The 'Smallest Town In The World' Is A Historic Mediterranean Gem With Picture-Perfect Streets

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When planning a trip to Croatia, it's certainly easy to be drawn south to the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea — and yes, to us Croats, it's very much a sea, not an ocean. While there are plenty of reasons to wade into those famously pristine waters, Croatia is also home to tucked-away inland treasures that are just as stunning. Perched high in the lush green hills of Istria, you'll find the tiny town of Hum. This charming and historic Mediterranean gem with picture-perfect stone streets isn't just beautiful, but also holds the official title of the "smallest town in the world" — a title allegedly recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Istria is often compared to Italy's Tuscany region, thanks to plenty of vineyards and its many hilltop villages scattered across the landscape, perched above the countryside like watchful hilltop settlements of medieval times. Although the Istrian region was ranked as the 2nd in Europe for tourist overload in 2025, visiting outside of peak tourist season is the best way to slow down and experience the true Croatian rhythm of pomalo (taking it easy). This hilltop settlement does see its share of visitors year-round, drawn by the chance to wander through what is known as the smallest town in the world. As you stroll its cobblestone streets, it's easy to picture what life might have been like centuries ago in this close-knit community tucked into the Istrian hills.

The most practical way to reach Hum is by car, which also gives you the chance to enjoy the beautiful Istrian countryside. From Pula, it's a drive of just under an hour, or roughly a three-hour drive from Croatia's capital city, Zagreb. Although there is a direct train from Pula to the Hum u Istri station, the station sits roughly two miles from the settlement itself, so driving remains the most convenient way to reach it.