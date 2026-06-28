8 Toxic Plants In Yosemite National Park Travelers Should Be Aware Of

When you think of Yosemite National Park, visions of thousand-foot-high waterfalls and towering granite rock formations likely spring to mind. But the park also cradles a mind-boggling array of plants, including trees, shrubs, grasses, wildflowers, broad-leafed herbs, and vines. In fact, the park is home to more than 1,450 native and 275 non-native plant species. Many of these species play important roles in the park's diverse ecosystems and are beautiful to behold, like the majestic sequoias and the bright wildflowers dotting the woodlands and meadows in summertime. Unfortunately, though, not all these plants are friendly to humans.

Some of the most poisonous plants in the park can seduce you with their bewitching flowers. But gathering them into a bouquet to present to your sweetheart could have unintended consequences. Upon contact with the skin, some of the park's flora can cause irritation, burning, and long-lasting rashes and may be harmful or even fatal if ingested.

If you plan to experience the park on foot rather than in your vehicle, you should be familiar with the most common culprits to avoid touching them — or confusing them with an edible plant and ingesting them by mistake! Sadly, this happens. To this end, we've created a list of eight toxic plants to steer clear of while exploring Yosemite National Park, with the most dangerous ones listed first.