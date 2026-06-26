Between Chattanooga And Nashville Is Tennessee's Town With A Unique Concert Venue Inside A Natural Cave

Between Chattanooga and Nashville, in the rural mountains of southeast Tennessee, is a small town with a big underground life. Pelham may have a population of just over 430 people, but it frequently draws hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of visitors to its unique concert venue, The Caverns. When Pelham was established in 1832 and became a stop along the trading route between Tracy City and Monteagle, Big Mouth Cave — home to the Caverns — had already been used by humans for thousands of years. But who could have predicted that nearly two centuries later, the cave would be transformed into a concert venue hosting major touring acts inside one of the world's largest cave chambers used for live music?

Artists like The Flaming Lips, Brandi Carlile, and "Weird Al" Yankovic have all taken the stage in this one-of-a-kind setting, where fans can enjoy their favorite music reverberating off ancient stalactites and stalagmites. Since opening in 2018, The Caverns has become known for its Emmy Award-winning PBS series "The Caverns Sessions." Music fans and cave enthusiasts alike can venture underground, whether for a show or a guided tour to learn about the cavern's history.

Pelham also has several highly rated Southern-style small-town eateries, where you can power up before a show. Simply Southern Cafe, rated 4.8 stars on Google, is a family-run spot known for its nostalgic vibes and home-cooked meals. Tess's Kitchen Cafe, just down the road, serves Southern comfort food, with one user noting that the squash casserole and country-fried steak were among the best they've had. For something different, head to H&H Mexican Grille, which offers Mexican fare in a vintage general store setting. As of this writing, it has garnered a 4.9-star Google rating.