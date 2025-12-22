The 5 Best Caves To Visit In California, According To Travelers

Those who venture into Mojave National Preserve will find far more than sand and solitude in the California desert. Hiking through the harsh desert landscape is not to be taken lightly, but if you do brave the burning heat and the rocky hillside, a truly remarkable landscape awaits within the mountains: Mitchell Caverns. Known as the "eyes of the mountain" by the Chemehuevi people (via Desert USA), the only visible signs of this vast cave system from above are two dark openings in the stone. Inside, you'll find architectural columns of naturally formed stone structures that look almost as if they have melted and dripped like a hot candle.

At first, the stone walls are smooth, and the rocks you see along the way are typical, but the deeper you go, the more unusual the place becomes. As you wend your way through the narrow passageways beneath the desert, you'll see a unique underground world emerge from the darkness wherever you point your flashlight. The unusual rock formations in Mitchell Caverns are well worth the journey to see them. In many places, the rock, shaped by erosion and weather, looks like dripping ice formations or ancient carvings.

"This place defines some place in the middle of nowhere, but it's worth going to," one visitor on Google Reviews reported, "I've been to quite a few caverns in the last few months and this one is definitely unique." Going underground in a remote landscape might be intimidating, but fortunately, tours are led by park rangers who provide insight into the area's geology, ecology, and cultural history. Tours typically last about two hours and cost about $20 per adult as of this writing. One hiker on Reddit described their time there simply, writing, "It was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had."