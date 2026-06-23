Sandwiched Between Baltimore And Philly Is A Riverside Town With Outdoor Fun And A Charming Downtown

There's lots to love in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., including the busy, bustling cities of Baltimore and Philadelphia. But sometimes you're looking for a place that's a bit slower paced with easy access to fun outdoor activities and plenty of small town charm. If that's you, visit Elkton, Maryland. Elkton is about 50 miles from Philadelphia, and Baltimore is just about the same distance away on the opposite side.

When you visit Elkton, you're walking in the footsteps of some big names from American history. The name of the town was originally Head of Elk; it's near the start of the Elk River, where the Little Elk Creek and Big Elk Creek come together. It got the original name from Captain John Smith, the English explorer who helped establish Jamestown, Virginia, who was mapping the area in the early 1600s. Over 100 years later, George Washington spent the night in what would become Elkton shortly before the British landed with 15,000+ soldiers. A few years later, Washington camped in Elkton with his army on the way to Yorktown. Then during the War of 1812, the British laid siege to Elkton not just once or twice, but three times.

You can visit the historic Elk Landing where the British came ashore; it opened for tours in 2025, and it's home to two historic houses, the Stone House and Hollingsworth House. It hosts occasional special events throughout the year, including living history experiences tied into these wartime happenings.