Canada's Tranquil Coastal Park Is An Island Escape With Scenic Campsites, Beach Fun, And Mild Weather
The scenic beaches of Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, are no secret. The island welcomed 1.87 million visitors in 2025 and boasts over 1,800 miles of shoreline with sands that range in color from rust-red to pure white. Its beaches, in particular, are frequently featured by Destination Canada as some of the country's best. One especially beautiful red-sand beach you can find there is Cabot Beach Provincial Park, the largest park in western PEI.
Jutting out into Malpeque Bay, the 360-acre park is only a short drive from Kensington, along the Green Gables Shore. It boasts incredible sunset views over dark blue waters from weathered sandstone cliffs and sandbars made of soft red sand. Parks Canada says the sand and cliffs get their rusty color from iron-rich mineral deposits that formed over 285 million years ago. A wooden boardwalk leads to a huge beach where visitors can swim in warm, shallow water or admire the sandstone formations that look like mini versions of Sedona's famous cliffs. Cabot Beach Provincial Park also offers a handful of walking trails, summer concerts, and lifeguard protection when the park is open between June and September.
Summer temperatures at Cabot Beach range between 70 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit, while the entirety of Prince Edward Island experiences mild weather due to the moderating influence of the Gulf of St. Lawrence's warm waters. However, overnight guests at the Cabot Beach Campground should plan for occasional showers during the summer months.
Swimming, coastal walks, and other things to do at Cabot Beach Provincial Park
PEI Parks doesn't specify the exact size of Cabot Beach, but visitors say there's more than enough space for shell searching, frisbee games, sunbathing without being bothered, and, of course, swimming. During the summer months, Malpeque Bay Kayak Tours rents kayaks, paddleboards, and bicycles directly from the park's tiny lighthouse. However, the outfitter only accepts advance reservations for gear.
Although lifeguards remain on duty during the summer months, rip currents are common across Prince Edward Island, and knowing how to identify where dangerous rip currents are on the beach is crucial. "Rip currents can be identified by waves that aren't crashing, by waves that are smaller, by a darker area of water. Or they might appear as a red trail moving out to sea," said Matt Smith, the CEO of P.E.I. Lifesaving Society, to CBC News.
For those who want to stay on land, an unmaintained trail winds through a small coastal forest on the clifftops. Measuring about 1.3 miles, the trail isn't a huge hike, but it offers views of the entire beach and the chance to see native plants up close. The park also entertains visitors with programming, notably the annual "Night in the Park" concert series, which features live music for day-use and overnight guests from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Camp with views of Malpeque Bay at Cabot Beach Provincial Park
For anyone craving the sound of the ocean, Cabot Beach Provincial Park's campground offers 104 campsites starting from only $27 USD ($38 CAD). Like many of the most scenic campgrounds in Canada, Cabot Beach's sites boast easy access to the beach, views of the ocean, and big, open skies that fill with pinks, oranges, and gold at sunset. Due to its peaceful atmosphere, campers on Reddit's r/PEI recommend Cabot Beach as an alternative to the crowded campground at Prince Edward Island National Park's more famous Cavendish Beach.
The campground is divided between rows of RV campsites and open grassy spaces for tents to cluster. Most of the tent spots occupy a vast field overlooking the ocean, with few trees and tiny markers to help you find your spot. "If you're staying for a few days and want shade and a bit of privacy, I'd suggest calling the park and speaking to the staff," advised the adventurers behind Turnip Seed Travel. Other campers recommend choosing tent campsites 82 to 90, a mini, oceanfront loop where a few trees provide privacy and shade.
In terms of amenities, the campground offers bathrooms with hot showers, Wi-Fi, a communal outdoor kitchen, and a camp store. There's also a laundromat, so you don't have to handwash your clothes or wear the same things over and over. Besides the usual essential items to bring on your camping trip, visitors recommend packing a screened-in canopy to combat unusually aggressive mosquitoes.