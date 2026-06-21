Forget Redwoods National Park, Visit California's Remote State Reserve With Towering Trees And Untouched Beauty

Towering redwood trees have long been part of Northern California's landscape for millions of years. These giants can reach heights of up to 320 feet, with bases as wide as 27 feet, and individual trees can live for more than 2,000 years. Catching a glimpse of these majestic wonders draws millions of tourists to the region each year. While much of the attention is paid to Redwoods National and State Parks, which hosts 1.2 million visitors annually, adventurers have another choice for experiencing these towering trees: Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

The 242-acre Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve (SNR) is a remote preserve in Mendocino County's Anderson Valley dedicated to the preservation of redwoods and the wildlife habitat surrounding them. The reserve is within the larger Mailliard Ranch, a nearly 15,000-acre ecosystem that supports 159 species of plants and wildlife, including black-tailed deer, northern spotted owls, and golden eagles. The ranch contains more than 12,000 acres of forest and is home to two old-growth redwood groves: Cathedral Grove and Armstrong Grove. The reserve was named for conservationist John Ward Mailliard Jr., a longtime member of the Save the Redwoods League whose family donated the property in 1954. As part of the conservation efforts, permanent protections are in place through an easement, reducing logging and other timber harvests on the land while also increasing carbon storage. The watershed also protects 28 miles of waterways that support endangered coho salmon and steelhead species along the Garcia and Navarro rivers.

Located roughly 230 miles south of Redwood National and State Parks, the reserve sees relatively few visitors because it lacks the services and infrastructure found in larger parks. For those willing to venture off the beaten path, however, it offers a rare chance to experience redwood country in a remarkably undeveloped setting.