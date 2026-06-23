Sandwiched Between Baltimore And Philly Is A Riverside Town With Outdoor Fun And A Charming Downtown
There's lots to love in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., including the busy, bustling cities of Baltimore and Philadelphia. But sometimes you're looking for a place that's a bit slower paced with easy access to fun outdoor activities and plenty of small town charm. If that's you, visit Elkton, Maryland. Elkton is about 50 miles from Philadelphia, and Baltimore is just about the same distance away on the opposite side.
When you visit Elkton, you're walking in the footsteps of some big names from American history. The name of the town was originally Head of Elk; it's near the start of the Elk River, where the Little Elk Creek and Big Elk Creek come together. It got the original name from Captain John Smith, the English explorer who helped establish Jamestown, Virginia, who was mapping the area in the early 1600s. Over 100 years later, George Washington spent the night in what would become Elkton shortly before the British landed with 15,000+ soldiers. A few years later, Washington camped in Elkton with his army on the way to Yorktown. Then during the War of 1812, the British laid siege to Elkton not just once or twice, but three times.
You can visit the historic Elk Landing where the British came ashore; it opened for tours in 2025, and it's home to two historic houses, the Stone House and Hollingsworth House. It hosts occasional special events throughout the year, including living history experiences tied into these wartime happenings.
Downtown Elkton for arts, apple picking, and family-friendly fun
Downtown Elkton, Maryland is a walkable destination with a collection of cafes, shops, and businesses. If you want to learn more about Elkton's history, visit the The Historical Society of Cecil County in a building that dates back to 1830, next to the Cecil County Courthouse. It features rotating exhibits that do deep dives on various people and places from in and around Elkton. Just a short walk away, you can sample some of the flavors of Elkton at Elk River Brewing. This microbrewery opened in downtown in 2018, and it has live music on many nights, along with quiz nights and other fun events. For a caffeine pick me up, Rise 'N Grind Cafe is a popular downtown spot featuring locally roasted coffee.
For more downtown fun, there's First Fridays. Artists of all kinds are celebrated with special events and performances at galleries and shops on the Elkton Art Loop. From April to October, Music on Main adds to the excitement of First Fridays; musicians play live through the evening.
Downtown isn't the only place to have a good time in Elkton. The East Coast has some great apple picking destinations, and Milburn Orchards is one of the best places for it, according to USA Today. You can pick apples at this family-run farm on weekends from late August through October. You can also pick berries during the summer and peaches starting around July. You can buy produce and other treats, like seasonal pies and fresh apple cider donuts, at the Farm Market. And the orchard's BIG BackYard features all kinds of activities, like a rope maze, slides, and a playground.
Boating, birdwatching, and family-friendly outdoor fun in Elkton, Maryland
Elkton has a number of parks and places to go to enjoy the quiet and natural scenery, and a few marinas where you can get out on the water. If you don't have your own boat, you can rent one at Dolphin Marina at the Cove. Elk River Park is a 68-acre park known for its fantastic birdwatching — wood ducks, prairie warblers, and great egrets are just three of the over 190 species that have been spotted here and logged on eBird. There's also a boat launch at the park so you can take out a kayak or paddleboard. Marina Park, along Big Elk Creek, is about a 10 minute walk from downtown, and it has a boat ramp along with a basketball court and tennis courts. It's a pleasant place to relax.
While you're in this part of Maryland, check out the gorgeous Delmarva Peninsula, which extends into Chesapeake Bay. It's got parks, trails, beaches, and more, and it's about only about a 25 minute drive from Elkton south to Turkey Point, near the tip of the peninsula. If you're up for a longer road trip, stop by Chesapeake City too, just 10 minutes south, and get on the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway. It runs over 400 miles, and it takes you to and through a number of cute towns and historic sites.