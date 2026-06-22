Virginia's Once-Thriving, Abandoned Quarry Is Now The State's Only All-Native Botanical Garden

Many defunct quarries can be found in the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Some have completely fallen into disrepair, but others have been transformed into attractions like swimming pools and green spaces. One example of the latter can be found in Nelson County, Virginia: the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler . Founded by owners Armand and Bernice Thieblot, this wooded 40-acre site was made open to the public in early 2017. It's the only all-native botanical garden in the Old Dominion, and it's steeped in Virginia history — long before it became a destination for nature enthusiasts, the land that is now the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler was formerly a prominent source of soapstone — about 800,000 tons, in fact.

Schuyler (which is pronounced "Sky-lur," according to WRIC ABC 8News) once enjoyed a thriving soapstone industry that first emerged in the 19th century. Since soapstone remains a commonly used natural material, Schuyler still produces it to this day. However, per Garden & Gun, the soapstone sector largely declined in the 1970s; as a result, a many of the area's quarries fell out of use over time, and the site of the current-day Quarry Gardens at Schuyler was no exception. The ex-quarry had even become a dumping ground for locals — that is, until it was purchased by the Thieblots.

The couple decided that the best use of the abandoned land would be as a native plant haven, which is said to be the first of its kind in Virginia. In a 2020 interview with the PBS show "Virginia Home Grown," Armand explained that their goal was conservation and cultural preservation. The pair has since accomplished that mission. The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler are now brimming with over 650 plant species from the area. As one reviewer on Google put it, "They have taken a man-made industrial site and reclaimed it for nature." Incidentally, another remarkable repurposed man-made site lies just 40 minutes northeast of the Quarry Gardens: Ix Art Park, a once-abandoned Charlottesville mill that is now thriving.