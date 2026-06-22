Hawaii's Nostalgic 1960s Resort Has Reopened For Summer 2026 After An Extensive Modern Renovation
When Mauna Kea Beach Hotel opened in 1965 on the Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaii, aka the Big Island, it was the first-ever resort on the island. It was the brainchild of Laurance S. Rockefeller, who wanted to build a place that would blend with the beautiful beachfront surroundings. In the ensuing years, the hotel became a popular destination, and in 2026 — just in time for summer — it unveiled its biggest ever renovation. While some things may look different, it still provides guests with an immersive Hawaiian experience.
Around $240 million was put into updating the property. "Every detail of this renovation was guided by Rockefellers' original vision, preserving the architecture, celebrating local craftsmanship, and honoring Hawaii's culture and the island's natural beauty," Kansas Henderson, the hotel's manager, said in the press release announcing the renovation.
All 252 of the guest rooms and suites were updated with the renovation. Even with the changes, elements of the hotel's mid-century design have been preserved, like some of the original tile flooring and the large, open-air lobby. If you're looking for the best beach access, book a room in the new Beachfront Wing overlooking the coast. You're just steps from Kaunaoa Beach, a beautiful white-sand strip perfect for swimming and snorkeling. At the north side of the beach, you'll find Manta Ray Point, where you can see manta rays that come in to feed on the krill at night. There are guided night snorkel tours, available through Manta Ray Advocates, where you can swim with these gentle ocean giants. Other activities at the hotel include traditional feather work classes, Hawaiian chants, and ukulele lessons.
The hotel's spa, sustainability, and artwork
One of the highlights of the multimillion-dollar renovation at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is the new Spa at Mauna Kea. It was designed around the "Hawaiian concept of ho'ōla i loko, the belief that healing begins within and radiates outward." It has open-air treatment rooms and an extensive menu of wellness offerings, including traditional Hawaiian lomilomi massages, a lava rock massage, and body scrubs featuring scents from the islands like guava and passionfruit. You can book a spa package, which includes a daily spa credit with your room. There's also a new adults-only infinity pool that has views out over the beach, as well as an updated family pool area.
The renovation project included putting in solar panels that provide around 45% of the hotel's electricity needs. This adds on to other sustainability features already in place, like water-saving systems and beehives. Another popular feature of the hotel is still in place from before: the impressive art from Laurance S. Rockefeller's collection. It features everything from Hawaiian bark cloth that's over 150 years old to ancient Buddha statues. There's now an app and a podcast that can help guide you through the collection, and in coordination with the Bishop Museum, Hawaii's largest museum, the artworks have been carefully restored and protected.
Gardens and restaurants at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
There are extensive gardens to explore at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel; you can find traditional Hawaiian plants, like taro and breadfruit, in the Ulu Garden, which debuted in 2025. There's also a chef's garden, and you can taste the produce at some of the hotel's restaurants, including at Hau Tree — it's the new take on the hotel's beachfront restaurant, serving burgers and fish tacos during the day and Mexican dishes in the evening. Manta, the main dining destination here, got updated as well, and the menu features locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
The hotel is a part of the larger Mauna Kea Resort, which includes The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Residences. The entire resort is under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella, one of the hotel loyalty programs that are worth it, so you can spend and earn points during your stay.
The hotel is just north of the breathtaking Hāpuna Beach, less than a 10-minute drive away. There's a shuttle that takes guests between the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and The Westin Hapuna Beach, so you don't have to drive yourself. For more to explore in the area, the hotel's about a 20-minute drive south from Lapakahi State Historical Park, an underrated spot with gorgeous views and hiking trails. And it's easy to get to the hotel, as it's only about 30 minutes from the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, the main airport on the island.