America's 'Oldest Dude Ranch' Is Now A Luxury Stay For Western Adventures And Old-School Cowboy Activities
Visitors travel to Wyoming for relaxation, big sky scenery, and a taste of the cowboy lifestyle. There's no better basecamp for all three than Eatons' Ranch in Wolf. Founded in 1879, it holds the title of "the oldest dude ranch in America," according to its website, and it was listed as the "Best Dude Ranch" on USA Today's 10 Best 2025 list.
As an upscale, all-inclusive stay, it includes dining, lodging, and traditional Western excursions, allowing guests the opportunity to re-center and reconnect with nature. Stay in rustic log cabins with living rooms and private bathrooms, all while waking up to made-to-order breakfast. Lunchtime offers a buffet-style barbecue lunch, and dinner includes a beef, chicken, fish, or pasta entrée. Certain mornings and evenings include a horseback ride to Domos Cabin for a change of scenery to pair with your meal.
The 7,000-acre property within the Bighorn National Forest (one of the most scenic mountain ranges in the country for outdoor adventure) allows for skeet shooting and archery, as well as guided hiking down scenic trails during peak season only. Year-round, anglers can fly fish along Wolf Creek using their own gear or the ranch's rods. Here, rainbow trout, brook trout, and largemouth bass are plentiful. Above all, horseback riding is the main activity, woven into the everyday life at the ranch. Every detail at Eatons' shows that an old-school Western adventure can come with a luxurious edge.
What it's like to stay at Eatons' Ranch
Eatons' Ranch offers modern amenities for an elevated stay while remaining true to its cowboy roots. Just steps away from the cabins is a blue pool with the Bighorn Mountains' peaks in the background (pictured), or you can hike down to the creek, where a secluded swimming area with waterfalls awaits, only about a mile away. On-site, there are rodeo grounds to watch wranglers practice roping, and a dance hall where guests can two-step with their neighbors in the evening.
While you never really have to leave the ranch, those who want a little more exploration can drive 30 minutes east to find Sheridan, a charming city full of arts, restaurants, and outdoor activities. It'll feel like you stepped onto a movie set of an Old Western, but that's actually the lifestyle in town, which makes it a perfect final stop on your dude ranch retreat.
There are a few things to keep in mind. Eatons' operates seasonally, typically welcoming guests from June through September, so it's worth booking well ahead of your preferred dates. Also, Tripadvisor guests report that there is no TV, and cell service is limited, which is a worthwhile trade-off for those looking to unplug. Like what you've read? Find more "Cowboy Core" vacation destinations in the American West, according to travelers.