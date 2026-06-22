Sequoia National Park's Unique Wildlife Travelers Would Be Thrilled To Find

Known for sequoias as tall as the Statue of Liberty, the glimmering subterranean passages of Crystal Cave, and the famous Tunnel Log visitors can drive through, Sequoia National Park is a treasure trove of natural beauty. In 2024, over 2 million visitors came to Sequoia and adjacent Kings Canyon National Park to bask in the presence of giant sequoias, some of the largest trees in the world. However, the National Park Service also identifies over 320 species of mammals, amphibians, birds, reptiles, and fish, including 12 endangered, threatened, and reintroduced species, that any wildlife enthusiast would be thrilled to find.

Situated in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, 78 miles from Fresno and 260 miles from San Francisco, the park boasts elevations between 1,400 and 14,494 feet. The park's animals live in a variety of habitats, including oak woodlands in the foothills, valley meadows surrounded by pines at mid-elevation, alpine lakes and exposed granite peaks, and, of course, groves of giant sequoias.

Visitors can spot unique wildlife from over 25 trailheads, seven campgrounds, and even from the road, including the only aquatic songbird in North America and one of the rarest mammals in the U.S. As always, exercise caution and respect around animals, and follow National Park Service (NPS) wildlife safety guidelines, especially if you encounter a rattlesnake, mountain lion, or bear while hiking or camping.