Hawaii's Nostalgic 1960s Resort Has Reopened For Summer 2026 After An Extensive Modern Renovation

When Mauna Kea Beach Hotel opened in 1965 on the Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaii, aka the Big Island, it was the first-ever resort on the island. It was the brainchild of Laurance S. Rockefeller, who wanted to build a place that would blend with the beautiful beachfront surroundings. In the ensuing years, the hotel became a popular destination, and in 2026 — just in time for summer — it unveiled its biggest ever renovation. While some things may look different, it still provides guests with an immersive Hawaiian experience.

Around $240 million was put into updating the property. "Every detail of this renovation was guided by Rockefellers' original vision, preserving the architecture, celebrating local craftsmanship, and honoring Hawaii's culture and the island's natural beauty," Kansas Henderson, the hotel's manager, said in the press release announcing the renovation.

All 252 of the guest rooms and suites were updated with the renovation. Even with the changes, elements of the hotel's mid-century design have been preserved, like some of the original tile flooring and the large, open-air lobby. If you're looking for the best beach access, book a room in the new Beachfront Wing overlooking the coast. You're just steps from Kaunaoa Beach, a beautiful white-sand strip perfect for swimming and snorkeling. At the north side of the beach, you'll find Manta Ray Point, where you can see manta rays that come in to feed on the krill at night. There are guided night snorkel tours, available through Manta Ray Advocates, where you can swim with these gentle ocean giants. Other activities at the hotel include traditional feather work classes, Hawaiian chants, and ukulele lessons.