Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's High Elevation Mountain Escape Where 'Hilltops Kiss The Sky'

Almost exactly halfway between Nashville and Knoxville is a historic mountain escape whose elevation of 1,900 feet has inspired its motto of being the place "where the hilltops kiss the sky." Located on the Cumberland Plateau, the small town of Monterey could be easy to miss if you're driving between Nashville and Knoxville, but outdoor enthusiasts, history fans, and food lovers alike would want to stop here.

Monterey's most recognizable attraction is Bee Rock Overlook, a towering sandstone cliff with panoramic views of Calfkiller River Valley and Stamps Hollow. Accessible via a short and easy half-mile out-and-back path, this scenic spot is an ideal place to watch the sunrise or sunset or even stargaze. Note that there are no guardrails, so use extra caution if taking kids there. Allegedly named for the honey that the Indigenous people collected at the bottom of the cliff, Bee Rock is also a favorite rock climbing spot. In fact, it was the first developed rock climbing wall in the Cumberland Plateau with 24 routes.

Monterey now has a few rock climbing spots, like Meadow Creek Park, a reclaimed coal mine that closed in 1979. This 90-acre recreation area is home to Monterey Crag, one of only a handful of destinations to receive a national rock climbing conservation grant. Monterey's elevation makes it an ideal destination for mountain bikers, who can tackle the trails in Meadow Creek. Those with a fear of heights can enjoy the lake instead, where you can paddleboard, kayak, and fish. All of this equipment is available to rent during the season from May to August. Just keep in mind that Tennessee is one of the country's best fall foliage destinations, and both Bee Rock Overlook and Meadow Creek Park are great places to see the vibrant display of autumn colors.