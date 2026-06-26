Missouri's Charming City An Hour From Kansas City Has Antique Shops, Friendly Vibes, And River Views

Stretching over 2,300 miles, the breathtaking Missouri River is America's longest and a bucket list item for many avid travelers. But while deciding to experience the record-breaking river firsthand might feel easy, finding the right destination that balances waterfront allure with small-town charm can be a bit more challenging. That is, unless you've already heard of Lexington. Home to just 4,500 people at the time of writing, this is the type of place that offers a quieter, cheaper, and more laid-back alternative to nearby Kansas City. The area is also family friendly and safe, but there's still plenty for visitors to do and see around here.

A great way to experience Lexington's understated allure is to browse its antique stores and cafés. The shopkeepers are often welcoming and friendly, adding to the overall warmth of the city. But the biggest reason folks flock to Lexington is to access the mighty Missouri River and all it has to offer. There are over a dozen green spaces in and around Lexington where riverfront activities like boating, picnicking, and swimming abound.

With all that said, Lexington's proximity to big Missouri hotspots is a major perk for tourists. Kansas City, along with all of its entertainment options and amenities, is about an hour's drive away. This is also where fliers can find the nearest major entryway, Kansas City International Airport. Jefferson City is a bit farther away, but still within driving distance at about 120 miles.