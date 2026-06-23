California's 'Destination Within A Destination' Is An Unmatched Spa Resort Just Minutes From Yosemite

As one of the premier U.S. national parks, Yosemite attracts over 4 million visitors annually for its towering Half Dome views, waterfalls, and outdoor beauty. Visitors can choose from a variety of accommodations of varying scales inside the park's boundaries or just outside of it. If you're on the hunt for a top-notch resort style property near Yosemite, the Rush Creek Lodge and Spa is a destination within itself.

The Rush Creek Lodge and Spa at Yosemite is known as a "destination within a destination" because of its ability to attract guests to the 20-acre property, even if they aren't visiting Yosemite National Park. This is due to its signature resort amenities and interactive experiences, which go beyond a typical lodging property in the area. Plus, it is located just 10 minutes away from the Big Oak Flat entrance of Yosemite, along Highway 120 West, and it's surrounded by the expansive Stanislaus National Forest. The year-round property, which opened in 2016, is expanding offerings in summer 2026 to honor its 10th anniversary, including a self-guided 10-stop resort tour, a Wheel of Fortune game at check in, and a Labor Day finale party, according to the lodge's website.

The Rush Creek Lodge and Spa has been honored with several top awards, including a Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Award as one of the top resorts in Northern California, and a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. One recent Tripadvisor reviewer shared: "The lodge offers the perfect combination of natural immersion with high quality accommodation." It also earns a 4.6-rating among Google reviewers for its amenities, family-friendly features, service, and experiences.