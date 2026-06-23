Canada's Affordable, Quaint Gem In Ontario Has A Vibrant Culture, Scenic Parks, And Family-Friendly Activities

Ontario is one of Canada's most popular provinces, and it's easy to tell why. From the shores of the Great Lakes to tallgrass prairies, fun towns high with energy, and vibrant culture, it's no wonder that nearly 40% of Canadians call Ontario their home. But there's a lot to explore in this province, including many welcoming small towns — places like the quaint gem of Palmerston, less than two hours northwest of Toronto.

Palmerston is an enclave within the Town of Minto, a tight-knit community with a population of just under 3,000. Despite being a calm and quiet town, there is plenty to see and do, and many are low-cost or even free. It has a rich history and culture, scenic parks to enjoy, and loads of family-friendly activities. It's also in reasonable proximity to larger towns, such as Guelph and Kitchener, making it a convenient escape from the sometimes frantic nature and higher costs of cities like Toronto.

Situated between Lakes Huron, Ontario, and Erie, Palmerston provides easy access to gorgeous lakes and scenery. In town, you'll find walking paths winding through shaded greenery, such as the White's Junction Trail and the Harriston Greenway Trail. Since Palmerston was founded and popularized in the late 1800s due to the building of the railroad, you'll find artifacts and museums dedicated to railway history in town.