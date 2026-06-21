Virginia's Largest Natural Lake Is A Scenic Southeast Gem For Fishing And Boating
Though there are more than 1,500 lakes in Virginia, the vast majority of them were man-made to create reservoirs. Two — yes, only two of them — are natural. That makes the largest of the two, Lake Drummond, a fascinating spot to visit. It happens to be a great place to go boating and fishing in the Southeast, too.
Lake Drummond, which sits in southeastern Virginia just above the border of North Carolina, was formed an estimated 4,000 years ago when the area, once filled with peat soil, burned during a fire. As the swampy area expanded, bowl-shaped Lake Drummond formed. The large lake now covers 3,142 acres and is roughly two and a half miles wide. Yet for such a big body of water, the lake is surprisingly shallow. At its deepest point, Lake Drummond is only six feet deep.
Lake Drummond is part of the Great Dismal Swamp.The vast swampy area once covered more than one million acres across what is now southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, but has shrunk over the last several thousand years due to natural and unnatural causes. British colonization, including draining, ditching, deforestation, and settlement, helped shrink that land to roughly 113,000 acres once they arrived in 1607. In 1974, it was designated the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge to protect the birds, butterflies, and other wildlife that call it home. An additional 14,000 acres in Camden County, North Carolina have also been safeguarded as Dismal Swamp State Park, which blends gorgeous leisurely paddles with adventurous scenic hikes.
Spend the day on the water at Lake Drummond
Lake Drummond is considered "the heart of the swamp." There are two access roads to reach this remote lake. The main entrance is on the lake's west side and has an electronic gate to pay a small entry fee of $5 per vehicle. This entrance leads to the main boat launch, where you can access the water with boats up to 25 hp (horsepower). If you have a non-motorized vessel, such as a canoe or kayak, there's also water-only access to the lake from the Dismal Swamp Canal on the east side. This canal, a feeder ditch that supplies the lake with water, is the oldest-operating one in the country. There's no fee when you enter Lake Drummond from this direction.
Once you reach the lake with either your boat or kayak, you might be surprised that the water looks brown. This is only due to the acidity of the peat on the bottom of the lake and the surrounding swamp. Despite low pH and nutrient levels, numerous species of fish live in the lake. You can go fishing for mud sunfish, yellow perch, and bowfin, while if you hope to catch crappie, be sure to visit in the spring. To go fishing on Lake Drummond, you must purchase a license from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. This can be done online in advance of your trip. Unfortunately, you can't go swimming in this lake.
Explore around the lake
You don't have to go out on the water to enjoy this lake. Near its southwest corner, you'll find a reflection pier. The wooden boardwalk, which juts into the water, features a tower viewer for you to scan the water. You might see a great blue heron, northern parula, or even a bald eagle along the shore.
There are also numerous trails around the lake. Hikers and walkers will enjoy the Interior Ditch Trail, the nearly four-mile, out-and-back trail that leads to the reflection pier. Bikers might prefer the longer Lake Drummond via Washington Ditch Road trail. The nine-mile trail brings you to the northern tip of the lake. Or, if you prefer to stay in the water, you can reach the lake on the Lake Drummond via Dismal Swamp Canal Paddle Route, an 8.5-mile water trail.
To visit Lake Drummond, you can fly to Norfolk, which is home to Virginia's longest pier. Nonstop flights from all over the country land at its Norfolk International Airport (ORF). From the airport, it's then a 45-mile drive to the lake, though you might want to stop in Portsmouth along the way. The city, just across the Elizabeth River from Norfolk, is a walkable city mixing art, history, and family-friendly fun on Virginia's coast before you head into the swamp.