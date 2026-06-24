Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Friendly Town With Tasty Eats, Outdoor Fun, And Lakeside Charm

It might not be the "Lake Capital of Tennessee," but Spring City's proximity to Watts Bar Lake makes it one of the town's primary draws, and many visitors spend their time boating, fishing, or simply hanging out on the shoreline. One of the best places to get close to the lake is at Veterans' Park. Not only can you stroll along the lake, but there is also a splash pad where visitors can cool off instead of heading into the water.

If you're trying to get out on the lake, there are boat ramps on either side of Veterans' Park. You can use everything from kayaks to pontoons on the water, but it's always best to familiarize yourself with Tennessee boating rules and regulations before heading out. If you're not bringing your own watercraft, you can rent one from the Spring City Resort and Marina south of town. You can either rent a pontoon boat for leisurely exploring the lake or a fishing boat if you're trying to catch your next meal.

After you're done on the lake (or if you're not interested in it), you can drive about 15 minutes west of town to the Stinging Fork Falls Trailhead. From there, you can hike about 1.9 miles round-trip to reach the falls. The trail also connects to the Cumberland Trail network, or you can hike 6 miles to reach the Piney River Trailhead if you're looking for more of a challenge. If you visit during the winter, the falls can freeze over, creating a unique visual of icicles hanging from the rocks.