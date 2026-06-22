Minutes From Buffalo And The Canadian Border Is New York's Charming Town With Shops And Scenic Parks
The region surrounding the Niagara Falls border is home to some well-known cities. These include Buffalo and Rochester on the U.S. side, and Hamilton and Toronto on its Canadian counterpart. For those looking for a quieter retreat filled with small-town charm, it might be worth stopping at one of those overlooked nearby destinations that would otherwise be just a spot you pass through along the way. Cheektowaga is one such place. Home to over 76,000 residents, it retains a cozy allure characterized by a calm atmosphere, friendly locals, and an overall sense of safety that's not easy to find in overcrowded hotspots.
The New York town is known for its impressive retail scene, at the center of which stands Walden Galleria, a shopping mall with hundreds of stores. Beyond it, travelers can also explore smaller, locally-owned shops. Another great way to take in the area's warm atmosphere is to stop at one of the welcoming restaurants scattered around town. Nature lovers, on the other hand, will be happy to learn that they'll get access to some beautiful green spaces, complete with a nature preserve.
Despite its laid-back feel, Cheektowaga remains well-connected. The city is located just 15-20 minutes away from Buffalo and its Peace Bridge, which connects the U.S. to Canada. Other cities along the border like Niagara Falls and Tonawanda are also within a 45-minute radius. Finally, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is only about 3 miles out of Cheektowaga's center, so fliers coming to the region will pass through the town anyway. It might be worth turning a quick pit stop into a full visit.
Cheektowaga is a charming town with locally-owned businesses and shops
Buffalo, New York's once-thriving powerhouse, is reshaping itself with revitalized neighborhoods and more. A lot of that growth has extended to once-overlooked suburbs like Cheektowaga. Still, the area has retained its small-town charm, mainly thanks to its friendly, quiet, and respectful community. Niche reviewers also mention that many businesses and attractions are close to one another, and that they feel safe walking around exploring them. Those looking to enjoy a hearty meal can stop by La Bella Sicilia, a family-owned and operated restaurant. Portions are generous, prices are reasonable, and the menu includes classic favorites like baked ziti, lasagna, and a variety of pizzas.
For that local shop experience, you can head to Field's Hobby Center. They sell a selection of model rockets, RC cars, drones, plus a variety of hobby materials, and have been operating since 1960. To check out some of the region's artisans, visit Rustic Buffalo, where you'll find handmade crafts, antiques, clothing, home decor, and more. With that said, visitors who prefer a more traditional retail experience might want to head to Walden Galleria. It's a two-level mall, and even though it has been operating for several decades, it remains one of the most important attractions of its kind in western New York state. Its more than 200 stores offer everything from clothing and cosmetics to electronics and sporting goods. Customers recommend both big-box brands like Primark, Macy's, and JCPenney and smaller regional chains like The BFLO Store.
Once you're ready to explore someplace new, consider a day trip to Elmwood Village. New York's walkable, artsy neighborhood near downtown Buffalo is a charming locale with shops, and you can get there in less than 20 minutes.
Enjoy the scenic parks and outdoor recreation in Cheektowaga
New York is not only America's most visited state, but also a walkable destination full of famous cities, restaurants, and parks. Cheektowaga doesn't disappoint when it comes to green spaces, either. The town is home to a variety of them open from dusk until dawn, with Stiglmeier Park being one of the top ones to see according to TripAdvisor. It's free to enter, and features shady, well-marked trails, picnic areas, baseball fields, and tennis courts. "Trails are absolutely beautiful," says one Google reviewer. "If you're into nature photography, this is the place for you." You'll want to take a walk around its pond and look for wildlife. Mockingbirds, robins, cardinals, geese, deer, and chipmunks can all be spotted here.
Stiglmeier Park is located next to the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, which offers almost 300 acres of ponds, forests, and wetlands. Free guided tours are offered, and there are also winter activities like skiing and snowshoeing. Those interested in wildlife sightings should look out for beavers, red-tailed hawks, and white-tailed deer. One TripAdvisor reviewer describes the trails as level and well-marked, so exploring the grounds shouldn't take too much effort. The exhibits, restrooms, boardwalk, and picnic pavilions are all accessible. If you've still got time, stop by Dartwood Park, which features a playground, a basketball court, and a baseball diamond.
Hikers might also appreciate the Cheektowaga Historic Rail to Trail, a quiet, five-mile stretch. The pathway is paved and easy to cover, and dogs can be brought on a leash. There are several playgrounds along the route, too, making it a good choice for those visiting with children. To keep the adventure going, drive the 20-something minutes to Grand Island. It's a charming resort island sandwiched between Niagara Falls and Buffalo with even more options for playing.