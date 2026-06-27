Forget Florida, Visit This Gulf Coast City With Lake Fishing, Golf, And Paddling

Featuring white-sand beaches, crystalline waters perfect for paddling, and ocean-view golf courses, Florida is a legendary vacation destination. But, with over 143 million visitors in 2025, the Sunshine State is far from a secret spot. For a relaxing getaway away from the crowds, make your way to Diamondhead, a planned community on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where resort-style amenities and outdoor recreation are plentiful and seafood restaurants, bars, and entertainment are within easy reach.

Only an hour from New Orleans, Louisiana, Diamondhead hugs Bay St. Louis, featuring peaceful streets lined with rolling lawns and shaded by pines. Golfers can play at the country club's two championship golf courses, while the Rotten Bayou Blueway invites adventurers to explore the wilds of Mississippi. Play a round of tennis on one of 10 fully lit courts, or explore the disc golf course at the town's fishing lake.

Due to its location 100 feet above sea level, the town takes its name from Hawaii's Diamondhead, a 760-foot volcano towering over Honolulu. While the comparison may require a slight stretch of the imagination, the town is the highest point along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. You'll find a smattering of Hawaiian touches throughout the community, including palm trees shading the main pool area. Initially envisioned as a retirement community in the 1970s, the demographic still skews older. However, the town offers plenty to do for young families or visitors who haven't reached retirement age.