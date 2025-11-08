Washington Has Almost As Many Casinos As The Las Vegas Strip. Here Are The Best, According To Reviews

Long before the existence of commercial casinos, Native American tribes played games of chance and skill in ceremonial practices. When the Europeans arrived, these traditions carried on but largely remained unregulated. That was until 1988, when Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), which permitted tribes to operate casinos on their lands. By 1992, the first of them opened in Washington. And while none of them can be considered among the world's largest casinos, there are now 35 gaming facilities, with 29 of them operating under Class III Gaming compacts. That means plenty of slot machines and card games where you play against the house.

The industry has been so successful that tribal enterprises are now the state's eighth-largest employer, and they generated around $1.5 billion in combined state and local tax revenues in 2023, while contributing more than $7.4 billion to Washington's gross state product. Casino revenues fund critical services, including education systems, natural resource programs, human services, and infrastructure projects, while tribes have also invested over $21 million into responsible gambling initiatives.

Washington is one of the most fun states in America for a perfect weekend getaway. So if you're on your way or are putting a plan together, there are excellent casinos to help make that weekend a success. You must be at least 18 years old to gamble, although some casinos and sportsbooks set the minimum age to 21. However old you are, please gamble responsibly. Casinos also offer a whole lot more than just gaming. They are also places for great food, live shows, shopping, and nightlife. We've consulted Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp to find the top-rated casinos in the state, so let's take a look at 10 of the best.