San Francisco's Oldest Park Is A Lush Greenspace With Dense Forests, Quiet Trails, And Quirky Gutters
"Buena vista" means "good view" in Spanish, and that's exactly what you can expect from a day in Buena Vista Park, the oldest park in San Francisco. On sunny days at the park's Upper Terrace Picnic Ground, you can spot the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance, shimmering through a variety of flora and fauna species that call this park home.
Several park superintendents and passionate neighbors have spent over a century planting trees and turning this sand dune into an urban forest, and your next San Francisco trip is a great time to enjoy a walk through the fruits of their labors. You might already be planning on passing by this piece of local history without knowing it — Buena Vista Park sits right next to one of the city's most famous neighborhoods.
The land at Buena Vista Park was first established back in 1867, then known as "Hill Park," a fitting name considering it wasn't much more than a barren hill at the time. SFGate described the 19th-century version of the park as "a sand dune with some chert outcroppings." Today, however, the amoeba-shaped green space covers about 36 acres of prime city real estate with four different densely populated forest series: coast live oak, cypress, coast redwood, and mixed exotic.
Things to know before your visit to Buena Vista Park
Buena Vista Park is traversed by what the city of San Francisco describes as "a complex network of paved trails," as well as many single-tracks that weave throughout. Local journalist Alex Lash likens these remote sections to "deer paths cutting across the slopes." The single-track trails are unmarked, but the entire park is only roughly five city blocks wide, so you can wander through the undergrowth without getting too lost. Or, you can follow this 2-mile loop on AllTrails, with some of the park's best viewpoints, and pass by the park's iconic drainage system.
In addition to the city views, keep an eye out for the fragments of old gravestones, some of which are marked on Google Maps. Workers dug up the city's old Victorian cemeteries in the 1930s to move them to nearby Colma, but found creative ways to reuse the old grave markers, like using them to create gutters that line some paved paths at Buena Vista Park. (Most of the epitaphs on the gravestones are facing down, although fragments of some names can be seen.) The idea was actually a direct result of the Great Depression, as workers with President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration — initiated to spruce up both employment numbers and public spaces throughout the country — were responsible for much of the construction.
If you typically travel with your dog, this park is a great spot to add to your dog-friendly agenda. Buena Vista has a large designated off-leash dog play area where you and your pup can roam freely. In addition to pets, Buena Vista Park is a great place to spot wild critters. The park is a birdwatching hotspot that gives you a rare chance in the city to spot species like pygmy nuthatches, dark-eyed juncos, and red-breasted sapsuckers, and there is even an entire Facebook group dedicated to monitoring the resident Buena Vista Park coyotes.
Tips for visiting Buena Vista Park in San Francisco
San Francisco is considered the best urban hiking destination in the U.S. – dress to explore the city much as you would for a hike. Buena Vista Park is no different, so wear layers and pack a solid windbreaker. You might break a sweat walking up its steeper parts in the sun, but once the wind picks up or if you duck under the shade of the park's dense forest sections, you'll get chilly pretty quickly. The park itself is quite small, and it doesn't take much longer than an hour and a half to see it all. However, since your San Francisco itinerary is likely to bring you nearby anyway, it's worth a stop.
Cycling to Buena Vista Park is easy with San Francisco's Bay Wheels bike share program. There's a dock right at the park's edge on Haight Street. Yes, that means the park is located right near Haight-Ashbury, one of San Francisco's most famed historic neighborhoods. You can also pop in and out of the park via several different bus lines. The 37 Corbett route will drop you off mere steps from the park summit, and the 7 Haight/Noriega bus stops at the corner of Haight Street and Buena Vista Avenue East. The park is also accessible on foot from the Castro area and, of course, Haight-Ashbury.
Once you're done at the park, you can wander west toward a hidden tea garden in Golden Gate Park, an iconic 35-minute walk down Haight Street. A new addition to the street in 2025 is the Counter Culture Museum, well placed on the route between Buena Vista and Golden Gate Parks. Here, you can take a walking break to get to know the movement that continues to define this part of San Francisco to this day. Or, you can head east from Buena Vista Park toward the Bay side of the city and visit the famous Painted Ladies near Alamo Square Park.