Washington Has Almost As Many Casinos As The Las Vegas Strip. Here Are The Best, According To Reviews
Long before the existence of commercial casinos, Native American tribes played games of chance and skill in ceremonial practices. When the Europeans arrived, these traditions carried on but largely remained unregulated. That was until 1988, when Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which permitted tribes to operate casinos on their lands. By 1992, the first of them opened in Washington. And while none of them can be considered among the world's largest casinos, there are now 35 gaming facilities, with 29 of them operating under Class III Gaming compacts. That means plenty of slot machines and card games where you play against the house.
The industry has been so successful that tribal enterprises are now the state's eighth-largest employer, and they generated around $1.5 billion in combined state and local tax revenues in 2023, while contributing more than $7.4 billion to Washington's gross state product. Casino revenues fund critical services, including education systems, natural resource programs, human services, and infrastructure projects, while tribes have also invested over $21 million into responsible gambling initiatives.
Washington is one of the most fun states in America for a perfect weekend getaway. So if you're on your way or are putting a plan together, there are excellent casinos to help make that weekend a success. You must be at least 18 years old to gamble, although some casinos and sportsbooks set the minimum age to 21. However old you are, please gamble responsibly. Casinos also offer a whole lot more than just gaming. They are also places for great food, live shows, shopping, and nightlife. We've consulted Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp to find the top-rated casinos in the state, so let's take a look at 10 of the best.
7 Cedars Hotel & Casino, Sequim
Sequim is a charming Washington town and North America's lavender capital, and it's here you'll find the 7 Cedars Hotel & Casino. It's run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in an area that they and their ancestors have inhabited for thousands of years. Today, they not only run 7 Cedars but also the Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course and other establishments. The casino features around 600 slot machines across 180 games, plus there are blackjack tables, roulette, pai gow, and several poker tournaments throughout the week. From Sunday through Thursday, patrons can enjoy bingo, and there's also keno and a new sportsbook where you can bet on the big game.
The attached hotel is a new five-story, 100-room facility, and there are also several high-quality places to eat, including the House of Seven Brothers restaurant and Napoli's Stone-Fired Cuisine. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "The food is hands down the best of any casino around." There's the Jamestown Java café and the Bear's Bourbon Bar, too, along with access to the golf course for additional recreation.
7 Cedars scores highly on Google, with one regular contributor commenting that the "casino was smaller but has lots of newer slots that the bigger houses have and a ton of older ones I hadn't seen in over a decade." Yelp and Tripadvisor reviewers are also impressed and give it the highest ratings on either website for a Washington-based casino. However, low reviews aren't absent, and the smell of cigarette smoke is a common complaint. It should be noted that there are smoking and non-smoking sections in the casino, but the smell is noticeable enough for another Tripadvisor reviewer to state that they "would not recommend unless you are a smoker."
Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort, Suquamish
Suquamish is one of those charming towns on the underrated Kitsap Peninsula that has a number of attractions for visitors. Among them are the Suquamish Museum, which showcases tribal culture and history, and the annual Chief Seattle Days festival, which celebrates traditional tribal activities. Another highlight is the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort. This 24-hour establishment is set in beautiful surroundings overlooking Puget Sound and is promoted as the area's only waterfront casino.
It started life as a tent casino back in 1995, before moving into its permanent residence eight years later. By 2015, a six-story hotel had been constructed along with a smoke-free gaming section where nonsmokers could get relief from the haze. Clearwater is now home to over 1,300 slot machines, live tables, a popular sportsbook, and a keno lounge — plenty to keep patrons entertained. If you want to stay a few nights, the 183-room hotel boasts scenic waterfront views, and there are excellent restaurants, including the Seafood Bar with its locally sourced seafood. There's also a nearby golf course, an indoor pool, an outdoor hot tub, a sports bar with live events, and a rejuvenating spa.
The Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort scores particularly well across Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, with its 3.3 rating on the latter the equal highest for a Washington casino on that website — although one-star reviews are the second most common rating after five stars. However, one Yelp patron pointed out: "Fun casino with an easygoing attitude and lots of nice people."
Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip
Tulalip Resort Casino is located in Quil Ceda Village on the Tulalip Indian Reservation in Washington's Snohomish County. This 24/7 nonsmoking establishment is owned and run by the Tulalip Tribes, and in 2025, they spent $60 million on renovations, including an update of the casino floor. Inside, you'll find around 2,600 slot machines spread out across 270,250 square feet of gaming space. There are 38 tables with games like blackjack, craps, and a state-of-the-art DraftKings sportsbook with convenient kiosk betting and an incredible 800-square-foot LED video wall to watch all the action.
The renovation also updated the attached hotel, with design elements crafted by tribal artists that reflect the culture and heritage of the Tulalip Tribes. Additionally, there's a spa, an indoor pool, and upgraded meeting and event spaces, along with a variety of dining options. It's a 12-story, 370-room luxury property and holds a prestigious AAA Four-Diamond rating. On top of that, Tulalip Resort Casino won the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2025, and it unsurprisingly scores the best rating for any Washington-based casino on that website with a solid 4.4. However, it also ranks highly on Google, with 4.3 out of almost 5,000 reviews. "One of the best casinos. Tons of table games and a great sportsbook," says one Google reviewer. And with one-star reviews at a minimum across both sites, you're just about guaranteed a great time there.
Angel of the Winds Casino Resort, Arlington
Arlington is an artsy city with a walkable shopping paradise, and if you happen to be there and fancy placing a bet or two, Angel of the Winds Casino Resort is the place to go. It's owned and operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe and is the first casino in the state to receive a Responsible Gaming Certification from the Evergreen Council on Problem Gaming, which shows they care about player well-being and not just revenue. The resort offers a wide selection of slot games, ranging from penny machines to high-limit options that have various themes, and they frequently update with new ones upon release. Table games include craps, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, while there's also a "First Bet's On Us" promotion available to new customers. Keno is held daily in multiple formats with low-cost entry, and you can test yourself in virtual and simulator sports, including golf, in the All Things Sports venue.
Sports lovers can also enjoy the 16-lane bowling alley, where neon and glow effects allow for fun nighttime games. If you're more into sports betting than participation, The Book @ 210 Brewing Co. has 24-hour kiosks and full-service counters. Wager options include moneyline, point spread, and parlay, as well as more niche options like round robin and teaser. The 210 Brewing Co. is also home to Washington state's first tribal-owned brewery, which serves up award-winning craft beers. For fine dining, try the Whiskey Prime Steakhouse. It serves prime beef from Royal Ranch in Central Washington along with a carefully curated selection of whiskies. For those who want to stay a night or three, Angel of the Winds has a 125-room hotel and an RV resort with deluxe sites or yurts, as well as comfortable private rentals.
Swinomish Casino & Lodge, Anacortes
On April 5, 2024, Swinomish Casino & Lodge experienced an unfortunate cyberattack. The resort immediately closed its casino and restaurants while law enforcement investigated and recommended that visitors monitor their account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity. However, this is not exclusive to Swinomish. Casinos everywhere are vulnerable to attacks. Major cyber breaches have occurred at even the big players like MGM and Wynn, but this underscores the growing need for stronger cybersecurity in the gaming industry. The casino has since reopened, and thankfully so, because it is highly rated. It scores particularly well on Google and Tripadvisor, although Yelp reviewers are on the fence, with their combined 3.1 rating that shows 1-star reviews slightly edging out the five stars.
However, from a positive point of view, one Yelp customer stated in summer 2025 that the Swinomish Casino & Lodge has "something for everyone, from gambling to great dining," before adding that they "love hanging out here with friends." Another positive throughout the comments is the lack of a stale cigarette smell. The casino has all the usual table games and slots, while the BetRivers Sportsbook sits across from the Sports Bar & Grill, where you can bet and watch everything on a huge 30-foot screen. Sports lovers will also appreciate the nearby 18-hole, par-72 links course that offers stay and play packages.
Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Airway Heights
If you're planning a trip to Spokane for fall foliage and endless outdoor adventures, you might appreciate a night out at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino just outside of town in Airway Heights. It's the biggest casino in the area — and it's open around the clock. With over 1,600 slot machines, 37 live tables with Vegas-style dealers, and a smoke-free poker room, there's plenty for every gambler. The poker room runs games all week with flexible hours on seven tables with open-table seating, including Texas Hold 'em and Omaha.
The casino holds other regular tournaments, including a $2,000 blackjack showdown on the second Tuesday of every month. Then there's a popular $1,500 Spanish 21 tourney on the last Tuesday and a big pai gow game with a $25 sign-up on the final Sunday. Northern Quest also has the Turf Club Sports Book, where you can either place bets in person or from a mobile app, and an off-track betting area where you can place wagers on horse races broadcast from famous tracks like Churchill Downs.
Rookies looking for a new hobby can sign up for free craps, blackjack, roulette, Spanish 21, and pai gow lessons, while poker classes take place every Tuesday night. However, if you're not particularly interested in gambling, Northern Quest also offers big-name concerts, a movie theater, quality dining and drinking, shopping, and even activities for the kids.
Silver Reef Casino Resort, Ferndale
The Silver Reef Casino Resort hits the middle ground when it comes to user reviews of Washington's top 10 casinos. It scores 3.5, 4.0, and 3.0 across the three websites, with fickle Yelp reviewers offering the lowest score again. One Tripadvisor reviewer summed up their experience, "[The] buffet is average priced, a little high, [with a] fair choice of slots and table games. The hotel and spa are nice, and most of the staff are friendly and helpful." The resort is located in Ferndale, and it is owned and run by the Lummi Nation, who fund health care, education, and economic programs for the community. With 80,000 square feet of gaming space, it's a midsize casino, and it houses around 1,000 slot machines and 13 tables for blackjack, craps, Spanish 21, roulette, baccarat, and a variety of poker games. Additionally, a sportsbook was added recently with multiple kiosks and displays.
The casino also teamed up with Gaming Analytics to implement real-time AI that tracks player activity, slot performance, and marketing outcomes. This allows the casino to pinpoint slots that aren't performing well, while they can use the data to rearrange the casino floor, improve player rewards, and make operations more efficient. Meanwhile, on the hospitality side, the hotel offers 206 smoke-free rooms with mountain or ocean views, and there are eight on-site bars and restaurants, including an award-winning steakhouse. For entertainment, the resort's event center hosts concerts and shows, while there's also a spa and other recreational facilities.
The Point Casino, Kingston
The Point Casino is operated by the enterprise arm of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe in Kingston, Washington. There are over 800 slot machines on offer, as well as a selection of gaming tables. Some games are restricted to certain days, but the Golden Nugget Sportsbook kiosks are open 24/7 at the Boom Boom Bingo Bar & Sportsbook on the main floor. Bingo runs on a set schedule from Wednesday through Saturday, offering various prizes and payouts, while live entertainment is performed on the busy days of Friday and Saturday, with other entertainment options held throughout the week.
In 2025, The Point installed a full suite of Light & Wonder technology across all of its slot machines and 12 table games. The upgrade introduced iView Pro displays, digital signage, expanded rewards options, and live on-screen information and entertainment throughout the casino. However, reviews are still mixed, with recent trends on Tripadvisor and Yelp showing worrying signs. Google attracts more contented reviewers, with The Point scoring a commendable 4.1 there. One of the 3,000+ contributors on Google said, "It is jammed packed with video slot machines," before giving some useful advice: "Chances are, you are more likely to lose your money than win anything. But, a friend of mine won $500 on the Buffalo game today."
Little Creek Casino Resort, Shelton
The Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton claims to have the best selection of electronic games with a mix of 750 classics and new releases. For table games, you have favorites like High Card Flush, WPT Heads-Up Hold 'em, roulette, and craps, plus regular and specialty blackjack games with big Wednesday tournaments. There's a sportsbook lounge on the main floor with 15 luxury lounge seats, several giant screens, eight betting kiosks, and a 20-by-10-foot LED video wall to keep you occupied. Unlike some 24-hour casinos, Little Creek closes at 3 a.m. on weeknights and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, which still caters to late-night players.
Shelton is located about an hour from Seattle and features amenities like an RV park, a spa and salon, an indoor pool, some excellent restaurants, and a cigar lounge. There's also the 300-acre, 18-hole championship Salish Cliffs Golf Club course, and the hotel offers stay-and-play packages. There's access to plenty of entertainment, too, with concerts, comedy shows, DJs, boxing, and live bands.
However, an attempted robbery occurred on the premises in August 2025, which is obviously not the fault of the casino. The suspect fled after wielding a firearm and demanding cash, only to be told there was none in the drawer. This unfortunate event hasn't stopped a steady stream of five-star reviews flowing into Google since. One particularly pleased Google customer said that Little Creek is the "best casino in Washington — great atmosphere, great slot machines, great people, and great dealers." Overall, the casino holds a 4.0 rating on Google, while Tripadvisor users give it average marks, and Yelp reviewers rate it 2.6 overall.
Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, Ocean Shores
If you're planning on visiting Ocean Shores, Washington, the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino is a dazzling Vegas-style casino with breathtaking ocean views. However, Yelp reviewers are a little disappointed, giving the resort an overall 2.5 rating. There is no denying that the majority of the almost 300 reviews on that site are unimpressed, but Tripadvisor users like it more, giving mostly average to excellent reviews. Over on Google, reviewers have given it a solid 4.0 rating. Regardless of the mixed feedback, a huge $25 million expansion was completed back in 2018 that added 35,000 square feet, a 250-seat restaurant and buffet, VIP suites, and a brand new bar with slots built in. The resort also features beautiful artwork from local tribal artists.
The casino now has around 200,000 square feet of gaming space with over 700 state-of-the-art slots and a variety of table games. Opened in May 2000 and owned by the Quinault Indian Nation, the resort marked its 25th anniversary with a series of commemorative events. So if you want to join in the festivities and try your hand at Lucky Ladies Blackjack or Emperor's Challenge Pai Gow, book yourself in at the resort and have a wonderful time. Rooms include ocean or forest views and are equipped with modern amenities. Packages include resort credit and free-play incentives, while live concerts and fun events such as Halloween costume parties are held regularly.
Methodology
We looked at all the casinos on the Washington State Gambling Commission website, then went to Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp to find their review scores and review numbers. Review scores on Tripadvisor and Yelp tend to be low, so we set the acceptable overall score for inclusion at 2.5. For transparency, we also set the minimum review number to 100. We then combined their scores and chose ten casinos with the highest totals.