The 'Smallest Town In The World' Is A Historic Mediterranean Gem With Picture-Perfect Streets
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When planning a trip to Croatia, it's certainly easy to be drawn south to the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Adriatic Sea — and yes, to us Croats, it's very much a sea, not an ocean. While there are plenty of reasons to wade into those famously pristine waters, Croatia is also home to tucked-away inland treasures that are just as stunning. Perched high in the lush green hills of Istria, you'll find the tiny town of Hum. This charming and historic Mediterranean gem with picture-perfect stone streets isn't just beautiful, but also holds the official title of the "smallest town in the world" — a title allegedly recognized by the Guinness World Records.
Istria is often compared to Italy's Tuscany region, thanks to plenty of vineyards and its many hilltop villages scattered across the landscape, perched above the countryside like watchful hilltop settlements of medieval times. Although the Istrian region was ranked as the 2nd in Europe for tourist overload in 2025, visiting outside of peak tourist season is the best way to slow down and experience the true Croatian rhythm of pomalo (taking it easy). This hilltop settlement does see its share of visitors year-round, drawn by the chance to wander through what is known as the smallest town in the world. As you stroll its cobblestone streets, it's easy to picture what life might have been like centuries ago in this close-knit community tucked into the Istrian hills.
The most practical way to reach Hum is by car, which also gives you the chance to enjoy the beautiful Istrian countryside. From Pula, it's a drive of just under an hour, or roughly a three-hour drive from Croatia's capital city, Zagreb. Although there is a direct train from Pula to the Hum u Istri station, the station sits roughly two miles from the settlement itself, so driving remains the most convenient way to reach it.
Exploring the charm of the world's smallest town
Measuring just roughly 328 feet long and about 98 feet wide, Hum is smaller than a football field and home to only about 30 residents. Yet despite its tiny population, the people of Hum take immense pride in their hilltop village, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for visitors. While wandering its historic picture-perfect streets dating back to the 11th century, you'll discover a remarkable blend of character and charm draped with green vines and vibrant bougainvillea cascading from centuries-old buildings. Like the Croatian people themselves, Hum exudes a warmth and authenticity that leaves a lasting impression.
Hum is unique in that both its castle and residential buildings were constructed within its defensive walls. No development has ever extended beyond these fortifications, meaning that all of the town's inhabitants have lived within the walled settlement since the Middle Ages. At the town loggia, the men of Hum come together to choose a mayor, casting their votes by etching them onto a wooden stick. From its historic landmarks to its picturesque corners, this tiny town is filled with intriguing highlights that make it well worth a visit.
While Pula is a city that has breathtaking ancient ruins resembling a miniature Rome, the nearby Hum offers a surprising number of attractions to discover. Similarly to Motovun – another perfectly preserved hilltop gem with Medieval charm – in Hum's center, you'll find a church with a bell tower that can be climbed for sprawling views of the surrounding Istrian countryside. The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary was built in 1802 on the site of a medieval church. Known for its mix of Classical and Baroque architecture, its five ornate marble altars, Glagolitic wall writings, and a painting by Venetian artist Baldessare d'Anna, are highlights for visitors. There is also a two-mile-long road called Glagolitic Alley, which links Hum to the village of Roč, showcasing 11 headstones that have ancient Croatian Glagolitic script.
What to eat, drink, and where to stay in Hum
As a Croatian, I may be a little biased when it comes to Croatian cuisine, but Istrian food truly lives up to its reputation. Renowned for its rich culinary traditions and distinctive local wines, Hum is a paradise for foodies. One must-try specialty is fuži – a traditional handmade rolled pasta from Istria, best enjoyed generously coated in a creamy truffle sauce and paired with a crisp, chilled glass of Malvazija wine. While wining and dining your way through Hum, a stop at Humska Konoba, rated 4.7 stars on Google, comes highly recommended by visitors.
Istria is home to some of Croatia's finest wineries, but those looking to try something more distinctive in Hum should sample its Biska. This traditional Istrian brandy is made from komovica, a potent spirit distilled from grape pomace, and is infused with mistletoe and various herbs, which are traditionally believed to have medicinal properties. With a history spanning nearly 2,000 years, a taste of Biska is a taste of Croatian history. Every October, Hum hosts its Brandy Festival, where local producers come together to showcase their craft and compete for the title of the finest brandy, celebrating what many consider their liquid pride. It's also the perfect chance to pick up a bottle or two as a souvenir to take home.
To avoid the daytime crowds in Hum, the best way to experience this charming town is to stay overnight. Hum has no hotels, but it offers cozy guesthouses that let visitors enjoy its quiet, narrow streets before day-trippers arrive. One highly rated option is House Vera, a restored stone home with bright blue shutters offering beautiful terrace views and a fireplace for relaxing after exploring the world's smallest town. If you're searching for more Croatian gems to discover, check out Trogir – a tiny island town with a slow-vibe atmosphere.