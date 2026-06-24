North America's Largest Estuary Surrounded By Colorful Cities Is An East Coast Haven With Refreshing Waters
There's some debate about which estuary is North America's largest. Some say it's Puget Sound, San Francisco Bay, or the remote Cook Inlet in Alaska, but many geographers and scientists concur that, judging by various factors including surface area and volume of water, it's the Chesapeake Bay on the East Coast. The massive body of water covers sections of six different states — Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia — so there are many towns and cities to base yourself in while exploring the bay.
Twelve major rivers flow into the Chesapeake Bay, which is about 200 miles long and 35 miles wide (at its widest point). The water movement helps keep the estuary cool. While temperatures soar in the South each summer, the bay's waters stay relatively refreshing: even at its southernmost point, average temperatures range from 68°F to 79°F in the hottest months of the year, and the bay is comfortable for swimming from June to October.
Discover quaint towns around the Chesapeake Bay
Quaint and colorful smaller towns also surround the estuary. Consider a visit to St. Michaels, a vacation town on the Chesapeake with excellent seafood and nautical charm, where you can dine on freshly caught clams and oysters while taking in harbor views. Stroll past the town's charming, vibrantly painted shingle-style cottages and learn about the old shipbuilding town's local seafaring traditions at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Then hop on a sailboat for a day sail or sunset cruise around the bay with St. Michaels Sailing Charters (tickets from $95 per person).
One of Maryland's oldest towns, Oxford, is another inviting waterfront getaway with cute shops and eateries. The village, an important hub for the Chesapeake's oyster industry, has an interesting history museum that's free to visit, and travelers can enjoy kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and boating on the bay and the Tred Avon River. Rental equipment is available at Dockside Boat Rentals. From the water, the town, with its cheerfully painted Victorian houses and elegant trees, looks particularly picturesque.
Explore larger cities on the bay
One of the largest cities on the bay is Baltimore, Maryland, a historic port that was designed to ship tobacco and grain. It's still a major seaport and home to one of America's coolest streets, 36th Street, a walkable promenade packed with vibrant shops, art galleries, and eateries. If you want to get out on the water, head to Baltimore's lively Inner Harbor to go on a self-guided paddling adventure, join a sailing tour, or go on a sightseeing cruise with a local outfitter like Watermark Tours, Charters, & Cruises.
Further south at the mouth of the bay is Virginia Beach, the largest city on the estuary's shoreline. While many people associate the East Coast beach destination with its oceanfront, Virginia Beach offers easy access to the Chesapeake Bay. If you'd like to wade into the cool, calm waters of the bay during a stay in Virginia Beach, head to Chic's Beach, which stretches for two miles between Lynnhaven Inlet and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gorgeous and quiet, it's a great spot to swim or just relax on the sandy beach. Afterward, catch the sunset over a seafood dinner at nearby Bay Local.
Norfolk International Airport is located just a 20-minute drive away from Chic's Beach, but if you're planning to explore the bay on the Maryland side, you might prefer traveling through Baltimore/Washington International Airport.