Between Gateway Arch National Park And Springfield Is An Illinois Village With Nostalgic Local Eats
Almost halfway between Gateway Arch National Park and Springfield is a village with nostalgic eats and a small, but memorable Route 66 roadside attraction. Raymond, Illinois, has a charming small-town America aura, thanks to its old-school diner and ice cream shop, which have drawn many different kinds of travelers, particularly ones on the Mother Road, America's must-do road trip.
Founded in 1871 with the arrival of the Wabash Railroad, Raymond has long maintained a tight-knit community with just over 900 residents. The best way to feel the vibe of Raymond is to visit its local eateries like Tosi's Diner, an old-school spot with 4.6 stars on Google. Known for its good food, friendly service, and reasonable prices, Tosi's is a favorite for its hometown diner atmosphere, where you can enjoy comfort food like all-day breakfast with omelets, skillets, and biscuits and gravy, plus burgers, and fire fried chicken sandwiches that some folks note is a highlight.
Leave room for dessert, as Raymond's ice cream parlor, Poogan's Creamery, is a must-visit, according to locals and visitors alike, who say it's worth the drive just for this spot. With 4.9 stars on Google, Poogan's stands out for its fresh, seasonal, and regular ice cream flavors like key lime pie, praline pecan, and churned vanilla that some say is the best ice cream they've ever had. Poogan's takes its motto — "where neighbors become friends" — to heart with its welcoming atmosphere. Many reviewers highlight the owner, Carmen, whom one person calls "even sweeter than her ice cream," and "one of the kindest, gentlest souls I've ever met." Go for a simple cone or be bold and try the ice cream "nachos" with homemade chocolate-dipped waffle cone chips, Heath toffee bits, and hot fudge.
Raymond's Route 66 attraction
Besides cozy diner food and delicious ice cream, Raymond has a few Catholic landmarks that speak to its history and link it to Route 66. Catholic families began settling in the area in the 1850s, before the town's official establishment. That legacy can be seen both in the historic St. Raymond Catholic Church, whose original elements date back to 1881, and in the Shrine of Our Lady of the Highways, the roadside attraction on Route 66 just outside the center of the village.
Built in 1959 from Carrara marble, this lovely and peaceful statue of the Virgin Mary is meant to be a protector for those driving America's most famous highway. Route 66 has many nicknames, like the Main Street of America, the Mother Road, and the Road of Dreams, but one of its darker epithets is the Bloody Road. Since its opening in 1926, Route 66 has claimed thousands of lives (there's no official tally currently), particularly in its early years when driving was a new activity, and Route 66 was a series of smaller roads cobbled together. So, the Shrine of Our Lady of the Highways is both an acknowledgment of those who have passed on and, for believers, a protection against accidents on the road, where you can leave a crucifix offering as well.
Raymond is just over an hour from Gateway Arch National Park, the only national park situated entirely within a city. It's also only 40 minutes from the bustling Route 66 stop of Springfield, which makes it an easy stop if you want a short day trip from either hub. Or, considering Raymond has its own Route 66 roadside attraction and top-rated nostalgic eats, it is definitely worth being included on the itinerary for those cruising the Mother Road.