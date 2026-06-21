Virginia's Largest Natural Lake Is A Scenic Southeast Gem For Fishing And Boating

Though there are more than 1,500 lakes in Virginia, the vast majority of them were man-made to create reservoirs. Two — yes, only two of them — are natural. That makes the largest of the two, Lake Drummond, a fascinating spot to visit. It happens to be a great place to go boating and fishing in the Southeast, too.

Lake Drummond, which sits in southeastern Virginia just above the border of North Carolina, was formed an estimated 4,000 years ago when the area, once filled with peat soil, burned during a fire. As the swampy area expanded, bowl-shaped Lake Drummond formed. The large lake now covers 3,142 acres and is roughly two and a half miles wide. Yet for such a big body of water, the lake is surprisingly shallow. At its deepest point, Lake Drummond is only six feet deep.

Lake Drummond is part of the Great Dismal Swamp.The vast swampy area once covered more than one million acres across what is now southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, but has shrunk over the last several thousand years due to natural and unnatural causes. British colonization, including draining, ditching, deforestation, and settlement, helped shrink that land to roughly 113,000 acres once they arrived in 1607. In 1974, it was designated the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge to protect the birds, butterflies, and other wildlife that call it home. An additional 14,000 acres in Camden County, North Carolina have also been safeguarded as Dismal Swamp State Park, which blends gorgeous leisurely paddles with adventurous scenic hikes.