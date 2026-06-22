Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Quaint City With Scenic Parks, Art, And Eclectic Eats

Detroit and Ann Arbor are among the biggest cities in Michigan and two of the state's most popular travel destinations — which, while understandable, considering the sheer number of attractions they offer, can leave smaller destinations lost in their shadows. So, those who want to experience the state's quainter, more laid-back side might want to think a bit outside the box and add Westland to their bucket lists. Home to more than 80,000 residents, this is a place that combines a cozy feel and peaceful green spaces with a lively arts scene and eclectic eats. The city also boasts a convenient layout with easy access to important amenities.

Here, you won't struggle to find fun things to do. Art lovers can fill their days with interesting exhibits and theater visits. Foodies, on the other hand, can take advantage of the diverse restaurant scene. For a more outdoorsy experience, you can always explore one of the local parks — Westland is home to more than 20 of them, so you get a lot of variety.

Westland is located east of Interstate 275 and south of Interstate 96, between Detroit and Ann Arbor, and it's possible to reach either city in a little over half an hour. The city's proximity to big Michigan hotspots comes with its perks: You get easy access to their attractions, and coming in and out of town should be easy. For fliers, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is the nearest major entryway, located less than 10 miles southeast.