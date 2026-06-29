Between Seattle And Vancouver, BC, Is A Coastal Retreat With A Casino Resort, Shopping, And Outdoor Recreation

There's no question that both Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, are beautiful, fun, and popular destinations, and they aren't too far from each other, either, despite being in different countries. While millions of travelers flock to these cities every year for vacation, few realize that there are plenty of places in between that are worth a visit of their own, one of these places being Tulalip Reservation, Washington. Just 45 minutes north of Seattle by car, or about two hours south of Vancouver, Tulalip is a gorgeous coastal town that offers incredible shopping opportunities, great access to outdoor recreation, and a world-class casino resort all in one place.

Tulalip (pronounced "tuh-LAY-lup") is a reservation named after the local Tulalip tribe, successors of the Coast Salish peoples, who are thought to have resided on the land for more than 10,000 years. The scenery here is something to behold, and the shores of Puget Sound have been important grounds for salmon fishing for millennia. Between the rocky beaches, expansive estuaries, and towering cedar forests, Tulalip is a spot on the map worth adding to your list of destinations.

While you're in Tulalip, you can indulge in fantastic shopping, from outlet malls to local indigenous crafts and goods. You can spend a day on the beach looking out at the waters of the Puget Sound towards the San Juan Islands, soaking in the scenery. Looking for some outdoor adventures? Tulalip has you covered there as well, with plenty of hiking and walking trails, camping, and recreational activities such as kayaking. And of course, a trip to Tulalip wouldn't be complete without a visit to at least one of the two casino resorts in town.