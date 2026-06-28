Wyoming's Unsung City Surrounded By Ghost Towns Has Fun Festivals And Delectable Local Eats

Wyoming's ghost towns offer a fascinating look into the Old West. Many towns emerged from gold rushes, coal booms, and railroad expansion, only to vanish just as quickly as they appeared, leaving behind little more than abandoned buildings and remote dirt roads. If you're interested in exploring these sites, the city of Kemmerer, located in Lincoln County, is an excellent place to base yourself. You can discover the abandoned railroad town of Sage, the old coal mining site of Sublet, and the remnants of old buildings in Carter.

While Kemmerer is surrounded by ghost towns, the city itself is anything but deserted. In fact, this unsung destination hosts fantastic community events all year. FossilFest kicks off the season in June with lots of family-friendly activities. From a 5K fun run and parade to a dodgeball tournament and plenty of dancing, the community comes together to celebrate the weekend. In the same month, you can take part in the Fossil and Mineral Expo. You have the chance to view rare fossils and purchase crystals, all while learning about the city's paleontology history. One of the most popular draws is the Oyster Ridge Music Festival, the state's biggest free music event, held every July.

Food-wise, Kemmerer boasts American eateries, Mexican restaurants, local pizzerias, and plenty of cafes and coffee shops. Whether you want breakfast on-the-go or a casual sports bar vibe, this small city certainly doesn't lack places to eat. Kemmerer is two to three hours away from Jackson, and roughly two hours from Salt Lake City, Utah. As for where to stay, options include Best Western Plus Fossil Country Inn & Suites and other local motels.