North America's Largest Estuary Surrounded By Colorful Cities Is An East Coast Haven With Refreshing Waters

There's some debate about which estuary is North America's largest. Some say it's Puget Sound, San Francisco Bay, or the remote Cook Inlet in Alaska, but many geographers and scientists concur that, judging by various factors including surface area and volume of water, it's the Chesapeake Bay on the East Coast. The massive body of water covers sections of six different states — Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia — so there are many towns and cities to base yourself in while exploring the bay.

Twelve major rivers flow into the Chesapeake Bay, which is about 200 miles long and 35 miles wide (at its widest point). The water movement helps keep the estuary cool. While temperatures soar in the South each summer, the bay's waters stay relatively refreshing: even at its southernmost point, average temperatures range from 68°F to 79°F in the hottest months of the year, and the bay is comfortable for swimming from June to October.