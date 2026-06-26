Between Chattanooga And Nashville Is Tennessee's Town With A Unique Concert Venue Inside A Natural Cave
Between Chattanooga and Nashville, in the rural mountains of southeast Tennessee, is a small town with a big underground life. Pelham may have a population of just over 430 people, but it frequently draws hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of visitors to its unique concert venue, The Caverns. When Pelham was established in 1832 and became a stop along the trading route between Tracy City and Monteagle, Big Mouth Cave — home to the Caverns — had already been used by humans for thousands of years. But who could have predicted that nearly two centuries later, the cave would be transformed into a concert venue hosting major touring acts inside one of the world's largest cave chambers used for live music?
Artists like The Flaming Lips, Brandi Carlile, and "Weird Al" Yankovic have all taken the stage in this one-of-a-kind setting, where fans can enjoy their favorite music reverberating off ancient stalactites and stalagmites. Since opening in 2018, The Caverns has become known for its Emmy Award-winning PBS series "The Caverns Sessions." Music fans and cave enthusiasts alike can venture underground, whether for a show or a guided tour to learn about the cavern's history.
Pelham also has several highly rated Southern-style small-town eateries, where you can power up before a show. Simply Southern Cafe, rated 4.8 stars on Google, is a family-run spot known for its nostalgic vibes and home-cooked meals. Tess's Kitchen Cafe, just down the road, serves Southern comfort food, with one user noting that the squash casserole and country-fried steak were among the best they've had. For something different, head to H&H Mexican Grille, which offers Mexican fare in a vintage general store setting. As of this writing, it has garnered a 4.9-star Google rating.
The special experience of concerts at The Caverns
So how does someone decide to combine concerts and caves? In 2008, Todd Mayo launched a series called "Bluegrass Underground," hosted at Cumberland Caverns, less than an hour away. The concept proved popular enough to warrant a larger venue, and luckily, Tennessee has over 10,000 caves and caverns to explore. Like Goldilocks, Mayo had to find one that was just right, and he stumbled upon the Big Mouth Cave, a space large enough to fit three football fields — and accommodate up to 850 seated guests or 1,200 standing attendees.
The cave was outfitted for performances with a drainage system, restrooms, a cement floor, and a professional sound system, all while maintaining its ecological character. The venue is accessible to many visitors with mobility challenges and includes food and beverage stands and concessions (it even has its own locally brewed lager). Not surprisingly, the acoustics are unlike those of a traditional theater. The sound system was designed specifically for the cave's natural reverberations, while the installed lighting enhances and plays with the rock formations to create a surreal effect.
One of the most surprising aspects of The Caverns is how it serves as a great equalizer. Jeff Meltesen, the venue's marketing director, told Outside that artists often express their shock (and delight) at playing inside a cave. Because there is no traditional backstage area, musicians often walk directly through the crowd before taking the stage. The result is a rare sense of connection that makes it clear why the Academy of Country Music named The Caverns Theater of the Year in 2025.
Staying in Pelham
If you want to explore The Caverns without going to a show, you can book one of its daily guided tours. More adventurous options are available for experienced cavers as well. Just be sure to bring a jacket since this 8,000-foot cave network stays cool at 59 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.
For folks who prefer to stay up where the sun does shine, Pelham offers access to several scenic attractions. The town is just a 5-minute drive from Bluebell Island, known for its colorful wildflower bloom. Daffodil lovers can stop by the Gilliam Daffodil Field, which is lush in the springtime and operates based on an honor system: You can leave a few cents per stem or even get a pre-cut bouquet. Pelham is also about 15 minutes from Fiery Gizzard State Park, home to trails, waterfalls, and Foster Falls, one of the nation's most renowned rock-climbing spots.
The best way to explore this part of Tennessee is by car. Public transportation is limited, and there are barely any ride-share options. Luckily, it is only an hour and 20 minutes from Nashville and less than an hour from the flourishing art scene of Chattanooga, both of which have airports with rental car options. As for accommodations, Pelham offers limited lodging. The Caverns, however, provides basic camping and yurt accommodations, which some folks on Reddit recommend for avoiding a drive on winding mountain roads after a show. Another option is the intriguing and historic mountaintop town of Monteagle, about 20 minutes away.