Tennessee's Charming City Called 'Nashville's Neighbor' Has A Downtown With Antiques, Parks, And A Museum
Nashville, the "Country Music Capital of the World" and "Music City," is rife with live music events, iconic sights, and ample signature dishes. If you find yourself in town, there are a few unwritten rules you should know before visiting Nashville. However, if you're looking to experience what life is like in a smaller Southern community, look no further than Goodlettsville, Tennessee. This locale is about a 14-mile drive north of Nashville, a feature that's earned the city the title of "Nashville's Neighbor." Not only does it boast charming parks and antique stores galore, it has a rich history attached to it. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood share a 300-acre estate in the small city, and renowned singer Patsy Cline even moved there just before her passing in the early '60s.
Goodlettsville is a taste of Nashville without the crowds. You can get some famous Nashville-style hot chicken at BJ Hot Chicken, with a reviewer on Yelp raving, "This place is easily one of the best." If you're hungry for pulled pork, wings, or baked beans, Buck's Barbecue is the place to go. A Yelp reviewer praises the spot, saying, "The barbecue was delicious and the baked beans were better than any I've ever had[.]" As you walk around town, look out for the Goodlettsville music mural painted on the Delmas Long Community Center, depicting a guitar with the names of famous country musicians (including past and present Goodlettsville residents), and the town's 18th-century Mansker's Station defense fort and Bowen House museum in the background.
Enjoy ample antiques and park splendor in Goodlettsville, Tennessee
If you want to turn your road trip into a vintage treasure hunt for amazing one-of-a-kind souvenirs, Goodlettsville is on the Tennessee Antiques Trail, a group of a 140 antique stores in the state. The town has a concentration of shops right near each other on downtown's Main Street in the antiques district, so you don't have to run all over to discover the perfect item. The Goodlettsville Antique Mall is there to delight visitors with offerings of vintage clothing, mid-century items, farmhouse decor, and more. Rare Bird Antiques spans a striking 10,000 square feet of retail space home to over 50 dealers selling all manner of vintage goodies. Cast + Found Vintiques on Main Street also has two whole floors of items from yesteryear, and a fantastic 4.9/5 rating on Google Maps.
Your cozy, small-town break from Nashville also includes green spaces. Goodlettsville has several parks to choose from. The largest is the 147-acre Moss-Wright Park, with picnic spots, a playground, walking trail, fitness area, and dog park if you're traveling with your best friend. Peay Park features shady spots for a relaxing picnic lunch, pickleball and tennis courts to get your blood pumping, and two playgrounds for your littlest travelers to burn off some excess energy. The recently-built Rachel's Garden Playground was created so every kid — regardless of their physical/mental challenges — can could together. It's ADA-accessible and has a turf surface that isn't hard, but still strong enough for wheelchairs. It also has special features like chair transfer equipment, and spots to calm overstimulated kids. Additionally, there's a free public splash pad so children can cool off in the summer.
Explore the unique history of Goodlettsville, Tennessee
You can learn all about Goodlettsville's history by visiting Mansker's Station. Standing in Moss Wright Park, the building is a reproduction of an 18th-century defense fort built by hunter Kasper Mansker. Originally built in 1779, the fort was rebuilt in 1783 after the first one burned down. With costumed interpreters, you can experience what it was like to be part of this community in ages past. Not only that, it was built using 18th-century tools. A minute's walk from Mansker's Station is the 1787 Bowen House, which you can also explore. Paid admission ranging between $9 and $12 lets you enter both buildings. One reviewer on Google Maps who took the site tour mentions the knowledgeable guide, and a unique feature of the museum, writing, "Mansker's Station allowed guests to interact with and touch many of the items in the home and fort."
Tennessee winters are fairly mild, but the state does experience particularly warm summers. To avoid the summer heat, visit the town in April, May, September, or October. During these months, average highs are in the low 70s and 80s Fahrenheit. If you're staying in Nashville, you'll need to order a rideshare or rent a car to visit Goodlettsville, since it's not accessible by public transit. There are plenty of hotels, though, so you could even lodge there and drive into Nashville if you'd prefer a quieter home base during your stay. If you've flown in, consider visiting Goodlettsville at the beginning or end of your trip — the city is only 18 miles from Nashville International Airport, which is worth a visit, given it's one of the best airports for experiencing live music.