Forget Shenandoah National Park — Visit Virginia's Scenic Park With Lovely Trails, Wildlife, And A Playground

Virginia's Shenandoah Valley region is most known for Shenandoah National Park, but the base towns nearby contain some hidden natural gems of their own. One of those hidden gems is Big Gem Park in Shenandoah, a cozy, unspoiled portion of nature in the heart of town. Covering around 68 acres, Big Gem Park is much smaller than the nearby national park, but it's still worth visiting for its uncrowded trails and excellent wildlife and bird-watching opportunities.

Big Gem Park was once the site of one of the area's biggest pig iron furnaces, but was eventually abandoned once iron production ceased. Luken's Steel Company donated the land to Shenandoah town in 1995, and work began on turning the former iron furnace into a natural lung and family-friendly recreation area. Today, Big Gem Park is best known for its pretty pond, playground, and scenic trails through undeveloped land.

Families particularly appreciate the park's simple but well-maintained playground. In 2023, Big Gem Park added new playground equipment near the picnic pavilion, which included a new slide and swings. According to Shenandoah Newz, the old swing set is also going to be relocated in the near future and moved closer to the playground from its original location on the far side of the pond, making it more accessible. There's just one little drawback — as of the writing of this article, there are no toddler swing sets at Big Gem Park, so this may not be the best playground for families with very small children.