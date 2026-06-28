Kansas' First Rails-To-Trails State Park Is An Underrated Getaway For Cyclists That Connects 8 Communities

While many of the state parks in Kansas are built around lakes or natural rock formations, there are a couple of parks centered around long distance trails. The first of these was the Prairie Spirit Trail State Park. This rail trail runs for 51 miles with Ottawa at the north end and Iola at the south. There are eight small parks in each of the towns the trail passes through, including the trail terminus towns.

When you hike or bike along this trail, you're tracing some of the Sunflower State's history, in a project that was years in the making. The railroad played a vital role in the development of Kansas, starting around the 1860s. One of the major players in the early years of the Kansas railroad was the Leavenworth, Lawrence & Fort Gibson Railroad Company; They had a plan to build a rail line all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. That ambitious plan never panned out, and after changing hands and names over the years, this stretch of railroad fell out of use before being formally abandoned in 1990. Two years later, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took over and construction began. The first section of the trail opened in 1996, with the final stretch completed in 2008.

In 2010, it was officially made a state park — the first ever rail trail project in the state to get that designation. Then, in 2020, the trail was recognized as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which is awarded to "some of our country's highest-caliber trails." Even with that accolade, this rail trail isn't as well-known, like the Katy Trail in neighboring Missouri.