburgh, nicknamed "the Paris of Appalachia." The $1.7 billion terminal (pictured) was designed by Gensler, HDR, and luis vidal and architects. It features a roofline inspired by the nearby Allegheny Mountains, steel columns inspired by the area's forests, glass walls, and outdoor terraces. "Being named to the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the vision, talent, and determination of everyone who helped bring our new terminal to life," says airport CEO Christina Cassotis in a statement, per the Observer-Reporter.
San Diego's Terminal One is also new on the scene. The newly redesigned terminal opened in September 2025 and cost $3.8 billion. Similarly to Pittsburgh, the city's artistic heritage and local culture are reflected in its design (here are five San Diego spots beloved by one resident). Also designed by Gensler, Terminal One features a noise-reducing ceiling, a curved glass facade that creates stunning lighting, and outdoor terraces with bay views. Jurors said the terminal is "deeply attuned to San Diego's climate, culture and regional identity," via the San Diego-Union Tribune. If you have a layover at a less expertly-designed terminal, here are 11 ways to find a quiet spot at busy airports.