Virginia's Once-Thriving, Abandoned Quarry Is Now The State's Only All-Native Botanical Garden
Many defunct quarries can be found in the U.S., Canada, and beyond. Some have completely fallen into disrepair, but others have been transformed into attractions like swimming pools and green spaces. One example of the latter can be found in Nelson County, Virginia: the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler . Founded by owners Armand and Bernice Thieblot, this wooded 40-acre site was made open to the public in early 2017. It's the only all-native botanical garden in the Old Dominion, and it's steeped in Virginia history — long before it became a destination for nature enthusiasts, the land that is now the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler was formerly a prominent source of soapstone — about 800,000 tons, in fact.
Schuyler (which is pronounced "Sky-lur," according to WRIC ABC 8News) once enjoyed a thriving soapstone industry that first emerged in the 19th century. Since soapstone remains a commonly used natural material, Schuyler still produces it to this day. However, per Garden & Gun, the soapstone sector largely declined in the 1970s; as a result, a many of the area's quarries fell out of use over time, and the site of the current-day Quarry Gardens at Schuyler was no exception. The ex-quarry had even become a dumping ground for locals — that is, until it was purchased by the Thieblots.
The couple decided that the best use of the abandoned land would be as a native plant haven, which is said to be the first of its kind in Virginia. In a 2020 interview with the PBS show "Virginia Home Grown," Armand explained that their goal was conservation and cultural preservation. The pair has since accomplished that mission. The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler are now brimming with over 650 plant species from the area. As one reviewer on Google put it, "They have taken a man-made industrial site and reclaimed it for nature." Incidentally, another remarkable repurposed man-made site lies just 40 minutes northeast of the Quarry Gardens: Ix Art Park, a once-abandoned Charlottesville mill that is now thriving.
How to explore the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler
Although the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler are nestled in rural Virginia, this attraction is located less than an hour's drive away from Charlottesville, a lively college town with a vibrant wine scene. Within its 40 acres, visitors will discover two quarry pools surrounded by native flora and fauna. According to the Chesapeake Bay Program the abundant plant growth here can partly be attributed to the site's soapstone itself. The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler features 30 distinct, curated spaces showcasing a variety of local plant and animal life, and visitors can explore this densely covered land on two miles of unpaved trails.
At the Quarry Gardens, you can catch alien-like fungi, box turtles, several charming wildflowers, and much more. "What a delightful place! The setting is quiet and peaceful," penned one Google reviewer. "The water sparkles in the sun [and] there are benches throughout the short walking paths to sit and soak it all in," they added. However, another individual on the platform wrote that the trails, which lack safety barriers and are not pet or stroller-friendly, "could use a bit of signage so that patrons don't get turned around or lost." In addition to enjoying a nature walk, guests can drop by the onsite visitor center that features a charming train diorama and some informative historical and ecological exhibits on display.
Reservations are required to visit the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler. It's typically open from April to November, although operating hours vary. Head to the Quarry Gardens at Schuyler's website to view its current schedule and purchase tickets; as of this writing, prices range between $5 and $10. Private tours in small groups of up to nine people are also available at $25 per person. If you're looking to experience more unique natural wonders in Virginia, Richmond's Maymont, where you'll find the oldest public Japanese garden on the East Coast.