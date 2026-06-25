Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's High Elevation Mountain Escape Where 'Hilltops Kiss The Sky'
Almost exactly halfway between Nashville and Knoxville is a historic mountain escape whose elevation of 1,900 feet has inspired its motto of being the place "where the hilltops kiss the sky." Located on the Cumberland Plateau, the small town of Monterey could be easy to miss if you're driving between Nashville and Knoxville, but outdoor enthusiasts, history fans, and food lovers alike would want to stop here.
Monterey's most recognizable attraction is Bee Rock Overlook, a towering sandstone cliff with panoramic views of Calfkiller River Valley and Stamps Hollow. Accessible via a short and easy half-mile out-and-back path, this scenic spot is an ideal place to watch the sunrise or sunset or even stargaze. Note that there are no guardrails, so use extra caution if taking kids there. Allegedly named for the honey that the Indigenous people collected at the bottom of the cliff, Bee Rock is also a favorite rock climbing spot. In fact, it was the first developed rock climbing wall in the Cumberland Plateau with 24 routes.
Monterey now has a few rock climbing spots, like Meadow Creek Park, a reclaimed coal mine that closed in 1979. This 90-acre recreation area is home to Monterey Crag, one of only a handful of destinations to receive a national rock climbing conservation grant. Monterey's elevation makes it an ideal destination for mountain bikers, who can tackle the trails in Meadow Creek. Those with a fear of heights can enjoy the lake instead, where you can paddleboard, kayak, and fish. All of this equipment is available to rent during the season from May to August. Just keep in mind that Tennessee is one of the country's best fall foliage destinations, and both Bee Rock Overlook and Meadow Creek Park are great places to see the vibrant display of autumn colors.
The historical remnants of Monterey
This area was originally inhabited by the Cherokee and known as Standing Stone. An 1805 treaty ceded the land to the U.S. government and Monterey was established in 1893 by the Cumberland Mountain Coal Company. It was added to the railroad route between Nashville and Knoxville in the 1890s, which brought a boom to the town along with its coal mining industry. Hotels and services popped up as city folks in Nashville and Knoxville sought out its cooler mountain air. The rise of car culture brought an end to this railway-reliant town, and its last coal mine closed in 1979.
The best way to explore the town's past is to visit the Monterey Depot Museum, a free and family-friendly site where you can learn about the railroad, mining, and lumber industries that shaped Monterey. The museum has a restored 1940s Tennessee Central Railway train car and its own ghost, Whistling Willie. Downtown features painted signs denoting the buildings that used to house the old general store and jail. Then there's the painted wall of the Imperial Hotel, which opened in 1909. The last-standing of Monterey's old hotels, this one offered high-end amenities like indoor plumbing and running water, which many in this area didn't even have in their homes. It closed when passenger train service stopped in the late 1950s.
For centuries, a 16-foot dog-shaped sandstone monolith stood in the area as a boundary marker used by Indigenous tribes. As white settlers came, they chipped away at this ancient stone to take pieces of it as souvenirs. The stone was reduced to a shell of itself and when the railroad was built, it was moved from its spot. Now, you can see the remaining fragment of the Standing Stone Monument next to the library.
Explore the local restaurants of Monterey
A visit to Monterey likely means working up an appetite by hiking, rock climbing, biking, or exploring areas like the extensive woods of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, less than an hour away. Luckily, the town has a handful of highly-rated restaurants. If you're starting the day with the views at Bee Rock Overlook, follow it up with a trip to Ben Anna's Cafe, which has 4.8 stars on Google thanks to its Southern hospitality and tasty homemade food. Some say that this local Nashville institution has the state's best fried chicken, but at least one reviewer says you'll find the best fried chicken at Ben Anna's instead.
Coffee lovers can also get their boost at Bee Rock Brew, whose 4.9 rating on Google speaks to its high-quality coffee, welcoming service, and tasty barbecue that features a homemade ketchup so good, one reviewer would eat it as a soup. For different cuisines, Sapori di Napoli offers good Italian food and friendly service that led multiple people to call it a "gem" in its Google reviews. Los Agaves has 4.6 stars on Google with its excellent Mexican food and service that have made some say it's a must-visit in the area.
Getting to Monterey is convenient since it's almost equally between Nashville and Knoxville. It's about one and a half hours nearly due east of Nashville and it's just slightly less than that time from Knoxville. Both of these cities have airports, so if you're flying into the Volunteer State, you can easily pick up a rental car and cruise to this scenic mountain town. Just remember that if you're starting in western Tennessee and heading east towards Knoxville, you'll cross time zones and jump ahead an hour as you go from Central to Eastern Standard Time.