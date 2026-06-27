10 Secret Mountain Trails In Shenandoah National Park That Tourists Often Miss

Virginia's Shenandoah National Park is one of the East Coast's premier mountain landmarks, with many beautiful vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains stretching across the Shenandoah Valley. For all of its mountainous terrain, Shenandoah is surprisingly one of America's most accessible national parks. Scenic roads like Skyline Drive and plenty of wheelchair accessible overlooks let all visitors experience Shenandoah's Appalachian beauty firsthand. Still, Shenandoah National Park is in the mountains, and with this setting comes many of the East Coast's best trails. Shenandoah Mountain hikes like Old Rag Mountain and the Hawksbill Summit are consistently popular among adventure seekers. However, Shenandoah has plenty of lesser-known mountain trails that bring the views without the crowds.

The reasons why these particular trails don't draw as much foot traffic can vary. Factors like remote locations, more challenging terrain, or just the misfortune of being overshadowed by another, larger mountain nearby can all play a role in keeping these hiking routes under the status of "hidden gem." One factor that decidedly does not come into play here is a lack of scenic views. Each hike on this list showcases Shenandoah's famous Blue Ridge summits, as well as smaller-scale features like waterfalls, forest groves, and meadows. Based on a combination of hiker reviews, the availability of picturesque features, and a generally more obscure reputation compared to other popular treks, these Shenandoah National Park mountain trails offer the best views and hiking experiences that tourists often miss.