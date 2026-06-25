North America's Busiest Transit Hub Is Making Major Changes In 2027

It's no secret that New York City is one of the most visited cities in North America. The best (and cheapest) ways to navigate the Big Apple are walking and using public transportation, and it's also smart to forgo driving. In fact, Pennsylvania Station — the transit hub that connects the subway, Amtrak, NJ Transit, and the Long Island Railroad — is "the busiest train station in the Western Hemisphere," per World Atlas. Luckily for the half-million people who pass through on a weekday, the outdated terminal is set for an exciting refresh that will kick off in 2027.

Located beneath Madison Square Garden in the city's Midtown, the current iteration of Penn Station has been widely criticized for its crowded, cramped, and confusing layout, especially in comparison to its more elegant predecessor. The original station, a Beaux Arts landmark built in 1910, was demolished in 1963. PBS News highlights the building's transformation over the years with a quote from architectural historian Vincent Scully: "Through Pennsylvania Station one entered the city like a god ... One scuttles in now like a rat."

Many locals and travelers were appeased, at least in part, with the construction of the sleek new Moynihan Train Hall across the street. The modern expansion, considered part of the Penn Station complex, opened in 2021. But the original terminal is in dire need of an overhaul, and New York is finally about to get it. "New Yorkers deserve the best," reads a statement on the New York State website. "They deserve a new Penn Station. And they deserve it now."