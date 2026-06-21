These 2 US Gems Were Named Among The World's Most Beautiful Airports In 2026

When you have a long layover, you likely hope that the airport has plenty of outlets to charge your phone, comfy seating so you can relax, and tasty and affordable restaurants so you can enjoy a meal. If you also value the architecture and design, turn to ratings from Prix Versailles when planning your next flight.

Prix Versailles is a series of prestigious international architectural and design awards. Along with recognizing beautiful museums, hotels, and restaurants, they recognize beautifully designed airports. The 12th annual edition of the awards was just released, and the 2026 list includes two surprising U.S. airports. The awards recognize "extraordinary, distinctive architecture," and the airports "resolve the apparent conflict between the increasing frequency of travel and the need for speed," says Jerome Gouadain, secretary general of the Prix Versailles, via the Observer-Reporter.

The airport category includes just seven airports around the world. Award-winners include Techo International Airport in Cambodia, which features a canopy-style roof designed to mimic trees by architecture firm Foster and Partners, and Navi Mumbai International Airport in India, which includes a lotus-inspired design crafted by renowned architect Zaha Hadid Architects. And then there are two American airports: Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania and San Diego Airport Terminal One in California.