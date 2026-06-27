Forget Florida, Visit This Gulf Coast City With Lake Fishing, Golf, And Paddling
Featuring white-sand beaches, crystalline waters perfect for paddling, and ocean-view golf courses, Florida is a legendary vacation destination. But, with over 143 million visitors in 2025, the Sunshine State is far from a secret spot. For a relaxing getaway away from the crowds, make your way to Diamondhead, a planned community on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where resort-style amenities and outdoor recreation are plentiful and seafood restaurants, bars, and entertainment are within easy reach.
Only an hour from New Orleans, Louisiana, Diamondhead hugs Bay St. Louis, featuring peaceful streets lined with rolling lawns and shaded by pines. Golfers can play at the country club's two championship golf courses, while the Rotten Bayou Blueway invites adventurers to explore the wilds of Mississippi. Play a round of tennis on one of 10 fully lit courts, or explore the disc golf course at the town's fishing lake.
Due to its location 100 feet above sea level, the town takes its name from Hawaii's Diamondhead, a 760-foot volcano towering over Honolulu. While the comparison may require a slight stretch of the imagination, the town is the highest point along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. You'll find a smattering of Hawaiian touches throughout the community, including palm trees shading the main pool area. Initially envisioned as a retirement community in the 1970s, the demographic still skews older. However, the town offers plenty to do for young families or visitors who haven't reached retirement age.
Explore miles of paddling trails at Diamondhead
Before the town was built, the area was mostly rural, surrounded by meandering bayous and bisected by Interstate 10. Today, visitors can experience the region's beauty by exploring the Rotten Bayou Blueway by kayak. This 9-mile paddling trail passes through cattails, pennywort, and other water plants, where kayakers have the chance to see sandhill cranes, snowy egrets, and even bald eagles.
There are several launch points in the area; however, paddlers usually prefer the Bayou Drive Kayak Launch because it slopes into the water without any difficult-to-navigate bends. After about three hours on the water, you'll finish your journey at The Marina at Diamondhead. To rent a kayak, stop at A Good Day Kayak Rental, a small outfitter near The Marina, and ask the proprietor to bring your craft to the launch point. In September, join the annual Paddle Paradise, a 4-mile kayak event sponsored by the City of Diamondhead that departs from the marina. Before your trip, check the City of Diamondhead's event page for information about other programming, including the 4th of July fireworks show.
More experienced kayakers can also embark on the Grassy Point Trail. However, knowing the difference between taking a kayak on a freshwater adventure versus paddling in a bay or open ocean is crucial. This 10.2-mile paddle crosses St. Louis Bay, meandering past saltwater marshes, before ending at the marina. Here, Crawfish Max satisfies tired paddlers with seafood seasoned to perfection and sourced from local farmers. Alternatively, dine stilted over the marina at The Camphouse.
Play 18 holes or enjoy relaxing fishing at Diamondhead
Most of Diamondhead's resort lifestyle amenities and manicured streets sit on the inland side of I-10, a highway linking some of the best destinations for a Mississippi Gulf Coast getaway. Non-members can play a round at The Club at Diamondhead's two 18-hole golf courses, the Pine Course and the Cardinal Course. Golfers on 18birdies give the courses 4.7 stars, describing the greens as "in great shape," while 18 Holes and Counting says the rolling hills feel like a country course. After your round, enjoy a meal overlooking the greens at The Club, or schedule a class at the golf academy.
Another of Diamondhead's relaxing pastimes is fishing. Tucked into the trees, Twin Lakes Park offers fishing from the shore or a small wooden pier. You won't find competitive sport fishing (unless you count the annual kids fishing rodeo), but some locals throw in a line multiple times a week. The city doesn't specify the stocked fish species, but anglers have caught largemouth bass.
The best way to enjoy all Diamondhead has to offer is by staying at one of the community's houses or condos listed on Airbnb. You'll find numerous properties, including apartments directly overlooking the golf courses. Some amenities, like the pools, are difficult for non-members to access; however, if you book an Airbnb that specifies pool access (check the description carefully), you'll be able to cool off during the hot summers. For another Gulf Coast gem, check out Pass Christian's seafood, sunsets, and cozy lodging.