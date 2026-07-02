Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Canada's Banff National Park

Banff is arguably one of the crown jewels of Canada's national parks system. It's also far and away the most popular, typically seeing more than four million visitors each year. And at more than 2,500 square miles, it encompasses towering mountains, diverse wildlife, historic lodges, charming towns, and even "Canada's most beautiful lake." But there are a few things to know before you go, especially tips and tricks that may not be explicitly written down but will help ensure you have a seamless, safe, and enjoyable visit.

Below, peruse 12 unwritten rules for visiting Banff National Park, many of which are very specific to this region and its climate. If you visit national parks often, you'll have some of these things down pat, such as booking lodging well in advance or getting the right passes. That said, the birthplace of Canada's national parks is unlike any other place in the world, and if you've never visited a Canadian national park before, you may learn a thing or two.

To arrive at this list, we consulted Parks Canada for information on specific practicalities, guidelines, and rules, as well as tips for making the most of a tour of Banff. We've also researched regional tourism sites, such as Banff.com and BanffJasperCollection.com, to ensure we're sharing the most up-to-date attractions and information. We've also consulted a number of blogs and Reddit discussions by people who have experienced Banff National Park in all seasons and in various styles. Read on to discover helpful unwritten rules for getting the most out of a visit to this spectacular Alberta destination.