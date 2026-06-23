The Upsetting Reason Behind Disney's Big Wildlife Change That Travelers Are Sure To Notice

Disclaimer: The following article contains details regarding the death of a child.

If you've ever traveled to Walt Disney World in Orlando, the family-friendly Florida city named the second-best summer destination in 2026, you're probably aware that alligators inhabit the area. Before the mega-resort launched in 1971, the landscape was mostly swampland, and guests still regularly share and report these reptile sightings online. However, frequent visitors have surely noticed that there have been fewer sightings in recent years. And the reason behind this big wildlife change is a little upsetting: It goes back to an incident 10 years ago, when a toddler died after a horrifying alligator attack.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2016, at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Two-year-old Nebraska-born Lane Graves was playing in shallow water at the Seven Seas Lagoon in front of the hotel when the gator pulled him under. His body was later recovered, and he is believed to have died from drowning. Since this tragedy unfolded, the park has taken steps to improve guest safety.

Over the last decade, Disney, in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), increased its already-in-place procedure of trapping and removing gators from its properties — 414 of them, as of this writing. "Nuisance alligators," which the FWC defines as individuals that are "at least 4 feet in length and believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," are typically euthanized, as they'll disrupt the social structures of existing alligator habitats, or they will attempt to return to their original site, if released. Across Florida's 67 counties, wild alligators number around 1.3 million, which the FWC considers to be an already healthy-sized population, further explaining why some captured gators are euthanized.