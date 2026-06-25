10 Secret Spots In Traverse City, Michigan That Most Tourists Miss

Traverse City is one of Michigan's most popular summer destinations, and it's not hard to see why. The city "Up North" offers Lake Michigan beaches, vineyard tours, boutique shops, and tasty restaurants that can make any trip special. For those who are looking to escape the crowds — or have simply already crossed the main attractions off their to-do list — Traverse City is full of memorable secret spots that most tourists miss.

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Brys Estate Winery, Mission Point Lighthouse, Dennos Museum, and many of the area's beaches are well worth a visit, but they're certainly no secret. In order to find the best secrets Traverse City has hidden, we turned to local bloggers, Atlas Obscura, and Tripadvisor recommendations. We read visitor reviews, looked at photos, and brushed up on each location to find the perfect fits. Here are 10 Traverse City spots that most tourist miss — but you won't.