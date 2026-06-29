Between Seattle And Vancouver, BC, Is A Coastal Retreat With A Casino Resort, Shopping, And Outdoor Recreation
There's no question that both Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, are beautiful, fun, and popular destinations, and they aren't too far from each other, either, despite being in different countries. While millions of travelers flock to these cities every year for vacation, few realize that there are plenty of places in between that are worth a visit of their own, one of these places being Tulalip Reservation, Washington. Just 45 minutes north of Seattle by car, or about two hours south of Vancouver, Tulalip is a gorgeous coastal town that offers incredible shopping opportunities, great access to outdoor recreation, and a world-class casino resort all in one place.
Tulalip (pronounced "tuh-LAY-lup") is a reservation named after the local Tulalip tribe, successors of the Coast Salish peoples, who are thought to have resided on the land for more than 10,000 years. The scenery here is something to behold, and the shores of Puget Sound have been important grounds for salmon fishing for millennia. Between the rocky beaches, expansive estuaries, and towering cedar forests, Tulalip is a spot on the map worth adding to your list of destinations.
While you're in Tulalip, you can indulge in fantastic shopping, from outlet malls to local indigenous crafts and goods. You can spend a day on the beach looking out at the waters of the Puget Sound towards the San Juan Islands, soaking in the scenery. Looking for some outdoor adventures? Tulalip has you covered there as well, with plenty of hiking and walking trails, camping, and recreational activities such as kayaking. And of course, a trip to Tulalip wouldn't be complete without a visit to at least one of the two casino resorts in town.
Shop all day and casino all night in Tulalip
Start the day off by visiting Seattle Premium Outlets, a large shopping mall campus with more than 100 outlet stores where you can get deals on renowned brands. There are also places around the area to shop for locally made tribal crafts and goods, like the gift shop at the Hibulb Cultural Center, or the Salal Marketplace inside the Tulalip Resort. The tribe also hosts seasonal bazaars at the Tulalip Gathering Hall, where you can find many items such as traditional carvings, hand-crafted instruments, cedar goods, and more.
It may surprise some, but Washington has almost as many casinos as the Las Vegas Strip. Tulalip is home to not just one, but two: Tulalip Resort Casino and Quil Ceda (pronounced "kill SEE-duh") Creek Casino. After a full day of shopping, head over to Tulalip Resort, featuring more than 270,000 square feet of gaming. The resort also has several restaurants where you can experience a wide range of dining options from bar fare to high-end steak and seafood. Additionally, there's a mix of indoor venues, as well as an outdoor amphitheater. One of the highlights of Tulalip Resort is the high-end accommodations available, so after a long day of fun, you don't have to leave the campus to get to your room to relax and recharge. Not to mention the vistas you'll get from your room of Washington's underrated national forest and beautiful Mt. Baker.
Hiking, camping, and staying in Tulalip
Shopping and casino games aren't all there is to do in Tulalip. Nestled along the coast of Puget Sound and Tulalip Bay, Tulalip offers plenty of natural beauty and ways to explore. A great place for a stroll to take in the scenery is the nearly 3-mile-long loop Ebey Waterfront Trail, which provides views of the Qwuloolt Estuary, the Snohomish River, and fascinating wildlife. On a clear day, you may even be able to spot the crown of the Pacific Northwest, Mount Rainier.
Another recreation option available for outdoor enthusiasts is kayaking. Head to Kayak Point Regional County Park, a saltwater beach area that offers a great launch point. While you're there, you can also explore the more than 3,000 feet of shoreline, cast a line from the pier, or even take a crack at windsurfing. Camping is also a great way to enjoy Tulalip, and the Kayak Point park has camping available as well. If you have an RV and want to stay closer to the casino resort, Tulalip Resort has dedicated RV parking spots where you can stay overnight for free with full access to the resort.
If camping isn't your thing, there are plenty of other accommodations available. Of course, staying at the Tulalip Resort Casino is an option, or you can stay outside the resort in the nearby town of Marysville, which has affordable hotels near both the Seattle Premium Outlets and Tulalip Resort (with shuttle services to either location).