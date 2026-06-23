Between Gateway Arch National Park And Springfield Is An Illinois Village With Nostalgic Local Eats

Almost halfway between Gateway Arch National Park and Springfield is a village with nostalgic eats and a small, but memorable Route 66 roadside attraction. Raymond, Illinois, has a charming small-town America aura, thanks to its old-school diner and ice cream shop, which have drawn many different kinds of travelers, particularly ones on the Mother Road, America's must-do road trip.

Founded in 1871 with the arrival of the Wabash Railroad, Raymond has long maintained a tight-knit community with just over 900 residents. The best way to feel the vibe of Raymond is to visit its local eateries like Tosi's Diner, an old-school spot with 4.6 stars on Google. Known for its good food, friendly service, and reasonable prices, Tosi's is a favorite for its hometown diner atmosphere, where you can enjoy comfort food like all-day breakfast with omelets, skillets, and biscuits and gravy, plus burgers, and fire fried chicken sandwiches that some folks note is a highlight.

Leave room for dessert, as Raymond's ice cream parlor, Poogan's Creamery, is a must-visit, according to locals and visitors alike, who say it's worth the drive just for this spot. With 4.9 stars on Google, Poogan's stands out for its fresh, seasonal, and regular ice cream flavors like key lime pie, praline pecan, and churned vanilla that some say is the best ice cream they've ever had. Poogan's takes its motto — "where neighbors become friends" — to heart with its welcoming atmosphere. Many reviewers highlight the owner, Carmen, whom one person calls "even sweeter than her ice cream," and "one of the kindest, gentlest souls I've ever met." Go for a simple cone or be bold and try the ice cream "nachos" with homemade chocolate-dipped waffle cone chips, Heath toffee bits, and hot fudge.