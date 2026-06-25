10 Secret Spots In Traverse City, Michigan That Most Tourists Miss
Traverse City is one of Michigan's most popular summer destinations, and it's not hard to see why. The city "Up North" offers Lake Michigan beaches, vineyard tours, boutique shops, and tasty restaurants that can make any trip special. For those who are looking to escape the crowds — or have simply already crossed the main attractions off their to-do list — Traverse City is full of memorable secret spots that most tourists miss.
The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Brys Estate Winery, Mission Point Lighthouse, Dennos Museum, and many of the area's beaches are well worth a visit, but they're certainly no secret. In order to find the best secrets Traverse City has hidden, we turned to local bloggers, Atlas Obscura, and Tripadvisor recommendations. We read visitor reviews, looked at photos, and brushed up on each location to find the perfect fits. Here are 10 Traverse City spots that most tourist miss — but you won't.
The Coin Slot
While Traverse City is a one-of-a-kind destination for beach-loving shoppers, it's also a great place for arcade lovers, thanks to the Coin Slot. This retro arcade bar features a dozen different pinball machines, including "Star Wars" and "Godzilla"-themed games. There are even a few food trucks outside if you get hungry, and in the summer months, you'll frequently catch live music. "I stepped inside and into a 1980s and 1990s portal!" writes one Yelp reviewer. She jokingly added, "All that was missing from this experience was cigarette smoke — if you're an '80s child you'll know!!"
Pelizzari Natural Area
Traverse City offers beautiful Great Lakes beaches, but if you venture away from the coastline, you'll find other kinds of natural beauty. The Pelizzari Natural Area is a former farming field turned nature reserve, located on the Old Mission Peninsula. It features three miles of nature trails through fields and forests, and is a favorite among bird-watchers. Google reviewers frequently remark on how quiet and uncrowded the area is. "I enjoyed a great trail run on the well-marked trails. It's a peaceful and clean place," writes one. "Stop and ponder, listen to bird songs."
The Crooked Tree Arts Center
Art lovers will want to stop by the Crooked Tree Arts Center, a nonprofit organization that offers rotating art exhibits and classes year-round, as well as hosts an annual Outdoor Art Fair each July. Located in a historic building that was once a Carnegie Library, the organization is the heart of Traverse City's arts community. Although their events are a highlight, it's worth a stop to look at the historic architecture and current exhibits, too. Crooked Tree also has a location in Petoskey, a sweet city with turquoise bays and fossil-filled beaches, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive north.
The World's Largest Cherry Pie Tin
Fans of kitschy Americana will be interested in this roadside attraction. Traverse City is known for its cherries, and in 1987, locals set out to break the world record for the largest cherry pie. They accomplished it, baking a pie weighing over 28,000 pounds and stretching 17.5 feet in diameter, according to Atlas Obscura. About 35,000 spectators ate the pie, but the tin is still standing on the side of Cass Road. However, Traverse City lost its world record status in 1990, when the Canadian city of Oliver baked an even larger cherry pie.
The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park
Historic Barns Park is a 56-acre Traverse City Park that includes two historic barns. Within the park, 25 acres are set aside for the Botanic Garden — a sprawling area that includes nine gardens, a stone labyrinth, and hiking trails. You'll also see displays of art by local artists and a small gift shop. Docent-led and self-guided audio tours are available, but you're free to wander through the flowers on your own. Don't miss the Fairy Trails — a walking path lined with tiny, intricately decorated "fairy houses" (seen above).
Mt. Holiday Ski and Recreation Area
Traverse City is primarily a summer destination spot, but it offers more than enough opportunities for winter recreation, too. One popular winter spot is Mt. Holiday Ski and Recreation Area, a historic ski resort that's been operating since 1949. It currently includes 16 ski runs and a snow tubing area. Although there is a zip line for summer visitors, its winter sports are a highlight. "I love this ski hill! They are a local institution, offering great food, affordable access to skiing, and snowboarding," writes one Google reviewer.
Old Mission General Store
One of the oldest continuously running businesses in Northern Michigan, Old Mission General Store has been in the same building since the Civil War era. Today, it offers an eclectic mix of historic artifacts, trinkets, and groceries, like something out of a movie. "People come in with the same look on a little kid's face. Like it took them back to someplace," owner Jim Richards told TraverseCity.com. Reviewers say they offer tasty pasties, ice cream, and sandwiches if you decide to stop for a meal or get supplies for a picnic.
Haserot Beach
There's no shortage of beaches in Traverse City, but Haserot Beach on the Old Mission Peninsula is often described as quiet, less crowded, and off the beaten path. Located on the sandy shores of East Grand Traverse Bay, the beach is known for its calm waters and stunning views — including spectacular sunsets. One Google reviewer calls it a "beautiful out of the way place," adding, "This is a little slice of heaven. While there are many beaches in the area that are great, this is perfect for families and the views of the bay are beautiful."
The Hippie Tree
A local oddity, the Hippie Tree is located in the woods outside what was once the Old State Hospital, and is now the Village at Grand Traverse Commons, a popular retail center. According to Atlas Obscura, legend has it that the tree is home to spirits — perhaps of former patients, perhaps of another world. Some say that you can access a portal to hell by walking around the tree in a certain way. For generations, curious people and "hippies" have come to paint the tree, meditate, and feel the otherworldly energy.
Doug Murdick's Fudge Store
Northern Michigan has a reputation for its fudge, to the point that seasonal tourists are known as "fudgies." Those who want to try the delicious Michigan treat should stop by Doug Murdick's Fudge Store, a local landmark that's been operating since the 1960s. There are two locations: one downtown, and one off of US 31 North. The US 31 North location has a unique feature: On the roof, there's a model of a giant box of fudge — a kitschy piece of Americana and a great photo opp.