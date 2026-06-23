The Largest Sand Dune Trail On The Oregon Coast Is Wildly Scenic And Ends At A Crowd-Free Beach

The majestic, 363-mile-long Oregon Coast features dramatic scenery, sandy beaches, small coastal towns, and an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities. On its southern end, just past where the Umpqua River meets the Pacific Ocean, is the 42-mile-long Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area (ODNRA). It's the largest stretch of sand dunes in North America at more than 31,000 acres. Within this terrain, you'll find the dramatically scenic John Dellenback Dunes Trail, the lengthiest of its kind on the coast, and it culminates in a quiet beach.

The John Dellenback Dunes Trail extends for approximately 5 miles but is contained within the expansive Siuslaw National Forest. Given its trail length and the size of its dunes, multiple travel outlets call it the longest of its kind within the state. The pathway's original name was the Umpqua Dunes Trail prior to being renamed for former Oregon Congressman John Dellenback who led the efforts to establish ODNRA in 1972. While the greater ODNRA allows the use of recreational and all-terrain vehicles, they are not permitted here, emphasizing pedestrian access to this wildly scenic area of the state. The trail's picturesque landscapes are uniquely diverse and highlight what the Oregon Coast is known for — lush forests, coastal grasslands, tall dune mounds, and sandy beaches.

This year-round trail can be accessed from a day use area with a small parking lot, picnic area, and restrooms. Be prepared to pay the small entrance fee or use a Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful annual pass. There are two options for hiking here: a shorter half mile interpretative trail, or the full moderately challenging route which rewards hikers with its conclusion at a secluded oceanfront known as "the ocean beach."