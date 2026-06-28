San Francisco's Oldest Park Is A Lush Greenspace With Dense Forests, Quiet Trails, And Quirky Gutters

San Francisco is considered the best urban hiking destination in the U.S. – dress to explore the city much as you would for a hike. Buena Vista Park is no different, so wear layers and pack a solid windbreaker. You might break a sweat walking up its steeper parts in the sun, but once the wind picks up or if you duck under the shade of the park's dense forest sections, you'll get chilly pretty quickly. The park itself is quite small, and it doesn't take much longer than an hour and a half to see it all. However, since your San Francisco itinerary is likely to bring you nearby anyway, it's worth a stop.

Cycling to Buena Vista Park is easy with San Francisco's Bay Wheels bike share program. There's a dock right at the park's edge on Haight Street. Yes, that means the park is located right near Haight-Ashbury, one of San Francisco's most famed historic neighborhoods. You can also pop in and out of the park via several different bus lines. The 37 Corbett route will drop you off mere steps from the park summit, and the 7 Haight/Noriega bus stops at the corner of Haight Street and Buena Vista Avenue East. The park is also accessible on foot from the Castro area and, of course, Haight-Ashbury.

Once you're done at the park, you can wander west toward a hidden tea garden in Golden Gate Park, an iconic 35-minute walk down Haight Street. A new addition to the street in 2025 is the Counter Culture Museum, well placed on the route between Buena Vista and Golden Gate Parks. Here, you can take a walking break to get to know the movement that continues to define this part of San Francisco to this day. Or, you can head east from Buena Vista Park toward the Bay side of the city and visit the famous Painted Ladies near Alamo Square Park.