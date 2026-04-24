5 San Diego Spots I Always Take Friends And Family To When They Visit
San Diego, California, with its well-known nickname "America's Finest City," is also the friendliest place in the U.S. for 2025. The metropolis deserves a spot on your travel list for its top-notch attractions, pleasant year-round weather, pristine coastline, and laid-back vibes. As a local of more than two decades, I know how lucky I am to call this city home. Of course, living in one of America's most popular tourist locales can have its drawbacks, with crowded areas, traffic, and parking hassles. However, it also means there are plenty of places to take friends and family when they come to visit.
Many of San Diego's well-known spots that tourists flock to are continuously featured in travel publications and websites. While I do agree that some of them should be among the leading choices for visitors, I have also curated my own list based on past visits by out-of-towners. I consider them locales that truly showcase the city's past and present, lifestyle, and spirit. This list will give travelers a well-rounded look at San Diego and help them enjoy our delightful year-round weather and sights.
Balboa Park
While this list isn't organized in any particular order, Balboa Park, one of America's five best urban parks for a downtown escape into nature, is always my top go-to place. Considered San Diego's "Crown Jewel," this 1,200-acre park is the largest urban cultural park in the U.S., with its Mediterranean and Spanish Colonial Revival buildings constructed for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition. Here you can discover 17 museums and gardens, the iconic San Diego Zoo, and other cultural institutions.
The specific attractions I take guests to largely depend on their timeframe, personal interests, and budget constraints. Most of the park is free to explore, including the Desert Garden, Botanical Building, trails, and general grounds, and a stroll around is a must-do. If you're a diehard museum lover, the Balboa Park Explorer pass provides admission to all 16 participating institutions and is valid for seven days. Among the diverse options are a science center that houses an IMAX theater, a model railroad museum, the Smithsonian-affiliated San Diego Air and Space Museum, and the San Diego Natural History Museum.
First-timers should consider the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which, despite its higher admission price, is worth the investment for its wildlife conservation efforts. I like to show off one of the more underrated spots, the Spanish Village Art Center, a community of more than 200 artists working in a cottage-style village full of vibrant colors and tiles. Paid parking was introduced recently and met with some local backlash — however, Balboa Park is still a place I won't skip when visitors arrive.
Old Town and the Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Add to your list: Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, known as the "Birthplace of California" because it's the site of its first European settlement. Walking around the grounds, through the Visitor Center, and among various other mini-museums is a free activity I take my guests to for a unique living-history experience. It's a shopping haven with a replica Mexican Market and the Fiesta De Reyes, consisting of 19 eclectic local stores for gift-giving, along with the vibrant Bazaar del Mundo. The greater district was also the original home of Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá – the very first of the state's 21 historic missions before it moved to nearby Mission Valley.
In addition to its shopping and history, the main reason I bring friends and family to Old Town is for the food. Known primarily as a Mexican food hub, my favorites include Casa Guadalajara, Cafe Coyote, and Old Town Tequila Factory, for their lively ambiance, bright colors, and abundance of tasty selections. Beyond Mexican, you can find Italian, sushi, and pizza places.
Other sites within the district include the Heritage County Park Victorian homes, the historically haunted Whaley House Museum, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site. If you don't have a local guiding you, consider taking the Old Town Trolley tours, which offer a hop-on, hop-off city tour that begins in Old Town and includes other sites around the city. There are several hotel options in the district, and it is home to a transportation hub with multiple local bus lines, the San Diego Trolley, and Amtrak and Coaster trains.
Cabrillo National Monument
One of my favorite places to take visitors is Cabrillo National Monument (CNM), California's gorgeous park and breathtaking spot with year-round hummingbirds. I consider it one of the more underrated locations in San Diego, with many tourists often opting for other destinations such as Coronado and La Jolla. This 160-acre property is named for explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo's 1542 voyage, and managed by the National Park Service. The nominal entry fee per vehicle is valid for seven days, or you can use an annual America the Beautiful pass.
Start at the Visitor Center, where you can learn about the day's activities, tide schedules, and maps, and take in the stellar San Diego Bay views from the outdoor terrace. You don't want to miss the historic 1855 Old Point Loma Lighthouse, where you can take a self-guided tour with an audio component available on the National Park Service app.
In addition to sharing the history, I love sharing the beauty of the great outdoors at CNM with friends and family, including three nature trails to explore the grounds. The Bayside Trail is a 2.5-mile loop that leaves from the lighthouse and treats you to bird-watching and a variety of plant species along the way. The Coastal Trail is a mile long and leads to the tide pool area, and both are family- and leashed-dog-friendly. Finally, the 2.5-mile-long Oceanside Trail, the newest option here, features significant elevation gain and is considered strenuous. You'll want to time your visit with low tide to experience one of San Diego's five most underrated tide pools.
Ocean Beach
With so many great beach communities within San Diego, we are blessed with plenty of options for sticking our toes in the sand and catching some waves. A local favorite, including mine, is Ocean Beach, known simply as O.B., one of the five best San Diego beaches for your next vacation. O.B. makes my list of hotspots for its eclectic vibe, dog-friendliness, and because it's less crowded than the tourist-heavy spots. Embrace a laid-back energy and an "anything goes" attitude to enjoy O.B. The waves around the historic O.B. Pier are popular with surfers, while the tide pools are prime for exploring during low tide periods. You can also find an entirely leash-free beach area for dogs.
Even if you're not looking to sun on the beach or hit the waves, O.B. is a great place to grab some grub while watching a stunning San Diego sunset. A stretch of oceanfront between O.B. and neighboring Point Loma is known as Sunset Cliffs, and the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is a great place to hike and take in breathtaking views. In fact, San Diego is considered the best West Coast destination to watch a breathtaking sunset, and even the cloudy ones don't disappoint.
I took a friend visiting from Oregon to O.B. for a night of mouth-watering fish tacos on Taco Tuesday at South Beach Bar and Grille, whose upstairs deck overlooks the ocean and pier. It's one of my go-to hotspots for out-of-town guests along famed Newport Avenue. Another place I take guests along Newport Avenue is the original Hodad's location, renowned for its burgers. On Wednesday nights, you don't want to miss the O.B. Farmers Market, which stretches for several blocks and includes a variety of fresh specialty food items and artisan goods.
Waterfront-Embarcadero
We have an abundance of waterfront terrain in San Diego, 34 miles of it, that is managed by the Port of San Diego. The Embarcadero, which means "the landing place" in Spanish, is a 1.5-mile stretch through downtown that makes for a great walking tour for visiting family and friends. It can start at Seaport Village, a waterfront destination for shopping, eating, and coastal breezes. From there, you can head past the USS Midway Museum, a retired aircraft carrier, the cruise ship terminal, and the San Diego Maritime Museum, home to the 1863 Star of India and several other ships that can be boarded and explored.
Along this stretch, you also find the harbor cruise boats, featuring one and two-hour city cruises, and whale watching adventures along San Diego Bay. Boarding a boat and hitting the water is an essential activity with my family and guests, including a whale-watching adventure aboard the historic 139-foot-long sailing ship America. I've been on several city cruises with visiting friends, and took my dog along for a dog-friendly cruise, which offers stunning photo opportunities along the way. You can't go wrong with any of these attractions or activities.
Post stroll or boating, enjoy a meal with a view at any of the eateries along the way — Harbor Island has several notable choices on each end, with stunning skyline views. Two of my go-to options for taking guests to are Point Loma Seafoods and Mitch's Seafood for fresh-caught fare, both with waterfront vistas.