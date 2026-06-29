Tennessee's Charming City Called 'Nashville's Neighbor' Has A Downtown With Antiques, Parks, And A Museum

Nashville, the "Country Music Capital of the World" and "Music City," is rife with live music events, iconic sights, and ample signature dishes. If you find yourself in town, there are a few unwritten rules you should know before visiting Nashville. However, if you're looking to experience what life is like in a smaller Southern community, look no further than Goodlettsville, Tennessee. This locale is about a 14-mile drive north of Nashville, a feature that's earned the city the title of "Nashville's Neighbor." Not only does it boast charming parks and antique stores galore, it has a rich history attached to it. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood share a 300-acre estate in the small city, and renowned singer Patsy Cline even moved there just before her passing in the early '60s.

Goodlettsville is a taste of Nashville without the crowds. You can get some famous Nashville-style hot chicken at BJ Hot Chicken, with a reviewer on Yelp raving, "This place is easily one of the best." If you're hungry for pulled pork, wings, or baked beans, Buck's Barbecue is the place to go. A Yelp reviewer praises the spot, saying, "The barbecue was delicious and the baked beans were better than any I've ever had[.]" As you walk around town, look out for the Goodlettsville music mural painted on the Delmas Long Community Center, depicting a guitar with the names of famous country musicians (including past and present Goodlettsville residents), and the town's 18th-century Mansker's Station defense fort and Bowen House museum in the background.