Canada's Tranquil Coastal Park Is An Island Escape With Scenic Campsites, Beach Fun, And Mild Weather

The scenic beaches of Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, are no secret. The island welcomed 1.87 million visitors in 2025 and boasts over 1,800 miles of shoreline with sands that range in color from rust-red to pure white. Its beaches, in particular, are frequently featured by Destination Canada as some of the country's best. One especially beautiful red-sand beach you can find there is Cabot Beach Provincial Park, the largest park in western PEI.

Jutting out into Malpeque Bay, the 360-acre park is only a short drive from Kensington, along the Green Gables Shore. It boasts incredible sunset views over dark blue waters from weathered sandstone cliffs and sandbars made of soft red sand. Parks Canada says the sand and cliffs get their rusty color from iron-rich mineral deposits that formed over 285 million years ago. A wooden boardwalk leads to a huge beach where visitors can swim in warm, shallow water or admire the sandstone formations that look like mini versions of Sedona's famous cliffs. Cabot Beach Provincial Park also offers a handful of walking trails, summer concerts, and lifeguard protection when the park is open between June and September.

Summer temperatures at Cabot Beach range between 70 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit, while the entirety of Prince Edward Island experiences mild weather due to the moderating influence of the Gulf of St. Lawrence's warm waters. However, overnight guests at the Cabot Beach Campground should plan for occasional showers during the summer months.