Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Quaint City With Scenic Parks, Art, And Eclectic Eats
Detroit and Ann Arbor are among the biggest cities in Michigan and two of the state's most popular travel destinations — which, while understandable, considering the sheer number of attractions they offer, can leave smaller destinations lost in their shadows. So, those who want to experience the state's quainter, more laid-back side might want to think a bit outside the box and add Westland to their bucket lists. Home to more than 80,000 residents, this is a place that combines a cozy feel and peaceful green spaces with a lively arts scene and eclectic eats. The city also boasts a convenient layout with easy access to important amenities.
Here, you won't struggle to find fun things to do. Art lovers can fill their days with interesting exhibits and theater visits. Foodies, on the other hand, can take advantage of the diverse restaurant scene. For a more outdoorsy experience, you can always explore one of the local parks — Westland is home to more than 20 of them, so you get a lot of variety.
Westland is located east of Interstate 275 and south of Interstate 96, between Detroit and Ann Arbor, and it's possible to reach either city in a little over half an hour. The city's proximity to big Michigan hotspots comes with its perks: You get easy access to their attractions, and coming in and out of town should be easy. For fliers, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is the nearest major entryway, located less than 10 miles southeast.
Westland's local art and international cuisine
Despite its not-too-small size, Westland retains a welcoming, charming feel. One Niche reviewer describes the atmosphere as "cozy," while another compliments the quiet streets and friendly locals. And while the area might not boast the same entertainment scene as, say, Detroit, known as the "Paris of the Midwest" for its French heritage and stunning architecture, it still offers an impressive array of attractions for travelers to fill their itinerary with.
The Gallery at City Hall is one of the anchors of Westland's art scene. New pieces are displayed every month or two, many of which are created by local artists. Exhibits usually consist of a few dozen artworks, and you can support the creatives directly by purchasing something. The pieces range from oil paintings and pastels to multimedia, and entrance is free. More into performing arts? A visit to Inspire Theatre is in order. Founded in 2005, this is an intimate venue that puts on plays and other shows. Tickets can be bought here.
A fantastic way to take in Westland's diversity is through its eclectic restaurants. Those in the mood for Chinese food can pick something up at Yun's Village, such as fried shrimp or crab rangoon. Carlos' Mexican Restaurant is another popular spot that's family-owned and praised on Google Maps for its generous portions and good service. For some comforting gai pad khing and peanut curry, stop by Thai City, often complimented on its reasonable prices. De Luca's, meanwhile, has been serving the community since the 1960s with its hand-tossed pizzas and daily specials. For more food options in a bigger destination, plan a trip to Ann Arbor, America's best college town and a walkable Michigan hub with riverfront trails and a charming downtown.
Scenic parks with outdoor recreation opportunities in Westland
Some might know Michigan as the state with America's best fall foliage and a vibrant Midwest haven, but while the autumnal colors really are gorgeous, there's never a bad time to explore the state's outdoor attractions, of which Westland has plenty. A good place to start exploring is Tattan Park. Spread over 10 acres, this is a space that features picnic tables and a paved walking path, but its (arguably) most recognizable component is its space-themed playground, which LittleGuide Detroit describes as the best in the region. It features lunar rovers, rocket ships, and even a dinosaur-themed splash pad. The swings range from hammocks to ones that fit both a parent and their tot. Just keep in mind that the park can get a bit crowded, and there aren't many trees to provide shade on hot days — you'll have to go back to the pavilions instead. Also located around the Tattan Park area, you'll find the Westland Farmers & Artisans Market. Browse through the fresh produce and baked goods, and mingle with locals.
Looking for a more scenic, nature-focused experience? Visit the local section of Hines Park instead, complete with a winding river with fishing and kayaking opportunities. One Google reviewer describes the park as beautiful and peaceful, while another compliments its cleanliness. Travelers coming to Westland during the holiday season might want to visit the park to see the Christmas lights display. It's a drive-through event that features animated exhibits and lights that go on for miles, though you'll have to pay a modest fee to enter. For a day trip, drive the 20 minutes to Belleville. Sandwiched between Detroit and Ann Arbor, this is a scenic Michigan city with a vibrant downtown and youthful vibes.