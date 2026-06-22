Minutes From Buffalo And The Canadian Border Is New York's Charming Town With Shops And Scenic Parks

The region surrounding the Niagara Falls border is home to some well-known cities. These include Buffalo and Rochester on the U.S. side, and Hamilton and Toronto on its Canadian counterpart. For those looking for a quieter retreat filled with small-town charm, it might be worth stopping at one of those overlooked nearby destinations that would otherwise be just a spot you pass through along the way. Cheektowaga is one such place. Home to over 76,000 residents, it retains a cozy allure characterized by a calm atmosphere, friendly locals, and an overall sense of safety that's not easy to find in overcrowded hotspots.

The New York town is known for its impressive retail scene, at the center of which stands Walden Galleria, a shopping mall with hundreds of stores. Beyond it, travelers can also explore smaller, locally-owned shops. Another great way to take in the area's warm atmosphere is to stop at one of the welcoming restaurants scattered around town. Nature lovers, on the other hand, will be happy to learn that they'll get access to some beautiful green spaces, complete with a nature preserve.

Despite its laid-back feel, Cheektowaga remains well-connected. The city is located just 15-20 minutes away from Buffalo and its Peace Bridge, which connects the U.S. to Canada. Other cities along the border like Niagara Falls and Tonawanda are also within a 45-minute radius. Finally, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is only about 3 miles out of Cheektowaga's center, so fliers coming to the region will pass through the town anyway. It might be worth turning a quick pit stop into a full visit.