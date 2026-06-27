Tennessee's Jaw-Dropping Waterfall At The End Of A Gorgeous Mountain Trail Is An Easy Knoxville Day Trip

As a mountain range that's become synonymous with hiking, it's no surprise that the section of the Appalachians within Cherokee National Forest hosts some incredible trails, with picturesque lookouts, scenic forests, and numerous waterfalls. One of the most beloved hikes in the Cherokee National Forest is the Margarette Falls Hike. Head 1.5 hours (81 miles) east from Knoxville to Greeneville for a fun day of splashing and relaxing at the foot of the fan-shaped waterfall as it empties into West Fork Dry Creek (aka Dry Creek).

Despite its popularity, the Margarette Falls Hike retains a remote, isolated vibe. Most of the trail is pretty strenuous but scenic, featuring a winding, uphill path along a bubbling creek through pretty forests, with cascades and flowers sprinkled throughout. Margarette Falls is one of the few waterfalls in the area that generally runs even on dry days, making it one of the best year-round waterfalls. As a result, you're unlikely to find crowds jostling for space on the trail; everyone knows that they can see the waterfall anytime they please. However, if you really want to enjoy Margarette Falls in isolation, avoid the weekends and holidays.

Those who brave the steep, rocky paths are treated to a 60-foot waterfall and a pool that stays cool and clean even on a muggy day. The entire out-and-back hike is around 2.5 miles, with a 626-foot elevation gain. It's rated moderate on Alltrails, although isolated reviews on Google and Tripadvisor claim the trail is far more strenuous than its "moderate" tag would suggest. However, even those reviews decrying the trail's "moderate" rating agree that the scenic forest views, mini-waterfalls and cascades along the trail, and the beauty of Margarette Falls are worth the wobbly knees and aching muscles.