Between Chattanooga And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Friendly Town With Tasty Eats, Outdoor Fun, And Lakeside Charm
When it comes to southern states, Tennessee has a lot to offer. From world-renowned cities like Nashville and Memphis to stunning natural landscapes like the Great Smoky Mountains, the Volunteer State offers a wide range of experiences for visitors. But what if you want a taste of the outdoors without the crowds of big cities or national parks? Well, one option is to head to the small town of Spring City.
Spring City is located about one hour and 15 minutes southwest of Knoxville and an hour north of Chattanooga, and it's nestled next to Watts Bar Lake, a winding lake where woodland trails meet wide-open water. Its location makes it an easy weekend getaway, especially if you're interested in exploring the great outdoors. Beyond the lake itself, Spring City is also home to the Stinging Fork Falls Natural Area, which is great for hiking, particularly if you want to view the Stinging Fork Falls itself.
After a full day of fun, either on the water or adventuring in the wilderness, you can grab a bite to eat at one of Spring City's local restaurants, including spots that overlook the lake for an extra treat. So, let's break down why Spring City offers a quiet Tennessee getaway.
Exploring the wilderness of Spring City, Tennessee
It might not be the "Lake Capital of Tennessee," but Spring City's proximity to Watts Bar Lake makes it one of the town's primary draws, and many visitors spend their time boating, fishing, or simply hanging out on the shoreline. One of the best places to get close to the lake is at Veterans' Park. Not only can you stroll along the lake, but there is also a splash pad where visitors can cool off instead of heading into the water.
If you're trying to get out on the lake, there are boat ramps on either side of Veterans' Park. You can use everything from kayaks to pontoons on the water, but it's always best to familiarize yourself with Tennessee boating rules and regulations before heading out. If you're not bringing your own watercraft, you can rent one from the Spring City Resort and Marina south of town. You can either rent a pontoon boat for leisurely exploring the lake or a fishing boat if you're trying to catch your next meal.
After you're done on the lake (or if you're not interested in it), you can drive about 15 minutes west of town to the Stinging Fork Falls Trailhead. From there, you can hike about 1.9 miles round-trip to reach the falls. The trail also connects to the Cumberland Trail network, or you can hike 6 miles to reach the Piney River Trailhead if you're looking for more of a challenge. If you visit during the winter, the falls can freeze over, creating a unique visual of icicles hanging from the rocks.
Getting the most from a Spring City vacation
Spring City is only around 75 minutes from Knoxville, which is also home to the closest major airport. However, keep in mind that the McGhee Tyson Airport is somewhat notorious for being one of the worst for flight delays, so plan accordingly. Once you arrive, there is only one hotel in town, the Grand Hotel, which is highly rated with 4.8 stars on Google Maps at the time of this writing. Alternatively, if you're trying to maximize your lake activities, you can rent a cabin at Cedar Point RV Park, the Spring City Resort and Marina, or Piney Point Fishing Resort. The latter two sit next to the water, although on opposite sides of the lake. Finally, there are quite a few vacation rentals around the lake.
When it comes to dining, there are several local options in and around town. First, there's BB's Cafe in the heart of town, a breakfast and brunch spot known for its decadent pancakes. Next, there's Ayala's Grill for authentic Mexican cuisine, as well as La Hacienda, practically next door. If you're looking to eat a meal with a view, head over to Nick's Lakeside Grill at the Marina. The menu here is standard American fare, with wings, burgers, and pizza.